The Audi A7 Sportback aims to fill the needs of those who want sleek looks in their car but also want to carry adults in the rear seats, and it meets the brief very well.

With its swooping rear this is one of the most visually attractive cars in the Audi range yet it is also practical – behind the plentiful rear-seat space there is a tailgate on a car whose silhouette suggests a boot lid. The A7 is based on the Audi A6 saloon, so it’s definitely a large car that runs to almost five metres length.

The Audi A7 Sportback comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Depending on which you go for, the power will go to either the front or all four wheels. Common to all are mild hybrid systems that allow the car to coast at above 35mph, improving fuel economy. Or you can go the full hog with the TSFI e plug-in hybrid.

Top of the regular Audi A7 range is the S7, which is powered by a 344hp diesel engine. There is also seriously high-performance RS 7 model, but that is not covered on this page. We’re building a separate analysis for that model, so check back soon.

As of June 2021, the Audi A7 Sportback range holds an Expert Rating of 75% based on 27 different reviews. That puts it a point ahead of its nearest direct rival, the Mercedes-Benz CLS.

Reviewers like the refinement of the A7, especially under electric power, but less so its ride quality, which with the big wheels most suited to the looks makes for rather firm progress. The car is marked down for feeling less connected behind the wheel compared to rivals such as the Porsche Panamera.

When the current Audi A7 arrived in 2018, it brought with it significant technology. Niceties such as the digital touchscreens earn praise, as does the fit and finish of the interior, dubbed luxurious by many testers.

However, making full use of the tech means much dipping into the options list and the car quickly becomes very expensive – especially as Audi’s equivalent saloon, the A6, offers much of what the A7 does with more practicality and for nearly £10K less money.

Key specifications

Body style: Large five-door liftback

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £48,775 on-road Launched: Spring 2018

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A7 Sportback blends style with substance, and takes a big leap forward in terms of technology.”

Read review Model reviewed: S7

Score: 6 / 10

“Performance is strong, it corners well, and it’s exceptionally capable on a long-distance run.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi A7 Sportback is a very well-made, comfortable and technology-festooned car that has plenty of appeal thanks to its sharp-but-understated looks. It’s a very attractive luxury machine.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 55 TFSIe quattro

Score: 7 / 10

“The plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers what you’d expect and hope: pleasant electric-only cruising, increased range, reduced emissions and added practicality.”

Read review Model reviewed: S7

Score: 8 / 10

“Latest warmed five-door fastback ditches petrol for Audi’s surprisingly sporty hybrid diesel power.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“With its svelte lines and a cabin teeming with digital interfaces, the new Audi A7 might seem an irresistible technological status symbol. However, it possesses neither the ability to engage the driver beyond a basic level nor the calibre of ride quality we’d expect from a long-legged four-door coupé.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI S line

Score: 8 / 10

“The second-generation executive coupe is a sleek and refined cruising machine.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With the vast majority of buyers expected to opt for diesel it’s perhaps a shame the 3.0-litre unit doesn’t feel quite as refined as you might hope, but it’s by no means a deal-breaker – and the lower running costs should offset any qualms about the gruff noise. The petrol feels like the true A7 Sportback experience, though.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: S& Sportback hatchback

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi S7 Sportback offers huge performance in a practical hatchback package, but the cheaper S6 is just as good.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: S7

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi S7 Sportback is a premium four-door coupe with the performance to match its slick looks but alternatives are more fun to drive and come with more exciting petrol engines.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi A7 Sportback trades some practicality for good looks. It’s a great car for long distances with a choice of powerful engines including a frugal diesel.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI S line quattro

Score: 7.9 / 10

“It’s an imposing car, and comfort and refinement are the Audi A7 Sportback’s strongest suits. However, residual values in this sector aren’t the strongest, and it’s not cheap.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI S line

“The Audi A7 Sportback takes the old school approach of a sporty luxury grand tourer but with razor-sharp tech and performance for the 21st century.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 55 TFSI e quattro Competition

“The Audi A7 Sportback is an absolute dream to drive as it glides through long sweeping bends with as much power as you dare make use of. The road-holding is confident and assured with accurate steering that offers plenty of feedback. Then on motorways, it cruises effortlessly at the national speed limit.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI S line

“Sleek, roomy enough for five and designed with a sporting edge, the Audi A7 has engaged with families, business people and outdoor types alike – all won over by the versatility and blend of luxury with a sort of everyday practicality.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 45 TFSI S line

“The 2.0-litre turbocharged unit fitted to this model proved a most able performer and at the same time will deliver the sort of economy that won’t leave you wishing you’s plumped for diesel instead. For a large car it handles sublimely, the whole process aided by the four-wheel-drive system. It makes for a vehicle that is composed, assured and genuinely fun to drive.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: S7 TDI

Score: 8 / 10

“S7 is the best new A7 yet – potent, refined and good to drive.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 55 TFSI e S line

Score: 8 / 10

“You know you’re in a plug-in hybrid Audi when you set off. Instead of the muted 2.0-litre petrol tones, this A7 starts almost silently. Progress from the electric motor is so energetic, this Audi confuses you into you thinking you’re still petrol-powered.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI S line

“The impressive A7 ticks a lot of boxes for the high-mileage executive driver – but the optional air suspension is a must-have for best-selling S line versions.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want the kind of attributes that a luxury saloon gives you but a more affordable version, then go for the Audi A7.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“Sleek, tech-heavy luxurious five-door coupe.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI S line

Score: 8 / 10

“Like its predecessor, this new Audi A7 Sportback is a composed and powerful car that can cover huge distances with ease. It is also bursting at the seams with technology, from its mild hybrid drivetrain to its safety features and slick interior execution. Just remember that the forthcoming A6 will do all of this without being quite so expensive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi A7 isn’t a luxury sports saloon – it’s a luxury limousine dressed in a rakish, designer suit.”

Read review Model reviewed: S7

Score: 7 / 10

“There are new bumpers front and back, a new diffuser, extra-wide sills. Purposeful but not OTT.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: S7

Score: 8 / 10

“Like its S6 sibling, the Audi S7 errs more towards the luxury end of the performance car spectrum.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“A beautifully made, very comfortable high speed cruiser with a surprising amount of space inside.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.7 / 10

“The coupé styling might divide opinion, but there’s no doubting the Audi A7’s substance underneath the bodywork. It offers the passenger comfort and advanced technology that premium car buyers expect, and upholds Audi’s brand strengths of excellent interior quality and design.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2019 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 81% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The Audi A7 shares its safety rating with the A6 saloon upon which it’s based. The A6 was tested by Euro NCAP and awarded a five-star rating in 2018, and Audi was required to provide additional evidence to show that the A7 would behave the same way in an emergency to be awarded the same rating. The A6’s five-star rating was subsequently extended to cover all A7 models in 2019.

Eco rating









Model tested: 50 TDI 4×4 Auto

Date tested: February 2019 7.3 / 10 CLEAN AIR INDEX 2.5 / 10 ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX Read full Green NCAP review

Notes on eco rating

The Green NCAP rating above only applies to the 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI version of the Audi A7, as Green NCAP ratings are specific to engine/gearbox/drivetrain.

If any other versions of the A7 are put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 | BMW 5 Series | BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Porsche Panamera | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90

