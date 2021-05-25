Summary

The Audi A5 is – more or less – a sleeker and more attractive coupé version of the Audi A4 saloon. The current model is the second generation, which was launched at the end of 2016 and received a mild update in 2019.

The A5 range consists of the A5 Coupé shown here, as well as the A5 Cabriolet and A5 Sportback, which is a five-door liftback. Those models are not covered here and we’re building separate pages for them, so check back again soon. The higher-performance S5 Coupé is included here, but the even-faster RS 5 Coupé is a substantially different vehicle so will also have its own page as well.

The consensus from reviewers is that the Audi A5 is more of a comfortable grand tourer and less of a sporting vehicle than the rival BMW 4 Series. As with most Audis, the interior is a comfortable and high-quality environment from which to pilot the vehicle, but the driving experience is rather uneventful.

As of May 2021, the A5 has an Expert Rating of 77% based on 24 UK media reviews that we have captured. We haven’t yet published a report on the new BMW 4 Series, but (spoiler alert) our preliminary research puts the BMW several points ahead.

Audi A5 highlights High-quality cabin

Understated style, if you want to be subtle

All-wheel-drive versions provide plenty of grip

Very comfortable and ergonomic driving position Audi A5 lowlights Driving experience can’t match the BMW 4 Series

So understated it borders on anonymous

S line suspension and/or big wheels make ride harsh

Lacks any real emotional punch

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £39,060 on-road Launched: Winter 2016/17

Last updated: Autumn 2019

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The second generation of the A5 builds on the success of the first model, evolved in all areas without losing the original appeal.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“While it’s a handsome and desirable machine, it’s not one of the most thrilling to drive. Combine that with the less than dramatic design, and the Audi A5 Coupé faces stiff competition.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 40 TFSI S line

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi A5 oozes premium appeal and is packed with tech. It’s surefooted and composed on the road, too, but this isn’t a two-door coupé that has driver appeal at its core; it’s not all that exciting to drive, and the large wheels on this S line model have a negative impact on comfort on British roads.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A5 coupe certainly looks the business, but it’s far more than just a pretty face. A spacious, stylish and beautifully built interior is augmented by reassuring handling, excellent refinement and impressive comfort.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S5 Coupé

“The Audi S5 is a beautifully built luxury coupe that looks understated, offers lots of hi-tech equipment and practicality, and provides strong pace in easy-going comfort.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 40 TFSI

Score: 7 / 10

“At a time when Mercedes-Benz and BMW are taking a more ‘emotional’ approach, Audi continues to mix refined cool with premium technology. It’s a strong combination that will understandably appeal to many, although those who put their focus on driving engagement will want to look elsewhere.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S5 coupé

Score: 7 / 10

“The story, familiar as it is where Audi’s S-badged cars are concerned, is that the S5 is car whose abilities we’re left regarding with a lot of admiration and respect but little lasting affection.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre (218hp) diesel automatic S line quattro

Score: 8 / 10

“Lower-powered V6 diesel Audi A5 proves the likely pick of the range, with the pace, refinement and grip to suit UK driving.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S5 Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi S5 is certainly fast enough and under the right conditions can deliver some laughs but, on the whole, it delivers a very usable and easy-to-access experience rather than an adrenaline-charged one.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic S line

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Audi A5 doesn’t quite look or drive like a full-blooded coupe, but many will find its reassuring manners appealing, and feel its array of gadgetry will help present themselves to others as thoroughly modern without being nerdy or unchic.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic S line Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A5 is a very competent premium coupe that builds upon the main characteristics of its predecessor. If you feel Audis such as this one lack a fun factor and find offerings from BMW and Mercedes more compelling, this latest A5 is unlikely to change your mind.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S5 Coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi S5 is better than ever before and makes a strong case as a coupe that can deliver both classy, luxury transport and more aggressive, sporty driving. The powertrain is a delight, the cabin is very luxurious and the car has no trouble acting in a civilised manner when the situation suits.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: A5 coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A5 Coupe is sleek, stylish and luxurious, but its driving dynamics are likely to leave the enthusiast a little cold.”

Read review Model reviewed: S5 coupé

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Audi S5 Coupe may lack the steering feel favoured by keen drivers, but it’s a deeply impressive car nonetheless.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: S5 coupé

Score: 7 / 10

“High-performance version of the elegant and classy A5 coupe is very quick and sure-footed, but not particularly engaging to drive.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi A5 is a stylish premium coupe that feels very well made and comes with a good selection of engines. Some alternatives look more exciting inside, though.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 10 / 10

“What the Audi A5 does so well is get the key elements right. The driving position is spot on, all the buttons and switches are wonderfully tactile and there’s high-quality leather on all the key points you come into contact with.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic

“The BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé are mightily good but for those who demand the best refinement and quality, the Audi A5 is hard to beat.

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Stylish, sought-after two-door is bristling with feelgood factor.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic S line

Score: 6 / 10

“Style to spare but where’s the excitement?”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi A5 is a very desirable car, but given its sleek styling and powerful engines we can’t help but wish it was slightly more fun to drive. And while the interior is classy, you have to spend a lot on optional extras to get the best from it.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 7 / 10

“Superb design and refinement cloak a nondescript driving experience. Again.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“Choose carefully and you’ll be getting a comfortable and quiet coupe with a very classy interior. True, the Audi A5 Coupé could be a little more exciting to drive, but it’s still an incredibly rounded car – especially if you opt for the 40 TFSI petrol in entry-level Sport trim.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 6.1 / 10

“The second-generation Audi A5 may look almost the same as the previous model, but under the skin it’s a very different animal indeed. It’s a safe, comfortable and superbly built large coupé. But it’s hardly the sportiest choice on the market.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2016 89% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 75% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The Audi A5 Coupé and A5 Sportback share their safety rating with the Audi A4 range. The A5 Cabriolet does not have a safety rating as a result of the significant differences in its structure.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Audi A5 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the A5 is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A5 has received

2019 What Car? Awards – Best Coupé 2018 What Car? Awards – Best Coupé, £30K – £50K

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 4 Series | Ford Mustang | Lexus RC | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé

The junior executive coupé market has never been that heavily populated. The big three German rivals all maintain a presence, but no-one else has really shown much interest for a while. Lexus joined in for a while with the RC but that is no longer available, while Infiniti had its Q60 coupé a few years ago when the brand was still selling cars in Europe. The Ford Mustang is a similar size but appeals to a rather different demographic, and that’s basically your lot.

