The Audi A4 is a compact executive model available as either a saloon or estate (called the A4 Avant). It is one of the biggest-selling models in the Audi range, and sits between the smaller A3 saloon and larger A6 saloon and estate models. The current model was launched in 2015 and received a mid-life update in 2019.

The top-spec model is called the S4 and there is also a more off-road-capable model called the A4 allroad quattro. There is a high-performance model called the RS 4, which is based on the A4 but not included in this page. We will be building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.

Overall, the Audi A4 range has an Expert Rating that’s similar to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, although it’s some way behind the class-leading BMW 3 Series and other rivals like the Tesla Model 3 and Volvo S60/V60.

The Audi A4 range has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although overall opinions varies from mild disintersest to strong enthusiasm. The A4 allroad quattro model tends to score slightly lower than the regular A4 models, while the top-spec S4 scores slightly higher from car enthusiast titles. The A4 gets consistent praise for its build standards and interior quality, but lags behind rivals for driving enjoyment and offers no hybrid or electric versions.

Body style: Medium saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £30,750 on-road Launched: Autumn 2015

Last updated: Autumn 2019

Replacement due: 2023?

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2016 89% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 75% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Audi A4 has not yet been lab test by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A4 has received

2019 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Compact Executive Car 2018 WhatCar? Awards – Best Executive Car

2017 WhatCar? Awards – Best Executive Car

Fleet World Honours – Best Compact Executive

Fleet News Awards – Best Premium Car 2016 WhatCar? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Executive Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Premium Car

Top Gear Awards – Best for Big Miles

Contract Hire and Leasing Awards – Car of the Year + Best Executive Car

