Audi A1 (2010 – 2018)

The Audi A1 was launched in 2010 as the brand’s answer to the runaway success of BMW’s reborn Mini hatch. It was initially only built as a three-door hatch (like the Mini), but after a couple of years a five-door model was added, called the A1 Sportback. The model was built up until 2018, when it was replaced by an all-new version.

The A1 was immediately popular with both customers and the media, who praised it for its relative refinement compared to the Mini and other supermini-class small cars. The three-door was rather cramped in the back, and this was marginally improved with the five-door Sportback version, which certainly made accessing the rear seats easier.

As was the vogue for German car companies of the time, the Audi A1 was available with both petrol and diesel engines. A higher-performance model called the S1 was a refined alternative to a Mini John Cooper Works.

Despite its refinement and quality advantages over the Mini, reviewers marked it down for lacking the driving dynamics and general character of the British car. Review scores fell further when the third-generation Mini was launched, which maintained its driving advantage over the Audi and also matched it in terms of both refinement and offering a five-door option.

By the end of its production life, the Audi A1 had an Expert Rating of 68% based on 37 UK reviews. That is currently slightly higher than the score for its replacement model.

Audi A1 highlights Build quality a cut above the rest of its class

Refinement comparable to more expensive cars

Broad range of petrol and diesel engines

Both three- and five-door models available

Up to five positive points Audi A1 lowlights Driving experience rather forgettable

Cramped in the back seats

Boot space small as well

Optional extras pushed the price up considerably

Resale value of diesels suffering

Key specifications

Body style: Small three- and five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £14,315 Launched: Spring 2010

Last updated: Spring 2015

Ended production: Spring 2018

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2010 90% ADULT OCCUPANT 79% CHILD OCCUPANT 49% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 86% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating

The Audi A1 was tested by Euro NCAP in November 2010 and given a five-star rating. This rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid, as the A1 no longer fulfilled the criteria for a five-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Audi A1 was not tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle.

