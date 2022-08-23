Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster makes debut

Aston Martin has unveiled a convertible V12 ‘Roadster’ variant of its Vantage sports car at a luxury car show in Monterrey, California.

The Aston Martin Vantage is already available in ‘Roadster’ soft-top guise here in the UK, but this is the first time that the convertible has been equipped with a twin-turbocharged twelve-cylinder engine, which gives the convertible 700hp and a 0-60mph sprint time of 3.5 seconds, as well as a top speed of 200mph.

This is around 200hp more than the V8 Vantage Roadster that has been on sale since 2021, which is a tenth of a second slower to 60mph than this new V12 version.

As you would expect, this twelve-cylinder soft-top shares its foundations with the V12 Vantage coupé, but with a number of additional tweaks. The suspension has been re-tuned to account for the added weight of the roof mechanism, and in an effort to add traction in fast corners, the convertible is 4cm wider than its coupé counterpart.

As a weight-saving measure, the front bumper, bonnet, front fenders and side sills are made from carbon fibre, and a lighter stainless steel exhaust system has been fitted to save a further 7kg.

Aston Martin says that it has made some exterior design revisions to aid performance too, most notably the addition of a full-width front splitter to increase downforce, and a larger grille and horseshoe-shaped bonnet vent to increase cooling for the more powerful engine.

In the rear, the V12 Vantage is available with a rear spoiler which can be specced as an optional extra (something missing from the V8 Vantage Roadster equipment list), and two different 21-inch alloy wheel options with high-performance tyres are available, which were already included in the less powerful Roadster model spec sheet.

Inside, the car comes with carbon fibre sports seats trimmed in leather as standard. If you are not a fan of the navy and cream interior colour scheme, Aston Martin offers the services of its ‘bespoke’ personalisation service, ‘Q’, who can change the colour of the bodywork, carbon fibre features and leather upholstery to meet your preferences.

The V8 Vantage Roadster already on sale costs north of £130,000, but there has been no word from the manufacturer about this new V12 version’s pricing. Not that it matters too much – only 249 models are in production for sale worldwide, all of which are currently reserved.

The Aston Martin Vantage range has received unanimously positive reviews from the UK motoring media since its arrival in 2018 – considered to be a huge step forward dynamically from the previous-generation Vantage. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 76%.