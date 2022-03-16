Summary

The Audi A3 Cabriolet is a compact two-door convertible, derived from the third-generation A3 hatchback. This model was launched in the UK in 2014 and continued until the end of its production life in 2020. It was not replaced when Audi launched the current A3 range.

After two years on sale, the A3 Cabriolet received a mid-life facelift in 2016, consisting of cosmetic updates and new on-board tech additions. Throughout its lifespan the Cabriolet was available with a selection of petrol and diesel engines, and with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. The top-spec model was the S3 Cabriolet.

“At times, the automatic gearbox shifted gears with a noticeable lurch”, What Car? explained, recommending that customers opt for the smoother manual transmission instead. Many motoring outlets mentioned the same problem, while others took issue with the rather loud tyre and wind noise with the soft-top fabric roof closed. Many reviewers also warned potential buyers of the A3 Cabriolet’s steep pricing, as optional extras could easily take the price past £40,000.

That said, the Audi A3 Cabriolet had a very positive media reception during its life cycle, predominantly thanks to its “classy interior, good driving manners and a useful amount of (storage) space”, The Telegraph explained. While practicality was not the A3 Cabriolet’s speciality, it did come with a larger boot than the previous model – totalling 320-litres of boot space.

Impressed by the convertible’s exterior styling, Car commented that the A3 Cabriolet was a far more elegant proposition than its “slightly humpbacked” predecessor, while Autocar concluded that this well-executed compact soft-top package is only made more appealing by the “excellent range of engines” available, which provide stronger performance and fuel economy than the previous A3 Cabriolet model.

Despite the performance upgrade, Car described the Cabriolet as “easygoing-if-not-spectacular drive”, while What Car? recommended booking a test drive of the BMW 2 Series Convertible or Audi TT roadster instead if you are looking for a more engaging model on the road.

No longer in production, the Audi A3 Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 28 reviews published by UK media sources.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A3 has received

2019 What Car? Awards – Best Convertible, £25K – £50K

What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Convertible 2017 What Car? Awards – Best Convertible, £25K – £35K 2016 Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible

2015 Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible

Carbuyer Awards – Best Convertible 2014 Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Drop-Top

What Car? Awards – Best Open-Top Car

