Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Model update

Aston Martin updates flagship DBX 707 SUV

The high-performance Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV has been given a mild update that includes chassis tweaks and a new infotainment system

2024 Aston Martin DBX 707

by Sean Rees
The high-performance Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV has been given a mild update that includes chassis tweaks, a new infotainment system and a revised dashboard layout, and has been shown off in a very orange colour scheme.

Sitting at the top of the DBX range, this 707 model has been on sale in the UK since 2022 and comes with several performance upgrades over the standard SUV.

Aston Martin says that the key addition this update introduces is a new ‘state-of-the-art’ infotainment system on the dashboard – a 12-inch touchscreen developed by Mercedes-Benz that Aston Martin says is ‘entirely bespoke’ and is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is supported by the Aston Martin customer app.

The dashboard layout has also been revised, with a new steering wheel taken from the DB12 grand tourer, redesigned door handles and new-look vertical air vents. The SUV retains a 10-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, as physical buttons and switches for the gear selection, drive mode, heating and ventilation, suspension and exhaust settings and lane keep assistance tech.

The door panels are also larger and can be trimmed in several new materials, including smoked oak, titanium mesh and updated ziricote wood, or piano black and carbon fibre veneers.

The 14-speaker Aston Martin ‘Premium Audio’ sound system is now standard, and an alternate 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system appears on the options list.

That sums up this minor DBX 707 update. The sole engine option is unchanged – a 707hp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox which can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.1 seconds. The first customer orders of this refreshed model are expected to arrive on UK roads this Autumn.

The Aston Martin DBX currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%. Although it has received very positive media reviews, the DBX’s score is weighed down heavily by its enormous running costs and high emissions output.

Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
