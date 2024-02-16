Aston Martin Vantage overhaul boosts performance

The Aston Martin Vantage has been given a pretty comprehensive update, which includes a substantial increase in power output, further mechanical alterations to improve driving dynamics, revised exterior looks and a new interior design.

Starting with the car’s exterior, Aston Martin has decided to give its lead-in (but still very expensive) supercar offering taller oval-shaped Matrix LED headlights and a larger chequered front grille which mirrors the design of the new DB12 grand tourer. The model has also been given a higher nose with deeper bonnet contours, as well as frameless wing mirrors and sharp air intakes that jut out of either side of the bumper.

Aston Martin Vantage (pre-facelift vs. post-facelift)

What isn’t immediately noticeable is the work Aston’s engineers have completed underneath. This is still a front-engined rear-drive sports car, but the manufacturer says that everything forward of the windscreen has been revised, with stiffer but lighter chassis components and an improved power steering system which reportedly provide sharper steering.

Aston Martin adds that the suspension has been improved thanks to ‘state-of-the-art’ dampers (that also feature on the DB12) that have an ‘immense’ range of control and speed of response. The car’s wider wheel arches house 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres and cast-iron brake discs that have been upgraded to handle the engine’s higher power output.

Speaking of the power output, the Vantage has been given a 155hp boost (30% increase) thanks to larger turbochargers and other tweaks, and can now muster 665hp when you put your foot down. That makes it almost as powerful as the DB12.

It’s the same engine – a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 supplied by Mercedes-AMG – but the brand says that this added power meant that the car’s engine cooling system had to be completely redesigned with two further auxiliary coolers added to the main radiator to cope with the extra heat. As before, the engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Don’t expect this power hike to quicken the supercar’s already rapid 0-60mph sprint time by much though – this sprint time has been cut by a reported tenth of a second, now 3.4 seconds. Top speed stands at 202mph – 7mph higher than the pre-facelift Vantage.

The Vantage has had a significant overhaul inside too, with the brand’s latest ten-inch infotainment touchscreen front and centre below the revised dashboard. Wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay, several of the car’s functions can be controlled through this display, but Aston Martin reassures customers that physical buttons have been retained for gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation.

The infotainment comes with the brand’s own 3D navigation software, with the driver able to input their destination using What3words. Fitted as standard is an 11-speaker surround sound audio system, but a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system is also available for an additional fee.

Now available to order, the refreshed Vantage will enter production imminently, and customers can access a huge amount of extra customisation options by ordering their new model through the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service.

Aston Martin hasn’t specified if the price of the Vantage has increased post-update, which did sit at around the £125k mark before the facelift, as the brand operates on a ‘enquire to find out’ basis. The first customer deliveries are expected to arrive in the Summer.

The Aston Martin Vantage currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 56% in our Expert Rating Index. Although it has received positive media reviews, it score suffers from its very high CO2 emissions and running costs.