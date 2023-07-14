Summary

The Aston Martin DB12 is a two-door high-performance grand tourer that will arrive in UK showrooms in 2023, replacing the DB11 coupé which has now been removed from sale. First available only as a coupé, the DB12 will also be available in a ‘Volante’ convertible guise at a later date.

Using the same chassis and suspension as its predecessor, reviewers regard the DB12 as an evolution of the old DB model, instead of an entirely new car. “But, rather than feel like yesterday’s reheated leftovers”, says Car‘s Alan Taylor-Jones “the DB12 is a substantial step on from its predecessor.”

Though the foundations remain the same, the Top Gear team explains that Aston Martin has introduced several mechanical upgrades that have improved the coupé’s body control, engine response and brake feel, making the DB12 “vastly better supported, more accurate and predictable through corners than the DB11.”

However, reviewers agree that the DB12’s biggest upgrades can be found inside. Thanks to a new infotainment system, plusher and more supportive seating, and improved forward visibility, Steve Sutcliffe of Auto Express concludes that this latest DB iteration is “a much nicer vehicle to travel in, with a cabin that feels far higher in quality.”

A few outlets have shared their disappointment that the powerful V12 petrol engine available in the DB11 range is no more, but the V8-powered DB12 manages to produce an output of 671hp – 71hp than the old V12 DB11.

Despite carrying forward a few of the DB11’s flaws, including a rather small boot and cramped rear seating, Autocar‘s Mark Tisshaw calls the DB12 a “success”, that “goes harder on comfort and refinement”, and “brings Aston closer to the Ferrari Roma.”

As of July 2023, the Aston Martin DB12 holds an Expert Rating of 84%, based on 11 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see several UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

DB12 highlights Convincing blend of comfort and performance

Significant interior upgrade over DB11

Fantastic build quality

More fun to drive than other luxury grand tourers

Stylish exterior looks DB12 lowlights Alternatives have softer suspension

Relatively small boot

Rather cramped rear seating

Not as agile as the smaller Vantage

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé

Engines: petrol

Price: From £185,000 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The DB12 is a truly significant car for Aston Martin. Not only does it represent a new era for the company, but it also proves that perseverance, serious commitment to the cause and a sizeable increase in budget can produce spectacular results. England now has a convincing answer to a Ferrari grand touring car, and on first inspection, Aston might well have surpassed this incredibly high standard.” (Steve Sutcliffe)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Sitting somewhere between traditional GT comfort and supercar excitement, the Aston Martin DB12 nails its ‘super tourer’ brief in style.” (Erin Baker)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Aston Martin DB12 as a whole should be considered a success. It adds further intrigue to the segment, and the Aston has never felt further away from a Bentley Continental GT, which goes harder on comfort and refinement; the switch to DB12 from DB11 has brought Aston closer to the Ferrari Roma.” (Mark Tisshaw)

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“Rather than feel like yesterday’s reheated leftovers, the Aston Martin DB12 is a substantial step on from its predecessor. The interior alone makes it a far more tempting prospect than the DB11, no longer feeling like a portal to the 2010s and instead like a genuine competitor to the Bentley Continental GT.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Ultimately, the DB12 is the car Aston Martin needs it to be. It doesn’t just pick the goalposts up and drive off into the sunset with them, but it’s created a new game for the firm. It’s an Aston Martin sports, GT, supercar – call it what you will – that requires no more excuses.” (Stuart Gallagher)

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Aston Martin’s own journey from here is, as ever, filled with uncertainties. But the impressive new DB12 is a solid bedrock for whatever comes next.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It is shaping up to be one of the most exciting sports cars of 2023.” (Tim Pollard)

Read review The Intercooler + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre petrol V8 coupe

“It’s true that the DB12 does not feel remotely like the new class of car Aston Martin would have you believe. In many ways, indeed, it is exactly what you might expect: a thorough update of a fully mature product. It’s the way it’s been done that impresses.” (Andrew Frankel)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The DB12 is a supercar-cum-gran turismo with a balance of power, poise and informed steering – even if it was unclear what gear it was in.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“New found dynamism and modern interior help make this the most accomplished Aston Martin we’ve driven in years.” (Ollie Marriage)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The DB12 does a very convincing job of being an opulent long-distance cruiser with a more athletic side than its key rivals. The interior is thoroughly modern and yet retains enough physical controls to be usable.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Aston Martin DB12 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Aston Martin DB12 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

No reliability rating

The Aston Martin DB12 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the coupé to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the DB12, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Aston Martin DB12, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin DBS | Bentley Continental GT | Bentley Continental GT Convertible | BMW 8 Series | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Lexus LC | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster | Polestar 1 | Rolls-Royce Wraith | Rolls-Royce Dawn

