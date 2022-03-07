fbpx

Expert Rating

Audi A1 (2010 – 2018)

Expert Rating

68%
Summary

The Audi A1 was launched in 2010 as the brand’s answer to the runaway success of BMW’s reborn Mini hatch. It was initially only built as a three-door hatch (like the Mini), but after a couple of years a five-door model was added, called the A1 Sportback. The model was built up until 2018, when it was replaced by an all-new version.

The A1 was immediately popular with both customers and the media, who praised it for its relative refinement compared to the Mini and other supermini-class small cars. The three-door was rather cramped in the back, and this was marginally improved with the five-door Sportback version, which certainly made accessing the rear seats easier.

As was the vogue for German car companies of the time, the Audi A1 was available with both petrol and diesel engines. A higher-performance model called the S1 was a refined alternative to a Mini John Cooper Works.

Despite its refinement and quality advantages over the Mini, reviewers marked it down for lacking the driving dynamics and general character of the British car. Review scores fell further when the third-generation Mini was launched, which maintained its driving advantage over the Audi and also matched it in terms of both refinement and offering a five-door option.

By the end of its production life, the Audi A1 had an Expert Rating of 68% based on 37 UK reviews. That is currently slightly higher than the score for its replacement model.

Audi A1 highlights

  • Build quality a cut above the rest of its class
  • Refinement comparable to more expensive cars
  • Broad range of petrol and diesel engines
  • Both three- and five-door models available
  • Up to five positive points

Audi A1 lowlights

  • Driving experience rather forgettable
  • Cramped in the back seats
  • Boot space small as well
  • Optional extras pushed the price up considerably
  • Resale value of diesels suffering

Key specifications

Body style: Small three- and five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £14,315

Launched: Spring 2010
Last updated: Spring 2015
Ended production: Spring 2018

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2010

90%

ADULT OCCUPANT

79%

CHILD OCCUPANT

49%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

86%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating

The Audi A1 was tested by Euro NCAP in November 2010 and given a five-star rating. This rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid, as the A1 no longer fulfilled the criteria for a five-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Audi A1 was not tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A1, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Mito | Citroën C3 | Ford Fiesta | Mazda 2 | Mini hatch | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Volkswagen Polo

