Audi A3 (2013 – 2020)

Summary
The third-generation Audi A3 first arrived in the UK as a three-door hatchback in early 2013, before the range was expanded to include the four-door saloon and five-door ‘Sportback’ hatchback. it was sold here in the UK until eaarly 2020, when it was replaced by the current, fourth-generation, A3 range.
The range included a plug-in hybrid, called the ‘Sportback e-tron’. More performance-focused S3 models were also available in all three body styles, while the hottest of hot hatches was the RS 3 model, which is not covered here. There was also a convertible version, called the A3 Cabriolet, which is covered on a separate page.
The A3 range was given a mid-life facelift in early 2016, which included various cosmetic changes and tech upgrades inside and out, but no major alterations.
Popular throughout its tenure, the third-generation Audi A3 received global acclaim from the outset, being crowned World Car of the Year in 2014. Reviewers continued to give the A3 range high marks after its mid-life facelift – Auto Trader concluded, “the Audi A3 is one of the best cars of its type, and well worthy of anyone’s consideration.”
Most motoring outlets were impressed by the A3’s premium-feel interior trim and the generous levels of equipment included as standard, as well as the car’s post-facelift exterior styling, its agile driving dynamics and the range of efficient engines available. Many reviewers who were given a test drive in the Sportback model also praised the five-door version’s improved practicality when compared to the original three-door model.
Facing off against upmarket rivals like the BMW 1 Series, the third-generation A3 received one consistent criticism during its lifespan – that the range was too expensive. Although entry-level models were reasonably affordable when new, top-spec models were much more expensive, leading to a few journalists wondering if paying the Audi premium was worth it. “A Volkswagen Golf does almost everything just as well for less money”, Carbuyer explained, “but the A3’s upmarket image will appeal to plenty of potential buyers.”
No longer in production, the third-generation Audi A3 holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 46 reviews published by the British motoring media.
A3 highlights
- Comfortable and refined cabin
- Quality range of engines
- Attractive exterior styling
- Plenty of on-board tech as standard
- Low running costs
A3 lowlights
- Strong brand image inflates used model price
- Rivals offer more value-for-money
- Reliability of the automatic gearbox is questionable
- Larger alloys mean a firmer ride
- BMW 1 Series has more driver’s appeal
Key specifications
Body style: Medium hatchback and saloon
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price when new: From £19,365 on-road
Launched: Winter 2012/13
Last updated: Spring 2016
Replaced: Spring 2020
Image gallery
Media reviews
The Car Expert
Score: 8 / 10
“The mid-life update adds to the A3’s appeal with a host of useful new technology, though making use of much of it could require extensive delving into the options list, bumping up the price.
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 2013-2019 hatch
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi A3 is a popular premium hatch that’s efficient, good to drive and has a classy feel.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S3 2013-2019
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi S3 packs a turbocharged punch and has tremendous quattro 4WD grip, its understated looks and grown-up driving manners mean it flies under the radar when compared to some wild looking rivals.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S3 2013
Score: 8 / 10
“The new S3 feels as crushingly fast as its predecessor in a straight line, but makes unexpected improvements in other areas.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Sportback
Score: 8 / 10
“With its combination of strong practicality, smart (but understated) good looks, excellent quality and low running costs, the Audi A3 is one of the best cars of its type, and well worthy of anyone’s consideration.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Sportback 2013-20
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Sportback offers the same ownership virtues as the three-door car, but fails to address the small Audi’s dynamic shortcomings.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S3 2016-2020
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s quite a lot to be said for a car that’s as capable and secure as the Audi S3 is when it comes to regular everyday driving.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2012-2020 saloon
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 is a competent cruiser, a worthy opponent to rivals such as BMW’s 120i M Sport, Lexus’s IS 200t and Mercedes-Benz’s CLA 220 CDI Sport; while it is also a compelling option alongside the classy BMW 3 Series.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: (2016) 1.4 TFSI S Line
Score: 8 / 10
“A tidy-handling, desirable car with a still-lovely interior and enough updates to give its drivers a subtle sense of one-upmanship over drivers of pre-May 2016 A3s.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon (2016)
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s still a very likeable car, this S3 Saloon. There’s a certain Q-car appeal about a three-box car based on a hatchback, and under the skin we found genuine ability in many areas.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The Audi A3 hatchback is a premium small family car, with a well-appointed cabin and wide range of diesel and petrol engines, front- and four-wheel drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0TDI 150 S line (2016)
Score: 9 / 10
“If you spend a lot of time on the road and really value a first-rate interior and the requisite modern tech, the A3 Sportback is a very convincing all-rounder.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: S3 Sportback (2013-2020)
Score: 6.6 / 10
“The S3 delivers hot-hatchback performance without the stereotypical boy-racer brashness.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback (2013-20)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi A3 Sportback is practical and luxurious family hatchback that – despite the relatively high price tag – is easy to recommend.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A3 Sportback
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Sportback is practical and luxurious family hatchback that – despite the relatively high price tag – is easy to recommend.”
