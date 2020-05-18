The Audi A1 is a small five-door hatchback, available in regular (A1 Sportback) or crossover (A1 Citycarver) body styles. The current A1 is the second generation, which was launched in the UK in late 2018.
Unlike the original A1, there is no three-door version of the current model and there are no diesel-engined versions. As yet, there are also no higher-performance S1 or RS 1 models.
Generally, the Audi A1 Sportback has received positive reviews from the UK motoring media. However, its current overall Expert Rating of 75% (as of May 2020) trails behind its major rival, the Mini hatch. The A1 has been particularly praised for its comfort and technology, but isn’t as enjoyable to drive as the Mini.
The A1 Citycarver also scores poorly compared to the regular A1 Sportback models, particularly because of its high price.
More Audi ratings, reviews, news and features
Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £18,460 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2018
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
“Some of the interior quality is disappointing, but otherwise the A1 Sportback is an excellent supermini – albeit for a high price.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A1 is a luxurious and sporty-looking small hatch that gives the Mini a run for its money.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 30 TFSI Citycarver
Score: 7 / 10
“The Citycarver costs £1,400 more than an A1 Sport, which comes with a similar level of kit. It’s on this basis that it’s difficult to recommend the Citycarver over the standard car, even if it’s clear the tech offering is the best in this class.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“As the most affordable and attainable car Audi makes, the A1 is a very appealing prospect. That’s helped in no small part by sharp looks, decent practicality, nimble handling, punchy engines and impressive economy. This is a good small car that fashion-conscious buyers will be very happy with.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Citycarver
Score: 6 / 10
“From an objective point of view, there is little real-world benefit of the body cladding, while the absence of quattro four-wheel drive makes the extra ride height a little redundant. So, really, you’re paying about £2000 more for not much added ability.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Luxury supermini lacks the polish to justify its high price”
Read review
Model reviewed: 30 TFSI Sport
Score: 7 / 10
“If you want a small car that’s big on desirability, personality and verve, the A1 may not do much for you.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The second-generation A1 offers some solid improvements over the outgoing car, especially in terms of space and technology. Its growth spurt and the lack of a three-door variant makes this a more mature, more conventional and less fun-looking car.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 40 TFSI S line Competition
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A1 S line Competition is certainly an interesting supermini. However, the price is a sore point, and if you’re not set on having the most powerful A1, the 150hp 35 TSI version will feel more than plentiful in just about every scenario.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 30 TFSI Citycarver
Score: 8 / 10
“While the Audi A1 Citycarver isn’t a model that will suit all buyers, it’s a great addition to the A1 line-up, and offers SUV-obsessed buyers an interesting alternative to a both the regular A1 and other crossovers.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A1 Sportback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Despite it being at the higher end of the supermini spectrum and the interior finish not as up to scratch as we’d hope, the Audi A1 is a very capable car. It is well-behaved and doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary, while also having sharp looks that are likely to prove popular amongst the masses.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Score: 8 / 10
“Sporty looking A1 offers the full Audi experience distilled into a supermini package.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A1 Citycarver range
Score: 7.6 / 10
“Improved ride comfort and rugged looks mean the Audi A1 Citycarver isn’t without appeal”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: A1 Citycarver
“The Audi A1 Citycarver is a bit of an oddball – part sensible hatchback, part high-riding SUV – but it’s packed with all the high-tech creature comforts you’d expect from Audi.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A1 Sportback is a posh small car that is comfortable and practical. It’s easy to drive and has a good range of petrol engines but there aren’t any super-economical diesel units.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 30 TFSI S line
“The epitome of sensible: good running costs, decent quality, understated looks and a comfortable driving experience. The new Audi A1 is just lacking in a little individual character to make you love rather than respect it.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol automatic 30 TFSI S line
Score: 8 / 10
“For a car that’s based on the same platform as other Volkswagen Group vehicles, this is one of the best to drive, but of course it should be, because you’re paying a price premium. “
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 30 TFSI Citycarver
“It could be argued that most Audi A1 Citycarver buyers will choose it on looks and style alone, and we’d agree when they say it’s one of the smartest small cars on sale today. But as a value proposition, there are much better ways to spend £22,000.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The new Audi A1 is longer, wide and lower than before. It’s more angular in its design – a nod to the iconic ur-Quattro rally car from the 1980s, says Audi. We say it looks like a shrunken Q2 with some extra creases added.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A1 Citycarver
Score: 6 / 10
“The beefed-up A1 Citycarver has an extra 50mm of ground clearance and black wheel arch surrounds to give it a ‘more muscular’ look than the standard car, says Audi. It also has a bespoke front grille, intended to mimic those used on Audi’s Q SUVs.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The interior is perhaps not as you might expect, with disappointing quality in places. While the top of the dash is soft-touch and feels classy, the plastics on the doors and centre console are disappointingly poor, and not what you expect from a car which sits at the top of its class in terms of price.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“Smart, high-tech hatch is desirable but not exciting”
Read review
Model reviewed: A1 Citycarver review
“Rugged Audi A1 Citycarver aims to rival Ford Fiesta Active”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 30 TFSI S line
“The build quality of the Audi A1 is as good as any other in the range, and there is a wealth of engine choice.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual
Score: 8 / 10
“More expressive styling marks the new Audi A1 out, but its recipe for Mini rivalry is virtually unchanged. There’s more space, even more personalisation options and a range of perky petrol engines to choose from.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Second-generation A1 is the cheapest way into Audi ownership. Rivals have it licked on driving manners, though.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Citycarver
Score: 6 / 10
“Apparently only five per cent of people who walk into an Audi showroom to buy an A1 will leave with an A1 Neighbourhoodsnipper.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A1 is a fine car – it’s great to drive, comfortable to sit in and is available with lots of big car options. However, if you can live without a posh badge, the Peugeot 208 and VW Polo offer slightly more for less.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.7 / 10
“The Audi A1 Sportback picks up where the old model left off, in offering a desirable, hi-tech premium package in a market sector where luxury and style are increasingly important to buyers. However, the interior quality isn’t far enough removed from cheaper rivals, and a limited engine range may put off buyers seduced by the value offered by a more mainstream model.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019
Eco Rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Audi A1 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Audi A1, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C3 | Ford Fiesta | Mazda 2 | Mini hatch | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Volkswagen Polo