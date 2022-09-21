Audi A6 (2011 to 2018)

Summary

The Audi A6 is a large executive vehicle available in saloon and estate (called Avant) body styles. This is the fourth-generation model , which first arrived in 2011. After a mid-life facelift in 2015, this A6 iteration was replaced by the current model in 2018.

In usual Audi fashion, top-spec performance versions of the A6 saloon and estate were called the S6. There was also the A6 allroad quattro model, which had a beefed-up estate body and improved ground clearance for off-road driving. Finally, the performance-focused RS 6 Avant completed the range, but that’s not covered on this page.

Available with a choice of several petrol and diesel engines, the fourth-generation A6 consistently received good to very good scores from the UK media during its time on sale – praised by Top Gear for its “unarguably lovely” interior which was both practical and sophisticated, and commended by Auto Trader for its “refined and really economical engines”.

While Audi S6 models also garnered praise for their straight-line speed and driving dynamics, the performance of the standard A6 models did not excite reviewers to the same extent, as a few motoring outlets suggested that the A6 wasn’t as engaging as some of its upmarket saloon rivals.

“If you’re in the market for an economical, spacious and quietly gratifying car then the Audi A6 is highly recommended”, concluded Autocar‘s Matt Saunders. “Those seeking a more engaging and rewarding drive should perhaps opt for the equivalent BMW 5 Series.”

No longer on sale, the fourth-gen Audi A6 holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 64 reviews published by the British automotive media.

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £30,985 on-road Launched: Autumn 2011

Last updated: Spring 2015

Replaced: Summer 2018

Safety rating

No safety rating

The fourth-generation Audi A6 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The fourth-generation Audi A6 was not tested by Green NCAP during its production life as it pre-dated the organisation.

Reliability rating

The Audi A6 has a low reliability score, according to exclusive warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. Please note that this score covers the current-generation A6, this fourth-generation model and the previous (pre-2011) versions.

Over a quarter of all reported problems with the A6 relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of more than £450. Engine problems are (unsurprisingly) expensive, and are fortunately not too common, costing around £3,000. Petrol and diesel engines in the A6 are all used in many other Audi and Volkswagen Group (VW, SEAT, Skoda) models, so they are well proven.

The most expensive warranty claims made relate to the car’s gearbox, with an average cost of over £3,100. If you’re looking at a used Audi A6, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

