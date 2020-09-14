Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

80 %
Expert Rating

Audi A3

(2020 – present)

The Audi A3 is a mid-size hatchback (called Sportback) and saloon model, that sits above the A1 hatchback and below the A4 saloon in the Audi range. The current model is the fourth-generation A3, with the Sportback models arriving in the UK in middle of 2020. The saloon models will follow later in the year.

Like previous models, the A3 is based on the Volkswagen Golf and shares many of its components with other models in the Audi, VW, Skoda and SEAT families. The top-spec model in the A3 range is the Audi S3, which is set to arrive in the UK in Autumn 2020. A high-performance RS 3 model is expected to launch in 2021, and we will build a separate page for that model when it arrives in the UK.

The Audi A3 range has received generally good scores from the UK media to date, although as of September 2020 we only have 18 reviews to analyse. As such, its Expert Rating of 80% may shift by a few points (higher or lower) as new reviews are published. We will continue to update this page, so keep checking back for the latest information.

The A3 has received praise for overall refinement and driving dynamics that are significantly better than the previous-generation model, but its interior has been criticised for a very user-unfriendly touchscreen infotainment system.

Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £23,875 on-road

Launched: Spring 2020
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The new Audi A3 has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing had been halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume in the second half of the year. As soon as the A3 has been tested, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Audi A3 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Audi A3 has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Audi A3, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Lexus CT | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

