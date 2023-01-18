Aston Martin DBS production ends with final variant

Aston Martin has revealed that production of its DBS coupé and convertible will end with the 770 Ultimate – an exclusive variant which the brand says is the most powerful production car it has ever made.

The latest and last version of the DBS, formerly called the DBS Superleggera, comes with a few styling tweaks, including a new-look front splitter and a deeper rear diffuser, which the brand says improves engine cooling and aerodynamic balance.

A new carbon fibre side sill fitted by the rear wheel arch lowers the side profile of the DBS, while the car’s 21-inch alloy wheels feature a unique multi-spoke design, wrapped with high performance Pirelli tyres.

The same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine features, but Aston Martin’s engineers have managed to coax an extra 45hp out of this unit compared to the original DBS Superleggera that launched in 2018, offering 770hp in total.

The car’s eight-speed automatic gearbox has been modified to slightly improve gear shifting speed, and the chassis has been bolstered by a thicker rear undertray to stiffen the front end – which is said to enhance the car’s handling and pace in high-speed corners.

The manufacturer has also fitted the 770 Ultimate with a “solid mounted” steering column, with the purpose of giving the driver more precise feedback and confidence in the front tyres. The steering column also comes fitted with carbon fibre gear shift paddles.

Elsewhere in the cabin, Aston Martin’s ‘Sports Plus’ seats trimmed in alcantara leather come as standard, and a tailor-made strap and buckle badge featuring a laser-etched ‘DBS 770 Ultimate’ logo can be found on the centre arm rest.

This final edition of the DBS will be quite rare – Aston Martin will only be making 300 coupé and 199 ‘Volante’ convertible models for global sale, with each model’s place in the production queue denoted by a plaque fitted in the car’s interior.

Unfortunately, there are no more models up for grabs – Aston Martin has announced that its pre-order list for the DBS 770 Ultimate is now full. The first of these orders are expected to arrive in the UK in the second half of this year.

An incredibly powerful and very comfortable long-distance cruiser, the Aston Martin DBS has received consistent high praise from the British motoring media during its time on sale. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 84% – a score hindered by the car’s expensive price tag and rather average infotainment software.