The Audi A4 is a compact executive model available as either a saloon or estate (called the A4 Avant). It is one of the biggest-selling models in the Audi range, and sits between the smaller A3 saloon and larger A6 saloon and estate models. The current model was launched in 2015 and received a mid-life update in 2019.
The top-spec model is called the S4 and there is also a more off-road-capable model called the A4 allroad quattro. There is a high-performance model called the RS 4, which is based on the A4 but not included in this page. We will be building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.
Overall, the Audi A4 range has an Expert Rating that’s similar to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, although it’s some way behind the class-leading BMW 3 Series and other rivals like the Tesla Model 3 and Volvo S60/V60.
The Audi A4 range has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although overall opinions varies from mild disintersest to strong enthusiasm. The A4 allroad quattro model tends to score slightly lower than the regular A4 models, while the top-spec S4 scores slightly higher from car enthusiast titles. The A4 gets consistent praise for its build standards and interior quality, but lags behind rivals for driving enjoyment and offers no hybrid or electric versions.
More Audi news, ratings, reviews and features
Body style: Medium saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £30,750 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2015
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: 2023?
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: A4 Avant
“”It scores both in practicality, out-spacing its BMW and Mercedes rivals in all important areas, and in the sheer pleasure of being inside it and driving it.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 saloon
“It’s not a sports car, but it will enable one to complete a 200 miles-plus motorway journey in the most unfussy way possible, arriving relaxed and ready.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: A4 saloon
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A4 offers technology and quality when compared to its small executive saloon rivals.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“The A4 keeps its place as a sensible, no-nonsense, modern and upmarket saloon car in a class of increasing complexity.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S4
Score: 8 / 10
“The S4’s switch to diesel power might seem to come at an odd time, but it’s a powertrain that’s a perfect match for the car’s character.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Avant range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi has really gone to town on the latest A4, with mild-hybrid tech and improved infotainment.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 allroad
Score: 6 / 10
“Get a mix of estate car practicality and SUV looks with the Audi A4 Allroad”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 Avant
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A4 Avant estate is everything you’d expect it to be: it’s a more practical version of the classy and refined A4 saloon.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Al allroad
Score: 6 / 10
“If you spend most of your time on-road but seek a car capable of tackling the odd excursion off-road, the Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI makes a pretty convincing case for itself.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 allroad
Score: 8.6 / 10
“Capable, desirable and tempting alternative to an SUV”
Read review
Model reviewed: S4 saloon
Score: 8 / 10
“I can see the rational sense in moving the S4 to a diesel engine, but I do miss the genuinely raw and bombastic V8s these cars used to have.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 35 TFSI Sport S tonic
Score: 8 / 10
“This is expected to be one of the biggest-selling engine and trim derivatives of what remains one of Audi’s most important models in the UK.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Road and wind noise aren’t in anyway problematic, its engine is hushed and demure, and its ride is confident and assertive without being exhausting or uncomfortable.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S4
Score: 8 / 10
“Point the S4 down a stretch of motorway and not only is that motor impressively hushed, its claimed WLTP fuel economy figure of 42.2mpg means it should provide decent range between trips to the petrol station.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A4 still falls short of the Jaguar XE and the BMW 3 Series, which both excel due to their driver appeal, while the Mercedes-Benz C-Class which provides as much practicality as the Audi in saloon and estate forms but is comfier all round.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“It now has a sharper look, a suitably tech-heavy interior to keep you entertained, and a wide selection of engines to pick from.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: S4 saloon
Score: 8 / 10
“For discreet, luxurious and swift motoring, the Audi S4 takes some beating”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 saloon
Score: 8.6 / 10
“With the finest interior in its class, the Audi A4 is a comfortable and affordable-to-run executive saloon.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 Avant
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Audi A4 Avant is a thoroughly modern yet conservative estate car, with a big boot and a sophisticated interior.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 allroad
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Audi A4 Allroad retains the best aspects of the standard estate, but adds improved ride comfort and increased off-road ability”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual Sport
“The new Audi A4 1.4 TSI is a well-priced premium machine. Try it to find out for yourself.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: A4 saloon range
Score: 8 / 10
“Still not the driver’s car of the class, but the A4 is strong in all other areas.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S4 TDI
Score: 8 / 10
“No B-road thriller, but the latest S4 is good to drive and makes more sense than ever in its new diesel format.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S4 TDI
Score: 8 / 10
“No B-road thriller, but the latest S4 is good to drive and makes more sense than ever in its new diesel format.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S4
Score: 8 / 10
“The first thing that strikes you about the S4 is how refined it is.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 Avant S Line
Score: 8 / 10