Model reviewed: A3 Saloon
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Saloon looks sharp and has a fantastic interior plus a great range of engines. It’s surprisingly practical, too.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: S3 Sportback (2017-2020)
“The S3 is incredibly fast and can even pass as practical even if it doesn’t look nearly as special as it actually is.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S3 saloon 2017
Score: 7 / 10
“The S3 saloon is a master of many trades: fast, sure-footed, a head-turner in the company car park; and you could – just about – use it as a family car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2013-2019
“Those looking for a premium hatchback will not be disappointed by the classy A3.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 2013-2019 hatchback
“A desirable and sensible choice of company car.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 2013-2019 (facelift) hatchback
“If you’re an Audi lover and you’ve owned A3s before, you’ll not be disappointed with this car.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“The Audi A3 model built between 2012 and 2018 has marvellous handling and road holding with the standard suspension.”
Read review
Model reviewed: https://www.eurekar.co.uk/articles/2016-05-25/audi-a3-2016—review
“The Audi A3 raises an already high bar even further, with cleaner, greener and more economical engines and a host of the latest high-tech goodies available throughout the range.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: A3 Sportback (2013-20)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 has a high quality interior, excellent drivetrains, and relaxed driving manners.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S3
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s fast, yet completely trustworthy as there’s so much grip and traction.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: https://fleetworld.co.uk/audi-a3/
“Audi hasn’t pulled any surprises with the new A3, and why would it when the current model is still so popular? Greener engines, a larger interior and the same high quality will boost its appeal.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.6 TDI Sport 6-speed
Score: 9 / 10
“The new Audi A3 1.6 TDI is a quality product that has very few areas of weakness.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Sportback looks great, has a brilliant interior that’s ageing well and comes with plenty of standard kit for the money. It’s also great to drive.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: S3 2013
Score: 8 / 10
“The S3 offers enjoyable performance and handling but feels safe and controllable, which is a great blend for a family-sized hot hatchback.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Sportback
Score: 9 / 10
“More space, more technology and a good driving experience make the latest Audi A3 Sportback one of our favourite family hatchbacks.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon
Score: 9 / 10
“The Audi A3 Saloon is a pricey but very well-rounded and likeable family car.
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The Audi A3 is more enjoyable to drive than before, with lots of standard kit and lassy styling.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Hatchback (2012-18)
Score: 9 / 10
“The Audi A3 is still a leader in terms of image and quality.”
Read review
Model reviewed: https://www.parkers.co.uk/audi/a3/s3/review/
Score: 9 / 10
“The new Audi S3 is a very impressive take on the ‘warm hatch’.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre turbo 150hp
“The Audi A3 turbo is fast and playful and sounds great, which is important.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The improved A3 has a ride that is is whisper quiet and because it’s an Audi the build quality is second to none.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Sportback
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 is a welcome refresh of the trusty hatchback.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2012
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi A3 is a little bit characterless but a beautiful object, inside and out. Now much better to drive, too.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 2016 facelift
Score: 9 / 10
“The Audi A3 is not only the best car in its class, but one of the best new cars on sale full stop.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The latest version of the car that defined the premium hatch sector stays classy, with an advanced chassis and breadth of abilities.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 306bhp Audi S3 Quattro
“The Audi S3’s reactive but numb steering and sterile stability add up to something that’s more effective than fun.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI Sport 4dr (2012)
Score: 7 / 10
“The A3’s cabin is amazing. Audi has raised the quality bar again.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: S3 2013-2019
Score: 8 / 10
“The S3 has more than enough boost in any gear at any speed and the handling is also seriously impressive, while the steering is precise and well weighted.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2013-2019
Score: 10 / 10
“The Audi A3 is an impressively refined car that’s also supremely agile and a pleasure to drive, with precise steering and surefooted handling.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: 2013-2019
“The Audi A3 offers a high-quality feel by class standards.”
Read review
“An enjoyable, high-quality hatchback.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The Audi A3 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The third-generation Audi A3 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A3 received
2019
- What Car? Used Car Awards – Used Car of the Year
2017
- Business Car Awards – Best Compact Premium Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Compact Premium Car
- What Car? Awards – Best Family Car (Sportback) + Best Executive Car between £25k-£30k (saloon)
2016
- SME Company Car Awards – Best Green Car (Sportback e-tron)
2015
- Business Car Awards – Best Mainstream Segment Car
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Luxury Car (Sportback)
- What Car? Awards – Best Electrified Car (Sportback e-tron)
2014
- World Car Awards – World Car of the Year + Best Small Hatchback
- carwow Awards – Best Hybrid (Sportback e-tron)
- What Car? Awards – Best Executive Car (saloon)
2013
- iF Design Awards – Gold Award
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Executive Car (saloon)
- What Car? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Family Car (Sportback)
