Audi A7

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

75 %
Summary

The Audi A7 Sportback aims to fill the needs of those who want sleek looks in their car but also want to carry adults in the rear seats, and it meets the brief very well.

With its swooping rear this is one of the most visually attractive cars in the Audi range yet it is also practical – behind the plentiful rear-seat space there is a tailgate on a car whose silhouette suggests a boot lid. The A7 is based on the Audi A6 saloon, so it’s definitely a large car that runs to almost five metres length.

The Audi A7 Sportback comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Depending on which you go for, the power will go to either the front or all four wheels. Common to all are mild hybrid systems that allow the car to coast at above 35mph, improving fuel economy. Or you can go the full hog with the TSFI e plug-in hybrid.

Top of the regular Audi A7 range is the S7, which is powered by a 344hp diesel engine. There is also seriously high-performance RS 7 model, but that is not covered on this page. We’re building a separate analysis for that model, so check back soon.

As of June 2021, the Audi A7 Sportback range holds an Expert Rating of 75% based on 27 different reviews. That puts it a point ahead of its nearest direct rival, the Mercedes-Benz CLS.

Reviewers like the refinement of the A7, especially under electric power, but less so its ride quality, which with the big wheels most suited to the looks makes for rather firm progress. The car is marked down for feeling less connected behind the wheel compared to rivals such as the Porsche Panamera.

When the current Audi A7 arrived in 2018, it brought with it significant technology. Niceties such as the digital touchscreens earn praise, as does the fit and finish of the interior, dubbed luxurious by many testers.

However, making full use of the tech means much dipping into the options list and the car quickly becomes very expensive – especially as Audi’s equivalent saloon, the A6, offers much of what the A7 does with more practicality and for nearly £10K less money.        

Audi A7 highlights

  • Sleeker and more attractive than the A6 saloon
  • Rear-seat space belies its looks
  • High-tech specification
  • Refined petrol engine

Audi A7 lowlights

  • Expensive, especially once options are added
  • Firm ride, especially on largest available wheels
  • Handling prowess can’t match rivals
  • Touchscreens not easy to operate on the move

Key specifications

Body style: Large five-door liftback
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £48,775 on-road

Launched: Spring 2018
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Audi A7 Sportback (2018 onwards) – front view
Audi A7
Audi A7 Sportback (2018 onwards) – rear view
Audi A7
Audi S7 Sportback (2018 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Audi A7
Audi S7 Sportback (2018 onwards) – front view
Audi S7
Audi S7 Sportback (2018 onwards) – rear view
Audi S7

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2019

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

81%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Notes on safety

The Audi A7 shares its safety rating with the A6 saloon upon which it’s based. The A6 was tested by Euro NCAP and awarded a five-star rating in 2018, and Audi was required to provide additional evidence to show that the A7 would behave the same way in an emergency to be awarded the same rating. The A6’s five-star rating was subsequently extended to cover all A7 models in 2019.

Eco rating

Model tested: 50 TDI 4×4 Auto
Date tested: February 2019

7.3 / 10

CLEAN AIR INDEX

2.5 / 10

ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX

Notes on eco rating

The Green NCAP rating above only applies to the 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI version of the Audi A7, as Green NCAP ratings are specific to engine/gearbox/drivetrain.

If any other versions of the A7 are put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 | BMW 5 Series | BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Porsche Panamera | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90

