Audi A5 Coupé

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

77 %
Summary

The Audi A5 is – more or less – a sleeker and more attractive coupé version of the Audi A4 saloon. The current model is the second generation, which was launched at the end of 2016 and received a mild update in 2019.

The A5 range consists of the A5 Coupé shown here, as well as the A5 Cabriolet and A5 Sportback, which is a five-door liftback. Those models are not covered here and we’re building separate pages for them, so check back again soon. The higher-performance S5 Coupé is included here, but the even-faster RS 5 Coupé is a substantially different vehicle so will also have its own page as well.

The consensus from reviewers is that the Audi A5 is more of a comfortable grand tourer and less of a sporting vehicle than the rival BMW 4 Series. As with most Audis, the interior is a comfortable and high-quality environment from which to pilot the vehicle, but the driving experience is rather uneventful.

As of May 2021, the A5 has an Expert Rating of 77% based on 24 UK media reviews that we have captured. We haven’t yet published a report on the new BMW 4 Series, but (spoiler alert) our preliminary research puts the BMW several points ahead.

Audi A5 highlights

  • High-quality cabin
  • Understated style, if you want to be subtle
  • All-wheel-drive versions provide plenty of grip
  • Very comfortable and ergonomic driving position

Audi A5 lowlights

  • Driving experience can’t match the BMW 4 Series
  • So understated it borders on anonymous
  • S line suspension and/or big wheels make ride harsh
  • Lacks any real emotional punch

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £39,060 on-road

Launched: Winter 2016/17
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2016

89%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

75%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Audi A5 Coupé and A5 Sportback share their safety rating with the Audi A4 range. The A5 Cabriolet does not have a safety rating as a result of the significant differences in its structure.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Audi A5 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the A5 is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A5 has received

2019

  • What Car? Awards – Best Coupé

2018

  • What Car? Awards – Best Coupé, £30K – £50K

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 4 Series | Ford Mustang | Lexus RC | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé

The junior executive coupé market has never been that heavily populated. The big three German rivals all maintain a presence, but no-one else has really shown much interest for a while. Lexus joined in for a while with the RC but that is no longer available, while Infiniti had its Q60 coupé a few years ago when the brand was still selling cars in Europe. The Ford Mustang is a similar size but appeals to a rather different demographic, and that’s basically your lot.

Buy or lease an Audi A5

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used A5, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

This page last updated:

