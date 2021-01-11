Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

82 %
Expert Rating
Audi A8 (2018 onwards) - Expert Rating

Audi A8

(2018 – present)

The Audi A8 is a large saloon, sitting above the smaller A6, A4 and A3 saloon models in the Audi range. The current model is the fifth generation Audi flagship saloon, and the fourth to carry the A8 name.

The latest Audi A8 arrived in the UK in early 2018, initially with a choice of petrol or diesel engines and more recently with a plug-in hybrid option. There also is a high-performance model called the S8, which joined the range several months after the lower-level models were launched.

The A8 has received almost unanimously positive reviews from the UK media, with many titles placing it equal to or even above the traditional class leader, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, there is an all-new S-Class hitting UK streets in early 2021, so the Audi’s ascendancy may be short-lived.

The Audi A8 has been praised for its overall comfort and technology, even compared to the lofty standards of the luxury saloon market, as well as its driving dynamics. However, several reports have suggested that it’s not as comfortable in the back seats – which is where many owners will likely be sitting – as the Mercedes.

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £73,330 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2017
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

  • Audi A8 (2018 onwards) – interior and dashboard
  • Audi A8 (2018 onwards) – rear
  • Audi S8 (2018 onwards) – front
    Audi S8

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mail

+

Eurekar

+

Evo

+

Fleetworld

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Audi A8 was not crash tested by Euro NCAP when it was launched in 2018 and we are not expecting it to happen during the rest of its model life. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Audi A8 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. Testing resumed in late 2020 and if the Audi A8 is tested then we’ll publish the results here.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Audi A8 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the A8 is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi A8 has received

2019

  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car over £60K

2018

  • World Car of the Year Awards – World Luxury Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car, £50K – £100K

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A8, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Bentley Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Jaguar XJ | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Rolls-Royce Ghost

