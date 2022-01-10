Summary

Now in its second generation, the Audi A5 Cabriolet is a premium four-seat soft-top convertible that competes against its long-time rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the 4 Series Convertible and C-Class Cabriolet.

The A5 Cabriolet range consists of four engine options (three petrol and one diesel), all of which feature mild hybrid assistance. While the range includes both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive choices, the Audi A5 Cabriolet is only available with an automatic gearbox.

Initially arriving on UK roads in Spring 2017, The A5 Cabriolet had a facelift in Autumn 2020. This included full LED exterior lights and a digital instrument panel as standard on entry-level models, as well as an updated infotainment system and other minor changes.

The four-seat convertible market may be shrinking, but the Audi A5 Cabriolet has been well-received by the British media. Its review scores have ranged from average to very good since its arrival, and continue in much that vein today.

“You only need to drive the A5 Cabriolet 100 metres to realise Audi has thrown everything it knows at this four-seat convertible”, Auto Trader explains. “It boasts a range of powerful, efficient and remarkably refined engines and the cabin is a near-perfect execution of precision and quality.”

However, What Car? adds, “The A5 Cabriolet’s interior isn’t as user-friendly as the BMW 4 Series Convertible though, plus the 4 Series is similarly comfortable and more enjoyable to drive.”

This is a sentiment shared by a large majority of reviewers, who find that the BMW 4 Series Convertible offers tough competition, and is probably the better choice overall.

Top Gear concludes, “The A5 Cabriolet is more of a grand touring boulevardier rather than a B-road hustler. The much newer BMW 4 Series has it well and truly licked in that regard and, erm, most other regards to be honest.”

As of January 2022, the Audi A5 Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 15 reviews from UK media sources; a score that tops the closely-related A5 Coupé and A5 Sportback models.

A5 Cabriolet highlights Wide range of strong engine choices

Good build quality

Refined interior trim

Impressive infotainment

Good levels of standard equipment A5 Cabriolet lowlights Range of trims and optional extras get expensive

Alternatives offer better fuel economy

Limited rear legroom

Rivals have better resale value

The BMW 4 Series Convertible is more fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Four-seat convertible

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £44,685 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Autumn 2020

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The new A5 Cabriolet is a complete package and a compelling proposition for those seeking an upmarket drop-top.”

Read review Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“The A5 Cabriolet is well worth a look thanks to its combination of desirability and practicality.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Cabriolet range

Score: 8 / 10

“You only need to drive the A5 Cabriolet 100 metres to realise Audi has thrown everything it knows at its this four-seat convertible. It boasts a range of powerful, efficient and remarkably refined engines and the cabin is a near-perfect execution of precision and quality.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: A5 Cabriolet 2.0 TDI S tronic

Score: 7 / 10

“The A5 Cabriolet is arguably a better niche filler than even the regular A5 – the slightly more leisurely, wind-in-your-hair undertow helping to negate the coupé’s failure to invigorate on a deeper dynamic level.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Cabriolet

Score: 8 / 10

“This is the best A5 Cabriolet yet, and actually among the most impressive four-seater convertibles around for everyday use. We’d prefer the considerably more exciting S5, but even with a diesel motor there’s a lot to like.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8 / 10

“It’s no sports car, but the comfortable Audi A5 Cabriolet blends classy top-down looks and quality with surprising practicality.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi A5 Cabriolet is a classy-looking open-top which a decent infotainment system. You’ll have more fun driving BMW’s open-top 4 Series, though.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Cabriolet range

Score: 8 / 10

“The A5 Cabriolet offers unrivalled refinement, ride comfort and interior quality in a car that is well suited to the type of low-speed cruising you’ll want to do with the roof down and three close friends in tow.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Cabriolet range

Score: 8 / 10

“Acoustically-insulated roof as standard, and lighter yet stiffer than the previous model. Beautiful build quality and great all-round ability, but some rivals are more fun to drive.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview (coupé, cabriolet, Sportback)

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re prepared to sacrifice a little practicality in return for improved styling – and a higher price – the Audi A5 is one of the best looking cars in its class.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Cabriolet range

Score: 9.2 / 10

“Smart four-seater soft-top shines – roof up or down.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Cabriolet range

Score: 8 / 10

“The issue with cabriolet cars is that they tend to offer limited space, but Audi says its A5 Cabriolet is different, being a full four-seater with a boot to match that of a family hatchback.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s a seductive car, the new Audi A5 Cabriolet, and while more dynamically accomplished than its predecessor, still more of a grand touring boulevardier rather than a B-road hustler. But what an ownership proposition.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Cabriolet range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A5 Cabriolet is one of the quietest and classiest four-seater drop-tops in its price range, with certainly the finest finished interior. That interior isn’t as user-friendly as the BMW 4 Series Convertible’s, though, plus the 4 Series is similarly comfortable and more enjoyable to drive.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Cabriolet range

“The A5 Cabriolet manages to combine elegance and luxury with the dynamics of a sports car. It’s eager, safe and entertaining to handle, yet it also has a comfortable ride. However, it’s very expensive to buy and a long way from being a practical choice.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the Audi A5 Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The A5 Cabriolet does not share the same Euro NCAP rating as the A5 Coupe and A5 Sportback due to the significant structural alterations required by not having a fixed roof.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the Audi A5 Cabriolet has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A5 Cabriolet has received

2018 Parkers Car Awards – Best Car of Sun Seekers

What Car? Awards – Best Convertible over £35k

