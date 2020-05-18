Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

75 %
Audi A1 Sportback (2018 onwards) Expert Rating

Audi A1

(2018 – present)

The Audi A1 is a small five-door hatchback, available in regular (A1 Sportback) or crossover (A1 Citycarver) body styles. The current A1 is the second generation, which was launched in the UK in late 2018.

Unlike the original A1, there is no three-door version of the current model and there are no diesel-engined versions. As yet, there are also no higher-performance S1 or RS 1 models.

Generally, the Audi A1 Sportback has received positive reviews from the UK motoring media. However, its current overall Expert Rating of 75% (as of May 2020) trails behind its major rival, the Mini hatch. The A1 has been particularly praised for its comfort and technology, but isn’t as enjoyable to drive as the Mini.

The A1 Citycarver also scores poorly compared to the regular A1 Sportback models, particularly because of its high price.

Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £18,460 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2018
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA

  • Audi A1 (2018 onwards) interior and dashboard
  • Audi A1 (2018 onwards) - front view
    Audi A1 Sportback S line
  • Audi A1 (2018 onwards) - rear view
    Audi A1 Sportback S line
  • Audi A1 Citycarver (2018 onwards) - front view
    Audi A1 Citycarver

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019

95%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

73%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

80%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Audi A1 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A1, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 | Ford Fiesta | Mazda 2 | Mini hatch | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Volkswagen Polo