“The latest Audi A4 Avant builds on solid, refined reputation of its predecessors with impressive, if not inspiring dynamics.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 allroad
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s perfect if you want the space of an estate, some off-road ability but you can’t live with the shame and ignominy of having an SUV.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: A4 allroad quattro
Score: 8 / 10
“There are few natural alternatives to the Audi A4 allroad, the Volvo V60 Cross Country being the most obvious. So the Audi has made a niche for itself. But it’s an expensive niche. With prices starting at more than £35,000 it’s far from cheap.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“For those who demand the best refinement and quality, the Audi A4 is hard to beat. It might not be quite as sharp to drive as the BMW 3 Series on a country road, but on motorways it’s quieter and more relaxed, plus it is available with a huge range of technology.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Ultra Sport
“Audi has clearly worked hard to improve the agility of the A4 and it does feel a lot better, but it doesn’t quite match the finesse of the BMW 3 Series or the rewarding cornering ability of the XE.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: A4 saloon range
Score: 9 / 10
“High-quality compact executive is a great all-rounder”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 Avant range
Score: 8.4 / 10
“Classy and refined compact executive estate”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI quattro S Line
Score: 8 / 10
“A lovely thing to sit in but arguably not the best exec saloon to drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: allroad quattro
Score: 8 / 10
“If an SUV isn’t your style but you want a car that’s made up to great escapes, the Audi A4 allroad makes a strong case for itself. It looks as athletic as a pair of Nike cross-country running shoes and, importantly, can deliver on its promises. And allroad Audis tend to hold their value well, making them a shrewd purchase.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic quattro S Line
Score: 8 / 10
“A slice of dull perfection.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: A4 Avant range
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi A4 Avant is a nice enough car, but it simply costs too much to buy and run to justify its inherent ordinariness. When there are so many seriously competitive rivals out there that offer more for less, it’s hard to see why you’d choose the A4 instead.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 7 / 10
“The latest Audi A4 is a very good car in many areas. It feels rock-solid inside, with that Audi slickness and tactility we’ve come to know and love, and it’s cheap to lease and to run. However, Audi’s reputation for reliability at the moment isn’t great, and both the A4’s warranty and its standard specification are a little stingy.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 allroad
Score: 6 / 10
“This smaller sister of the impressive A6 Allroad should be great to drive and a viable alternative to the Q5 and a lot of other SUVs, but it isn’t. Twitch steering, a poor ride and a less-than-stellar driving experience fail to compensate for the lovely cabin and excellent 2.0-litre diesel.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 7 / 10
“Majors on refinement and tech, but the drive’s alright these days too.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic S4 Avant TDI
Score: 7 / 10
“Shifting the S4 to diesel has also done Audi a favour – it’s put some daylight it between it and the petrol V6 RS4, which has struggled to come across as more than an S4-plus.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi rejects agility in favour of comfort. The result is the best A4 ever.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: S4 saloon
Score: 8 / 10
“As a fast yet understated car the diesel-powered Audi S4 is more appealing than ever. In fact, we reckon grunty diesel power is the perfect fit for the character of the S4. Limpet four-wheel drive grip makes it a fearsome weapon on a damp road, be it twisty or straight – if only the gearbox had a quicker wit.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 allroad
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi A4 Allroad is no more practical than a regular Avant, and it’s more expensive. Only worth considering if you love the looks.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 10 / 10
“The latest Audi A4 looks sharper and more upmarket than ever. And while the BMW 3 Series is a slightly better all-rounder, the A4 continues to set the class standard for comfort and interior quality.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 Avant
Score: 8 / 10
“If you want a relatively compact estate with a premium badge, there’s lots to like about the Audi A4 Avant – particularly if you avoid the most powerful engines and highest trim levels. Just be aware that much bigger estates are available for considerably less money, the best of which is the Skoda Superb Estate.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: A4 Avant
Score: 7.3 / 10
“It’s not a full adult-sized five-seater – that central rear seat is rather cramped – but for four, or for carrying children, it’s a good family choice. Like the saloon model, it trails slightly behind the BMW 3 Series Touring, which offers a better driving experience.”
Read review
Model reviewed: A4 saloon
Score: 7.5 / 10
“An evolutionary step the new Audi A4 may be, but it’s improved in every area and is a serious rival to its premium German competition and a solid Best Buy.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2016
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Audi A4 has not yet been lab test by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A4 has received
2019
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Compact Executive Car
2018
- WhatCar? Awards – Best Executive Car
2017
- WhatCar? Awards – Best Executive Car
- Fleet World Honours – Best Compact Executive
- Fleet News Awards – Best Premium Car
2016
- WhatCar? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Executive Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Premium Car
- Top Gear Awards – Best for Big Miles
- Contract Hire and Leasing Awards – Car of the Year + Best Executive Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Audi A4, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Giulia | BMW 3 Series | Jaguar XE | Lexus IS | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Tesla Model 3 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60