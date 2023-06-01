Audi A6 and A7 receive mild model refresh

Audi has slimmed down its A6 saloon and Avant estate and A7 Sportback trim choices, while introducing some subtle exterior styling changes and more standard equipment.

The A6 and A7 range will now consist of three different trim choices – ‘Sport’, ‘S-Line’ and ‘Black Edition’. This means that the top-spec ‘Vorsprung’ model has been dropped, but this trim grade is still available in the more powerful S6 and S7 model lines, alongside the ‘Black Edition’.

The exterior looks of the A6 and A7 remain largely the same after this update, apart from a few subtle alterations. Both cars have had their front grilles redesigned, Audi opting for a honeycomb pattern. On the entry-level ‘Sport’ A6, this grille is finished in black, while the other trims come with chrome grille inserts.

The air intakes on either side of the A6’s front bumper have also been redesigned, and the car’s rear bumper has also had a small makeover. On the S6, the quad exhaust finish has been removed from the rear bumper – a cosmetic feature that was just for show.

The range of engines on offer remains the same, but the A6 and A7 now come with a higher basic specification than pre-update versions. Matrix LED headlights and electronically-adjustable seats now come as standard, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless.

Traffic sign recognition technology now also features on the standard model, and the mid-range ‘S-Line’ trims and up get a ‘sport suspension’ package.

Two ‘technology packs’ will also be available for an additional fee on the options list. The first (which is standard on the S6 and S7) introduces an upgraded sound system and more LED ambient lighting in the cabin, as well as a 360-degree parking camera with a ‘top-view’ function, and a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen.

The larger ‘Pro’ pack adds a panoramic roof, four-zone climate control and rear heated seats. The first of these packs costs £3k, while the ‘Pro’ is priced at £6k. This would of course be in addition to the car’s pricing, which starts at just under £44k for the A6 (£46K for the Avant estate) and over £56k for the A7.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 72%, the Audi A6 is known for its class-leading interior quality, its spacious cabin and its refined driving experience, though its expensive pricing has been a point of contention for some reviewers.

The Audi A7 is regarded by many as the A6’s sleeker and more attractive saloon sibling, but it has also received criticism for its steep pricing, and its rather firm ride comfort. It currently holds an Expert Rating of £65%.

Looking for a Audi A6? The Car Expert’s partners can help