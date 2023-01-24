fbpx

Audi A7 (2011 to 2018)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

71%

Expert Rating

Audi A7 (2011 to 2018)

Not a current model

    Audi A7 (2011 to 2018) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Audi A7 is a large upmarket liftback which is based on the contemporary Audi A6 saloon. This is the original model which arrived on UK roads in 2011, before being facelifted in 2014, and then discontinued in 2018 to make way for the current second-generation model.

    Available with either a petrol or diesel engine, the A7 was highly regarded by the UK press during its time on sale, often complemented for its attractive looks and premium interior fit and finish.

    “The Audi A7 is a car that can appeal to both your head and your heart”, said The Telegraph‘s Chris Knapman, who was impressed by the liftback’s powerful engine options and its “spacious” and “sleek” cabin.

    If you’re on the lookout for some high-octane thrills, reviewers often warned that the A7 was built to favour comfort over performance, and several outlets added that the liftback’s rear visibility was quite poor. Others took issue with the car’s price.

    While the car did come with “a decent amount of equipment”, David Finlay of Car Keys reported that “typical Audi strategy means you have to pay a lot of money for a full set of toys. Exceeding the list price by £10,000 is easy, and doing so by double that is not difficult.”

    Now no longer in production, the original Audi A7 holds a used car Expert Rating of 71%, based on 26 reviews published by UK media outlets since it was first launched. This score is a couple of points behind the A6 saloon on which it’s based, although it’s also a few points higher than the current A7, which has a score of 65%.

    A7 highlights

    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Well-built and refined interior
    • Powerful and frugal engines

    A7 lowlights

    • Pretty expensive, base price and up
    • Poor rear visibility
    • Rear headroom is tight

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large five-door liftback
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £41,045 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2011
    Last updated: Autumn 2014
    Replaced: Spring 2018

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    The original Audi A7 was never crash tested by Euro NCAP. Despite being based on the 2011 – 2018 A6 saloon, and sharing much of that car’s safety technology, the A7 does not share the A6’s safety score.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The first-generation Audi A7 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life, as it pre-dated the Green NCAP programme’s creation.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    Total claims: 95
    Average repair cost: £1118.76
    Last updated: January 2023

    Reliability score

    All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

    The Audi A7 has a poor reliability score of just 30% as of January 2023, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both this original A7 and the current (2018 onwards) model.

    As well as being considered unreliable, the average repair costs is a hefty £1,100. That’s far more than the cost of a used car warranty, which is well worth bearing in mind if you own an A7 or are considering a used one.

    Around a quarter of all reported problems with the A7 relate to its engine, and repairs of this nature have an alarming average repair bill of about £1,900. Be aware of gearbox issues too – they are expensive and rather common with an average repair bill of more than £3,000.

    If you’re looking at a used Audi A7, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A7 has received.

    2016

    • Honest John Awards – Most Popular Luxury Car

    2015

    • Honest John Awards – Most Popular Luxury Car

    2014

    • Honest John Awards – Most Popular Luxury Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi A7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi A6 | BMW 5 Series | BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé | BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé | DS 9 | Genesis G80Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Porsche Panamera | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90

    More news, reviews and information about the Audi A7 at The Car Expert

    Audi A7

    Audi A7

    Audi plugs in with four new hybrids

    Audi plugs in with four new hybrids

    New Audi A7 Sportback revealed

    New Audi A7 Sportback revealed

