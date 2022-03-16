Audi A3 (2013 – 2020)

Summary

The third-generation Audi A3 first arrived in the UK as a three-door hatchback in early 2013, before the range was expanded to include the four-door saloon and five-door ‘Sportback’ hatchback. it was sold here in the UK until eaarly 2020, when it was replaced by the current, fourth-generation, A3 range.

The range included a plug-in hybrid, called the ‘Sportback e-tron’. More performance-focused S3 models were also available in all three body styles, while the hottest of hot hatches was the RS 3 model, which is not covered here. There was also a convertible version, called the A3 Cabriolet, which is covered on a separate page.

The A3 range was given a mid-life facelift in early 2016, which included various cosmetic changes and tech upgrades inside and out, but no major alterations.

Popular throughout its tenure, the third-generation Audi A3 received global acclaim from the outset, being crowned World Car of the Year in 2014. Reviewers continued to give the A3 range high marks after its mid-life facelift – Auto Trader concluded, “the Audi A3 is one of the best cars of its type, and well worthy of anyone’s consideration.”

Most motoring outlets were impressed by the A3’s premium-feel interior trim and the generous levels of equipment included as standard, as well as the car’s post-facelift exterior styling, its agile driving dynamics and the range of efficient engines available. Many reviewers who were given a test drive in the Sportback model also praised the five-door version’s improved practicality when compared to the original three-door model.

Facing off against upmarket rivals like the BMW 1 Series, the third-generation A3 received one consistent criticism during its lifespan – that the range was too expensive. Although entry-level models were reasonably affordable when new, top-spec models were much more expensive, leading to a few journalists wondering if paying the Audi premium was worth it. “A Volkswagen Golf does almost everything just as well for less money”, Carbuyer explained, “but the A3’s upmarket image will appeal to plenty of potential buyers.”

No longer in production, the third-generation Audi A3 holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 46 reviews published by the British motoring media.

A3 highlights Comfortable and refined cabin

Quality range of engines

Attractive exterior styling

Plenty of on-board tech as standard

Low running costs A3 lowlights Strong brand image inflates used model price

Rivals offer more value-for-money

Reliability of the automatic gearbox is questionable

Larger alloys mean a firmer ride

BMW 1 Series has more driver’s appeal

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback and saloon

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price when new: From £19,365 on-road Launched: Winter 2012/13

Last updated: Spring 2016

Replaced: Spring 2020

The Audi A3 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

The third-generation Audi A3 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.

2019 What Car? Used Car Awards – Used Car of the Year 2017 Business Car Awards – Best Compact Premium Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Compact Premium Car

What Car? Awards – Best Family Car (Sportback) + Best Executive Car between £25k-£30k (saloon) 2016 SME Company Car Awards – Best Green Car (Sportback e-tron)

2015 Business Car Awards – Best Mainstream Segment Car

Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Luxury Car (Sportback)

What Car? Awards – Best Electrified Car (Sportback e-tron) 2014 World Car Awards – World Car of the Year + Best Small Hatchback

+ Best Small Hatchback carwow Awards – Best Hybrid (Sportback e-tron)

What Car? Awards – Best Executive Car (saloon) 2013 iF Design Awards – Gold Award

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Executive Car (saloon)

What Car? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Family Car (Sportback)

