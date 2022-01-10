fbpx

Expert Rating

Audi A5 Cabriolet

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

73%
Summary

Now in its second generation, the Audi A5 Cabriolet is a premium four-seat soft-top convertible that competes against its long-time rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the 4 Series Convertible and C-Class Cabriolet.

The A5 Cabriolet range consists of four engine options (three petrol and one diesel), all of which feature mild hybrid assistance. While the range includes both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive choices, the Audi A5 Cabriolet is only available with an automatic gearbox.

Initially arriving on UK roads in Spring 2017, The A5 Cabriolet had a facelift in Autumn 2020. This included full LED exterior lights and a digital instrument panel as standard on entry-level models, as well as an updated infotainment system and other minor changes.

The four-seat convertible market may be shrinking, but the Audi A5 Cabriolet has been well-received by the British media. Its review scores have ranged from average to very good since its arrival, and continue in much that vein today.

“You only need to drive the A5 Cabriolet 100 metres to realise Audi has thrown everything it knows at this four-seat convertible”, Auto Trader explains. “It boasts a range of powerful, efficient and remarkably refined engines and the cabin is a near-perfect execution of precision and quality.”

However, What Car? adds, “The A5 Cabriolet’s interior isn’t as user-friendly as the BMW 4 Series Convertible though, plus the 4 Series is similarly comfortable and more enjoyable to drive.”

This is a sentiment shared by a large majority of reviewers, who find that the BMW 4 Series Convertible offers tough competition, and is probably the better choice overall.

Top Gear concludes, “The A5 Cabriolet is more of a grand touring boulevardier rather than a B-road hustler. The much newer BMW 4 Series has it well and truly licked in that regard and, erm, most other regards to be honest.”

As of January 2022, the Audi A5 Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 15 reviews from UK media sources; a score that tops the closely-related A5 Coupé and A5 Sportback models.

A5 Cabriolet highlights

  • Wide range of strong engine choices
  • Good build quality
  • Refined interior trim
  • Impressive infotainment
  • Good levels of standard equipment

A5 Cabriolet lowlights

  • Range of trims and optional extras get expensive
  • Alternatives offer better fuel economy
  • Limited rear legroom
  • Rivals have better resale value
  • The BMW 4 Series Convertible is more fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Four-seat convertible
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £44,685 on-road

Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Autumn 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Audi A5 Cabriolet (2016-2020) front view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 Cabriolet (2016-2020)
Audi A5 Cabriolet (2016-2020) rear view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 Cabriolet (2016-2020)
Audi A5 Cabriolet interior view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 Cabriolet (2017 – 2022)
Audi A5 Cabriolet (2020 facelift) front view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 Cabriolet (2020 facelift)
Audi A5 Cabriolet (2020 facelift) rear view | Expert Rating
Audi A5 Cabriolet (2020 facelift)

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the Audi A5 Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The A5 Cabriolet does not share the same Euro NCAP rating as the A5 Coupe and A5 Sportback due to the significant structural alterations required by not having a fixed roof.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the Audi A5 Cabriolet has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A5 Cabriolet has received

2018

  • Parkers Car Awards – Best Car of Sun Seekers
  • What Car? Awards – Best Convertible over £35k

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A5 Cabriolet, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 4 Series Convertible | Ford Mustang convertible | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet | Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

Audi TT

Audi TT

Abarth 124 Spider (2016 – 2019)

Abarth 124 Spider (2016 – 2019)

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type

Lotus Elise

Lotus Elise

BMW M4

BMW M4

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

This page last updated:

