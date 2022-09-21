Audi A6 (2011 to 2018)

fbpx

    Summary

    The Audi A6 is a large executive vehicle available in saloon and estate (called Avant) body styles. This is the fourth-generation model, which first arrived in 2011. After a mid-life facelift in 2015, this A6 iteration was replaced by the current model in 2018.

    In usual Audi fashion, top-spec performance versions of the A6 saloon and estate were called the S6. There was also the A6 allroad quattro model, which had a beefed-up estate body and improved ground clearance for off-road driving. Finally, the performance-focused RS 6 Avant completed the range, but that’s not covered on this page.

    Available with a choice of several petrol and diesel engines, the fourth-generation A6 consistently received good to very good scores from the UK media during its time on sale – praised by Top Gear for its “unarguably lovely” interior which was both practical and sophisticated, and commended by Auto Trader for its “refined and really economical engines”.

    While Audi S6 models also garnered praise for their straight-line speed and driving dynamics, the performance of the standard A6 models did not excite reviewers to the same extent, as a few motoring outlets suggested that the A6 wasn’t as engaging as some of its upmarket saloon rivals.

    “If you’re in the market for an economical, spacious and quietly gratifying car then the Audi A6 is highly recommended”, concluded Autocar‘s Matt Saunders. “Those seeking a more engaging and rewarding drive should perhaps opt for the equivalent BMW 5 Series.”

    No longer on sale, the fourth-gen Audi A6 holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 64 reviews published by the British automotive media.

    A6 highlights

    • Well-built upmarket interior
    • Plenty of safety features
    • Refined and economical engines

    A6 lowlights

    • Mercedes-Benz E-Class had more boot space
    • Larger wheel options hinder ride comfort
    • Not as engaging as some rivals

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large saloon and estate
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £30,985 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2011
    Last updated: Spring 2015
    Replaced: Summer 2018

    Audi A6 (2011 - 2015) front view | Expert Rating
    A6 (2011 – 2015)
    Audi A6 (2011 - 2015) rear view | Expert Rating
    A6 (2011 – 2015)
    Audi A6 Avant (2011 - 2015) front view | Expert Rating
    A6 Avant (2011 – 2015)
    Audi A6 Avant (2011 - 2015) rear view | Expert Rating
    A6 Avant (2011 – 2015)
    Audi A6 Allroad Quattro (2012 - 2015) front view | Expert Rating
    A6 Allroad Quattro
    Audi A6 Allroad Quattro (2012 - 2015) rear view | Expert Rating
    A6 Allroad Quattro
    Audi A6 (2011 - 2018) interior view | Expert Rating
    Audi A6 (2015 - 2018) front view | Expert Rating
    A6 (2015 – 2018)
    Audi A6 (2015 - 2018) rear view | Expert Rating
    A6 (2015 – 2018)
    Audi A6 Avant (2015 - 2018) side view | Expert Rating
    A6 Avant (2015 – 2018)
    Audi A6 Avant (2015 - 2018) rear view | Expert Rating
    A6 Avant (2015 – 2018)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The fourth-generation Audi A6 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The fourth-generation Audi A6 was not tested by Green NCAP during its production life as it pre-dated the organisation.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Audi A6 has a low reliability score, according to exclusive warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. Please note that this score covers the current-generation A6, this fourth-generation model and the previous (pre-2011) versions.

    Over a quarter of all reported problems with the A6 relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of more than £450. Engine problems are (unsurprisingly) expensive, and are fortunately not too common, costing around £3,000. Petrol and diesel engines in the A6 are all used in many other Audi and Volkswagen Group (VW, SEAT, Skoda) models, so they are well proven.

    The most expensive warranty claims made relate to the car’s gearbox, with an average cost of over £3,100. If you’re looking at a used Audi A6, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A6 has received

    2016

    • Company Car of the Year Awards – Best in Upper Mid-size Class

    2015

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Executive Car
    • Fleet World Awards – Best Executive Car

    2014

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Executive Car

    2020

    • Parkers Awards – Best Premium Executive Car
    • Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

    2011

    • Golden Steering Wheel Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi A6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi A7 Sportback | BMW 5 Series | DS 9 | Genesis G80 | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90 | Volvo V90

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Audi A6 (2011 to 2018)The fourth-generation Audi A6 was a refined saloon and estate with a upmarket interior, but its rivals were more fun on the road.

