Summary
The Audi A3 Cabriolet is a compact two-door convertible, derived from the third-generation A3 hatchback. This model was launched in the UK in 2014 and continued until the end of its production life in 2020. It was not replaced when Audi launched the current A3 range.
After two years on sale, the A3 Cabriolet received a mid-life facelift in 2016, consisting of cosmetic updates and new on-board tech additions. Throughout its lifespan the Cabriolet was available with a selection of petrol and diesel engines, and with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. The top-spec model was the S3 Cabriolet.
“At times, the automatic gearbox shifted gears with a noticeable lurch”, What Car? explained, recommending that customers opt for the smoother manual transmission instead. Many motoring outlets mentioned the same problem, while others took issue with the rather loud tyre and wind noise with the soft-top fabric roof closed. Many reviewers also warned potential buyers of the A3 Cabriolet’s steep pricing, as optional extras could easily take the price past £40,000.
That said, the Audi A3 Cabriolet had a very positive media reception during its life cycle, predominantly thanks to its “classy interior, good driving manners and a useful amount of (storage) space”, The Telegraph explained. While practicality was not the A3 Cabriolet’s speciality, it did come with a larger boot than the previous model – totalling 320-litres of boot space.
Impressed by the convertible’s exterior styling, Car commented that the A3 Cabriolet was a far more elegant proposition than its “slightly humpbacked” predecessor, while Autocar concluded that this well-executed compact soft-top package is only made more appealing by the “excellent range of engines” available, which provide stronger performance and fuel economy than the previous A3 Cabriolet model.
Despite the performance upgrade, Car described the Cabriolet as “easygoing-if-not-spectacular drive”, while What Car? recommended booking a test drive of the BMW 2 Series Convertible or Audi TT roadster instead if you are looking for a more engaging model on the road.
No longer in production, the Audi A3 Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 28 reviews published by UK media sources.
A3 highlights
- Comfortable and refined cabin
- Efficient range of engines
- Attractive exterior styling
- Plenty of on-board tech as standard
A3 lowlights
- Strong brand image inflates used model price
- Rivals offer more value-for-money
- Reliability of the automatic gearbox is questionable
- Larger alloys mean a firmer ride
Key specifications
Body style: Four-seat convertible
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £26,370
Launched: Spring 2014
Ended production: Spring 2020
Image gallery
Media reviews
Media reviews
The Car Expert
Model reviewed:
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet is assured for a drop top, and in daily use the car will generally be a satisfactory companion.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet is a polished and premium car, and one of our favourite small convertibles.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Updates to the Audi A3 Cabriolet aren’t dramatic, but it remains a polished, premium drop-top. Audi has improved the cabin tech and increased the amount of standard kit, so what was already one of our favourite small convertibles has got a little bit better.”
Model reviewed: 2013-
Score: 8 / 10
“New Audi A3 Cabriolet is stylish and comfortable, but it doesn’t come cheap.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: (2013-)
Score: 4.6 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet is the best compact convertible there is. It’s effortlessly stylish, dripping with quality and it’s fun yet comfortable to drive.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: 1.4 TSFI S Line (2016)
Score: 7 / 10
“The third-generation Cabriolet is a rather grown-up, elegant and sophisticated two-door drop-top and this mid-life facelift only builds on what has gone before.”
Model reviewed: 2013-20
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet is a competent small convertible, made more appealing by an excellent range of engines.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: (2013-)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi A3 is a smart and classy soft-top for perk drivers.”
Car
Model reviewed: 1.8 TFSI (2014)
Score: 8 / 10
“We’ve been fans of the new A3 since its launch in three-door hatch, five-door Sportback, saloon and hot S3 guises. The Cabriolet, while no thriller, continues the trend.”
Model reviewed: 2013-
Score: 6 / 10
“Like other A3s, the Cabriolet is a competent, easygoing-if-not-spectacular drive, and the sports suspension is best avoided, as on-limit thrills and a hard ride aren’t its thing.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: S-Line 2.0 TDI
Score: 8 / 10
“Stylish, smart and well-equipped, the Audi A3 Cabriolet is also a hoot to drive and, with the 148hp diesel at least, reasonably efficient to boot.”
Model reviewed: 2015
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi’s A3 Cabriolet is now longer and wider, merging Germanic luxury with drop top driving.”
Carbuyer
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet looks great – as well as being faster and more fuel-efficient than its predecessor.”
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet trades some practicality for a generous portion of style.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed:
“If you want an extremely well-made compact four-seat convertible with a lot of performance, the Audi A3 Cabriolet has just what you’re seeking.”
Evo
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet. It’s the second iteration of the littlest drop-top Audi, and compared to its slightly humpbacked predecessor, it’s a more elegant-looking proposition.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: A3 Cabriolet 1.4 TFSI Sport with CoD (140 PS) 6-speed manual
Score: 9 / 10
“If you want a stylish and reasonably compact four-seater convertible that offers performance and economy, all in a refined package, then the Audi A3 Cabriolet 1.4 TFSI must surely be the answer.”
Heycar
Model reviewed: (2013)
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet stands out as a particularly well-executed model. It’s ageing well, being good to drive and nice to look at.”
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet still looks fresh and desirable.”
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet looks good, is great to drive, and has a fast folding roof and top quality interior.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Sun cream and shades at the ready – this Audi A3 Cabriolet should be at the top of buyers’ shortlists.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.5 TFSI
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet remains a solid choice, combining a classy interior with good driving manners and a useful amount of space. This 1.5-litre petrol engine provides a smooth and quiet way to experience wind-in-the-hair motoring.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic S Line
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet remains a solid choice for those in the market for a soft-top, combining a classy interior with good driving manners and a useful amount of space. This 1.5-litre petrol engine doesn’t change that formula significantly, but still provides a smooth and quiet way to experience wind-in-the-hair motoring.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“If you want a four-seater convertible that won’t feel like too much of a compromise when the sun isn’t shining, the Audi A3 Cabriolet could well be the car for you.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: 2013
Score: 10 / 10
“This Audi A3 Cabriolet has precise steering and tight handling, as well as excellent refinement, even though it uses a lightweight fabric roof as opposed to the folding metal kind preferred by some rivals.”
Model reviewed: Cabriolet 1.4 TSFI (2016)
Score: 10 / 10
“As long as you avoid the firm-riding S Line trim then, yes, you absolutely should buy the Audi A3 Cabriolet. It’s a classy and composed convertible and there are few rivals that can compete with it.”
Model reviewed: 1.4 TFSI 140
“There aren’t many sub-£30k convertibles we’d strongly recommend buying, but the new A3 Cabriolet is definitely one of them.”
Which?
Model reviewed: 2014-20
“The Audi A3 Cabriolet is more suited to gentle cruising than outright sports car performance.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The Audi A3 Cabriolet was not crash tested by Euro NCAP. The hatchback version of the A3 was tested in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating, but this does not apply to the Cabriolet version due to the significant structural changes resulting from removing the roof.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Audi A3 Cabriolet was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A3 has received
2019
- What Car? Awards – Best Convertible, £25K – £50K
- What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Convertible
2017
- What Car? Awards – Best Convertible, £25K – £35K
2016
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible
2015
- Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible
2014
- Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Drop-Top
- What Car? Awards – Best Open-Top Car
