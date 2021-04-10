fbpx

87 %
Expert Rating
Aston Martin DBX (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Aston Martin DBX

(2020 – present)

The Aston Martin DBX is a large luxury SUV and the first model of this kind from Aston Martin. It was launched in 2019, with first cars hitting UK streets in the first few months of 2020. It is built in a new factory in St Athans, Wales.

Like other SUVs from luxury and performance car manufacturers, the DBX aims to broaden the Aston Martin model range and appeal to a wider range of new customers, or existing customers who already have an Aston Martin sports car in their garage. It is currently only available with a petrol V8 engine, although other engine options are apparently under development.

The Aston Martin DBX has received very positive reviews from the UK motoring media and, as of April 2021, holds a very good Expert Rating of 87%. That sends it straight to the top of the class for large SUVs of any price range, comfortably clear of rivals like the Range Rover or Lamborghini Urus.

Most reviewers have praised the DBX’s styling, driving dynamics and comfort. Criticisms are few, but are mainly directed at it being somewhat less practical than other large SUVs and lacking in interior technology found in many other (much cheaper) cars.

Key specifications

Body style: large SUV
Engine: petrol
Price: From £161,500 on-road

Launched: Spring 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Aston Martin DBX has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP and, given its price and exclusivity, we’re not expecting that it ever will be tested. If it does happen, we’ll published the test results here.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Aston Martin DBX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Once again, we’re not holding our breath waiting for it to happen. It’s a massive SUV powered by a petrol V8 engine, so it’s pretty safe to assume that it wouldn’t score highly if it was ever lab tested by Green NCAP…

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Aston Martin DBX has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new DBX is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Aston Martin DBX has received

2020

  • GQ Car Awards – Best Luxury SUV
  • Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best-Designed Car

Similar cars

If you're interested in the Bentley Bentayga, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi RS Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW X7Land Rover Range Rover | Lamborghini Urus | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Mercedes-Benz G-Class | Porsche Cayenne | Rolls-Royce Cullinan

