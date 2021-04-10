The Aston Martin DBX is a large luxury SUV and the first model of this kind from Aston Martin. It was launched in 2019, with first cars hitting UK streets in the first few months of 2020. It is built in a new factory in St Athans, Wales.

Like other SUVs from luxury and performance car manufacturers, the DBX aims to broaden the Aston Martin model range and appeal to a wider range of new customers, or existing customers who already have an Aston Martin sports car in their garage. It is currently only available with a petrol V8 engine, although other engine options are apparently under development.

The Aston Martin DBX has received very positive reviews from the UK motoring media and, as of April 2021, holds a very good Expert Rating of 87%. That sends it straight to the top of the class for large SUVs of any price range, comfortably clear of rivals like the Range Rover or Lamborghini Urus.

Most reviewers have praised the DBX’s styling, driving dynamics and comfort. Criticisms are few, but are mainly directed at it being somewhat less practical than other large SUVs and lacking in interior technology found in many other (much cheaper) cars.

Key specifications

Body style: large SUV

Engine: petrol

Price: From £161,500 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Score: 10 / 10

“Its looks may divide opinion, but the DBX does all the things you’d want a luxury SUV to do, with added Aston Martin magic.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“The Aston Martin DBX is a little late to the super-SUV party but, if you’ve been waiting for a luxurious, ultra-exclusive off-roader that really does handle as well as a sports car, look no further. We know, we couldn’t believe it, either.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 9 / 10

“The Aston Martin DBX isn’t quite as practical, capable or refined as some rivals, but it offers so much more usability and adaptability than any other Aston to date, and yet it still drives like so many big, burbling and engaging Astons – and that is a real achievement.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The Aston Martin DBX is a modern masterpiece that’s somehow both a consummate family car and absolutely an Aston Martin. Full of character and more engaging to drive than we ever dared dream, rather than tainting the badge it wears the DBX actually makes it shine all the brighter.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 7.8 / 10

“The first Aston Martin SUV is a joy to drive, and can carry four adults and their luggage across almost any terrain in style”

Read review Daily Mail + “While many of the DBX’s biggest rival 4X4s are real beasts, the Aston Martin DBX is – both on the road and in its handling – a real beauty that will appeal as much to women as to men.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The DBX is crucial to Aston Martin’s future so it’s great news that the car is so good and capable. However, the job’s not done yet because this motor is old school – in other words, the range is lacking a hybrid or ­electrified powertrain.”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre petrol automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“It was never going to be perfect, was it? More importantly for Aston Martin, it had to look right, perform properly and drive in such a way as to carry those wings on its nose with conviction. And to me, at least, it does all those things. For Aston Martin, that must surely count as job done.”

Read review Eurekar + “The Aston Martin DBX is a comfortable and capable SUV with sports car handling underneath whether in normal or sporting modes.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Aston Martin’s first SUV is more than a good SUV, the DBX is the best car the British firm makes.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“Adaptive triple volume air suspension has been combined with the latest 48v electric anti-roll control system and electronic adaptive dampers to provide the Aston Martin DBX with a huge breadth of ability.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Aston Martin’s most family-friendly model to date.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The Aston Martin DBX is pretty and brilliant at the things you’ll want it for 5% of the time: Going fast or going down a forest track. But it’s rubbish at the things you’ll want it for 95% of the time: Simple tech for day-to-day living.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

“The Aston Martin DBX begins to make sense when you compare it to its rivals. Until you remember the Range Rover, which is the original and best.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre petrol automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“The Aston Martin DBX is swift and it rides beautifully (as long as you choose the right tyres) and it’s right up there with the best in its handling. There are a few faults and it cannot hide its Mercedes-AMG drivetrain, but for those with the wherewithal it’s a contender.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Aston’s first ever SUV is an interesting, exciting thing. Little late to the party, but feels different, and like an Aston.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite being late to the party, the Aston Martin DBX brings something new to the luxury performance SUV table: namely, a genuinely fun driving experience. The fact that it also offers a luxurious and spacious driving environment rounds off a unique and altogether compelling package.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Aston Martin DBX has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP and, given its price and exclusivity, we’re not expecting that it ever will be tested. If it does happen, we’ll published the test results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Aston Martin DBX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Once again, we’re not holding our breath waiting for it to happen. It’s a massive SUV powered by a petrol V8 engine, so it’s pretty safe to assume that it wouldn’t score highly if it was ever lab tested by Green NCAP…

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Aston Martin DBX has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new DBX is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Aston Martin DBX has received

2020

GQ Car Awards – Best Luxury SUV

Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best-Designed Car

