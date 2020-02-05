Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Audi A4

(2015 - present)

79 %
Expert Rating

The Audi A4 is a compact executive model available as either a saloon or estate (called the A4 Avant). It is one of the biggest-selling models in the Audi range, and sits between the smaller A3 saloon and larger A6 saloon and estate models. The current model was launched in 2015 and received a mid-life update in 2019.

The top-spec model is called the S4 and there is also a more off-road-capable model called the A4 allroad quattro. There is a high-performance model called the RS 4, which is based on the A4 but not included in this page. We will be building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.

Overall, the Audi A4 range has an Expert Rating that’s similar to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, although it’s some way behind the class-leading BMW 3 Series and other rivals like the Tesla Model 3 and Volvo S60/V60.

The Audi A4 range has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although overall opinions varies from mild disintersest to strong enthusiasm. The A4 allroad quattro model tends to score slightly lower than the regular A4 models, while the top-spec S4 scores slightly higher from car enthusiast titles. The A4 gets consistent praise for its build standards and interior quality, but lags behind rivals for driving enjoyment and offers no hybrid or electric versions.

Body style: Medium saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £30,750 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2015
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: 2023?

Audi A4 saloon (2019) - front | The Car Expert
Audi A4 saloon (2019) - rear | The Car Expert
Audi A4 Avant (2019) - front | The Car Expert
Audi A4 (2019) - interior and dashboard| The Car Expert
Audi A4 allroad quattro (2019) - rear | The Car Expert
Audi S4 TDI Avant (2019) - front | The Car Expert
Audi S4 TDI Avant (2019) - rear | The Car Expert

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2016

89%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

75%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Audi A4 has not yet been lab test by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A4 has received

2019

  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Compact Executive Car

2018

  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Executive Car

2017

  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Executive Car
  • Fleet World Honours – Best Compact Executive
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Premium Car

2016

  • WhatCar? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Executive Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Premium Car
  • Top Gear Awards – Best for Big Miles
  • Contract Hire and Leasing Awards – Car of the Year + Best Executive Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | BMW 3 SeriesJaguar XE | Lexus IS | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Tesla Model 3 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

