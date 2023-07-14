fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Aston Martin DB12

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

84%

Expert Rating

Aston Martin DB12

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Aston Martin DB12 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Aston Martin DB12 is a two-door high-performance grand tourer that will arrive in UK showrooms in 2023, replacing the DB11 coupé which has now been removed from sale. First available only as a coupé, the DB12 will also be available in a ‘Volante’ convertible guise at a later date.

    Using the same chassis and suspension as its predecessor, reviewers regard the DB12 as an evolution of the old DB model, instead of an entirely new car. “But, rather than feel like yesterday’s reheated leftovers”, says Car‘s Alan Taylor-Jones “the DB12 is a substantial step on from its predecessor.”

    Though the foundations remain the same, the Top Gear team explains that Aston Martin has introduced several mechanical upgrades that have improved the coupé’s body control, engine response and brake feel, making the DB12 “vastly better supported, more accurate and predictable through corners than the DB11.”

    However, reviewers agree that the DB12’s biggest upgrades can be found inside. Thanks to a new infotainment system, plusher and more supportive seating, and improved forward visibility, Steve Sutcliffe of Auto Express concludes that this latest DB iteration is “a much nicer vehicle to travel in, with a cabin that feels far higher in quality.”

    A few outlets have shared their disappointment that the powerful V12 petrol engine available in the DB11 range is no more, but the V8-powered DB12 manages to produce an output of 671hp – 71hp than the old V12 DB11.

    Despite carrying forward a few of the DB11’s flaws, including a rather small boot and cramped rear seating, Autocar‘s Mark Tisshaw calls the DB12 a “success”, that “goes harder on comfort and refinement”, and “brings Aston closer to the Ferrari Roma.”

    As of July 2023, the Aston Martin DB12 holds an Expert Rating of 84%, based on 11 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see several UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    DB12 highlights

    • Convincing blend of comfort and performance
    • Significant interior upgrade over DB11
    • Fantastic build quality
    • More fun to drive than other luxury grand tourers
    • Stylish exterior looks

    DB12 lowlights

    • Alternatives have softer suspension
    • Relatively small boot
    • Rather cramped rear seating
    • Not as agile as the smaller Vantage

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £185,000 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Aston Martin DB12 front view | Expert Rating
    Aston Martin DB12 rear view | Expert Rating
    Aston Martin DB12 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Evo

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Intercooler

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    The Aston Martin DB12 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The Aston Martin DB12 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    The Aston Martin DB12 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the coupé to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the DB12, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Aston Martin DB12, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Aston Martin DBS | Bentley Continental GT | Bentley Continental GT Convertible | BMW 8 Series | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Lexus LC | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster | Polestar 1 | Rolls-Royce Wraith | Rolls-Royce Dawn

    More news, reviews and information about the Aston Martin DB12 at The Car Expert

    New Aston Martin DB12 revealed

    New Aston Martin DB12 revealed

    Buy a Aston Martin DB12

    If you’re looking to buy a new Aston Martin DB12, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance arrangement.

    Specialist Car Finance logo black 600x300

    Specialist car finance solutions for the finest vehicles.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Blue Motor Finance

    Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
    Find out more

    Quick Car Finance logo 800x400

    Used car finance from Quick Car Finance.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Improving on its predecessor, the Aston Martin DB12 offers a convincing blend of performance and comfort that rivals the best in its class.Aston Martin DB12