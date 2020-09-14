The Audi A3 is a mid-size hatchback (called Sportback) and saloon model, that sits above the A1 hatchback and below the A4 saloon in the Audi range. The current model is the fourth-generation A3, with the Sportback models arriving in the UK in middle of 2020. The saloon models will follow later in the year.

Like previous models, the A3 is based on the Volkswagen Golf and shares many of its components with other models in the Audi, VW, Skoda and SEAT families. The top-spec model in the A3 range is the Audi S3, which is set to arrive in the UK in Autumn 2020. A high-performance RS 3 model is expected to launch in 2021, and we will build a separate page for that model when it arrives in the UK.

The Audi A3 range has received generally good scores from the UK media to date, although as of September 2020 we only have 18 reviews to analyse. As such, its Expert Rating of 80% may shift by a few points (higher or lower) as new reviews are published. We will continue to update this page, so keep checking back for the latest information.

The A3 has received praise for overall refinement and driving dynamics that are significantly better than the previous-generation model, but its interior has been criticised for a very user-unfriendly touchscreen infotainment system.

Body style: Five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £23,875 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: Summer 2020

Auto Express +

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s business as usual for the Audi A3 Sportback, which slots neatly into the premium hatchback market with high quality, good refinement and a price that makes it a very competitive offering for anyone after this sort of car.”

Read review Model reviewed: A3 saloon range

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi has carefully improved its A3 Saloon package holding true to the successful formula while adding lots of new technology.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback range

Score: 8.2 / 10

“A masterclass in how to put premium gloss on a humble hatchback, the latest Audi A3 Sportback combines angular and aggressive new styling with a swanky cabin bristling with the latest technology.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Regardless which engine you go for, the Audi A3’s core strengths are its exterior design, a significantly improved interior and a more polished driving experience than before. It bodes well for the model line as it expands to sportier S3 models and beyond.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 35 TDI S line Sportback

Score: 7 / 10

“With the general move towards electrification, the concept of a diesel family hatchback seems a bit of a strange one these days. Unless I were planning on making regular long journeys, I would, as a private buyer, be inclined to opt for petrol.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic Edition 1 saloon

Score: 7 / 10

“The A3 Saloon is a solid car that does what Audis do: impresses with material choice in the most visible spaces (there are some hard plastics lower down in the cabin) and with conspicuous technology on top of everyday mechanicals before being given a dusting of not one premium halo but four.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Although the new Audi A3 Sportback technically owes a lot to the Volkswagen Golf 8, it has its own character, and comes across as a far more complete, sharp-looking and frankly desirable hatchback.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback range

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The striking Audi A3 Sportback now has the technology it needs to compete with rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Audi A3 Saloon now has the latest in engine and interior technology.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A3 Saloon is a classy, high tech four-door that is also great to drive. Audi’s A3 Sportback is the more practical choice, though.”

Read review Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A3 Sportback has one of the best looking interiors of its kind. It has advanced tech and is well made. It’s also a bit more expensive than alternatives.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Saloon range

“Although marginally bigger than its predecessor, the Audi A3 Saloon isn’t noticeably different in terms of dimensions.”

Read review Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“While the Audi A3 does represent good value for money, you do pay more for the higher quality finish compared to the Volkswagen Golf.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi A3’s cabin isn’t class-leading when it comes to spaciousness, but if you’re after a compact car and don’t require seven-seater levels of room, it’s a worthy choice.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic S line Sportback

“Audi A3 Sportback S line’s advanced tech and design trump BMW and Mercedes – it’s a pleasure to drive”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Fussy design inside and out doesn’t spoil a really rather good family hatchback.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A3 Saloon is tidy in the bends, comfortable and well equipped, making it a very competitive option against its closest rivals. However, the A4 is worth the extra if you can afford it, because it’s quieter and has a classier and more practical interior.”

Read review Model reviewed: Sportback hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s no doubt the latest Audi A3 isn’t as well finished inside or as polished overall as the previous model, but it still rates well against the premium competition, in the form of the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class.”

Read review

Safety Rating

No safety rating

The new Audi A3 has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing had been halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume in the second half of the year. As soon as the A3 has been tested, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating

No eco rating

The Audi A3 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating

No security rating

The Audi A3 has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems.

