Audi A1 (2010 – 2018)

The Audi A1 was launched in 2010 as the brand’s answer to the runaway success of BMW’s reborn Mini hatch. It was initially only built as a three-door hatch (like the Mini), but after a couple of years a five-door model was added, called the A1 Sportback. The model was built up until 2018, when it was replaced by an all-new version.
The A1 was immediately popular with both customers and the media, who praised it for its relative refinement compared to the Mini and other supermini-class small cars. The three-door was rather cramped in the back, and this was marginally improved with the five-door Sportback version, which certainly made accessing the rear seats easier.
As was the vogue for German car companies of the time, the Audi A1 was available with both petrol and diesel engines. A higher-performance model called the S1 was a refined alternative to a Mini John Cooper Works.
Despite its refinement and quality advantages over the Mini, reviewers marked it down for lacking the driving dynamics and general character of the British car. Review scores fell further when the third-generation Mini was launched, which maintained its driving advantage over the Audi and also matched it in terms of both refinement and offering a five-door option.
By the end of its production life, the Audi A1 had an Expert Rating of 68% based on 37 UK reviews. That is currently slightly higher than the score for its replacement model.
Audi A1 highlights
- Build quality a cut above the rest of its class
- Refinement comparable to more expensive cars
- Broad range of petrol and diesel engines
- Both three- and five-door models available
- Up to five positive points
Audi A1 lowlights
- Driving experience rather forgettable
- Cramped in the back seats
- Boot space small as well
- Optional extras pushed the price up considerably
- Resale value of diesels suffering
Key specifications
Body style: Small three- and five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £14,315
Launched: Spring 2010
Last updated: Spring 2015
Ended production: Spring 2018
Image gallery
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback range
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi A1 boasted styling that distilled the sharp, sophisticated notes of the brand’s larger models into a deeply desirable yet smaller package.”
Model reviewed: Sportback range
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi A1 Sportback is a small car with limited practicality, but an extra set of rear doors makes it a feasible option for families with small children. It features a wide range of diesel and petrol engines, all turbocharged and with stop-start.”
Model reviewed: Sportback S Line range
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi’s A1 S line supermini packs good looks, great quality and excellent refinement into a compact body.”
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi A1 facelift is subtle, but tweaks make it better value.”
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual
Score: 8 / 10
“Powerful enough for every eventuality and whisper-quiet, this higher-powered 1.4 TFSI is a great match for the Audi A1’s sophisticated character.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback range
Score: 3.9 / 10
“The Audi A1 is an upmarket supermini designed to appeal to style-conscious buyers who might otherwise choose a Mini or Citroen DS3. It’s well-equipped, efficient and great fun to drive.”
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback range
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Audi A1 is an upmarket supermini designed to appeal to style-conscious buyers who might otherwise choose a Mini or Citroen DS3. It’s well-equipped, efficient and great to drive.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A1 is a stylish and competent supermini, if a little expensive.”
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Sportback
“Like the normal Audi A1, but with rear doors. Diesel is still the least likeable of the range.”
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual three-door hatchback
“What you get with the Audi A1 1.4 TFSI is a quick and mature supermini with a comfortable, high quality interior, ‘big car’ refinement – and a ‘big car’ price to match.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual three-door hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“The 1.6 diesel is powerful enough for Audi’s smallest model, certainly avoiding the impression of being a low-emission focused car, although the harsh ride of the S-line model in particular will be too much for some drivers.”
Car
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Sportback
Score: 8 / 10
“Though this is the most practical Audi A1, this still isn’t a supermini you’ll buy because of its utility – the major showroom draws here are the badge, the chic styling, and the best small car interior, bar none.”
Model reviewed: 1.4 TFSI (2010)
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s hard to see the Audi A1 being anything other than a runaway success. There’s nothing revolutionary about it but it looks good and is beautifully put together and promises Mini-beating residuals and great economy.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“Coupled with its cosy interior, snug dimensions and rather unconventional engine line-up (for a supermini that is), the Audi A1 gives those who are in the market for a Volkswagen Polo or MINI Hatch something a little different to mull over.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Three-door range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi A1 is a small car with many qualities that remind us of larger, more expensive models”
Model reviewed: Sportback range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi A1 Sportback is the more practical, five-door version of the three-door Audi A1. It’s slightly easier to live with, but lacks some of the three-door version’s sleek looks – although a wide colour palette and customisation options helps soften that blow.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Sportback range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi A1 Sportback has the build quality of a premium car in a small five-door hatchback body. It’s a worthy alternative to models such as the Mini 5-door, Volkswagen Polo and the trendy Fiat 500.”
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi A1 has a lofty sticker price but low running costs and a premium badge make this a great premium city runabout.”
Eurekar
Model reviewed: Three-door range overview
“The quality in the Audi A1 is all around you, from the soft touch materials to the excellent technology, the way the switches work so beautifully, and the performance.”
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual Competition Line
“Audi’s little firecracker may be the smallest in the luxury car maker’s range but it is hardly a shrinking violet.”
Evo
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A1 exhibits all the usual Audi traits, but lacks any real fun factor.”
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual Sportback Sport
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi A1 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Sport looks good and the turbocharged petrol engine loves to be thrashed.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual SE three-door
Score: 9 / 10
“If you’re looking for a Mini-sized car but don’t want a Mini, then the Audi A1 offers a premium alternative option, and in 1.2-litre guise, it returns 55.4 mpg.”
Heycar
Model reviewed: Sportback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The extra pair of doors greatly improved the A1’s practicality as it was now a whole load easier for rear seat occupants to get in and out.”
Model reviewed: Three-door range
Score: 8 / 10
“While the Audi A1 may have been a while in coming, it more than made up for it in the quality it offers.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Three-door hatch range
Score: 8 / 10
“One of the most desirable small hatchbacks around, the Audi A1 does more than just trade on its badge. It’s a high quality, good to drive and refined car that is built to last.”
Model reviewed: Sportback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi’s A1 Sportback rival for the Mini, Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo may have been a while in arriving after the launch of the three-door A1, but it was worth the wait for its greater practicality.”
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Blink and you’ll miss the changes to Audi’s 2015 A1 range – but major changes weren’t needed.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Sportback range
Score: 8.2 / 10
“There are plenty of reasons to like the Audi A1 Sportback: it has five doors making it a more practical choice over the standard A1 hatchback, while it’s still one of the most premium-feeling cars in this sector.”
Model reviewed: Three-door range
Score: 8 / 10
“The desirable Audi A1 is the premium supermini choice.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Three-door hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A1 provides a classy supermini alternative to the Mini and Alfa Mito.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi A1 is great to drive, and feels like a truly upmarket small car; but you don’t get a lot of toys for your money, and it’s quite cramped inside.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Sportback
Score: 7 / 10
“Those looking for a classy, comfortable and luxurious city car will think it’s a lovely thing. Sadly though, the drive lets it down.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Sportback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A1 is a car that combines desirability and ability alongside frugal financials.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“If you’re not attracted by the brazen style of the Mini, Audi’s A1 offers a haven of understatement – and a feeling of unparalleled quality in the small car sector. It’s very refined to drive, too, if not the most practical car in the class.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2010
Note on safety rating
The Audi A1 was tested by Euro NCAP in November 2010 and given a five-star rating. This rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid, as the A1 no longer fulfilled the criteria for a five-star rating.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Audi A1 was not tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle.
