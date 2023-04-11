fbpx

    Summary

    The Audi Q8 e-tron is a large electric SUV/crossover vehicle and Audi’s first production electric car, Named the ‘Audi e-tron’ when launched in early 2019, the SUV picked up the ‘Q8’ moniker after its 2022 facelift, despite not being related to the combustion-powered Audi Q8 range.

    The Q8 e-tron is available in two similar body styles; a conventional SUV with a fairly vertical tailgate, and a slightly sleeker ‘Coupé-SUV’ liftback version called the Q8 e-tron Sportback. The front half of the two cars is the same.

    The Audi e-tron has received positive reviews from the UK automotive media, with scores ranging from good to outstanding. The lowest scores have tended to be from performance-oriented titles like Top Gear and Evo, while the highest scores have come from consumer titles like Honest John and Auto Express.

    The e-tron has received particular praise for its smooth and quiet drivetrain, practicality and overall refinement. The main criticisms levelled at it argue that it’s not as exciting to drive as a Jaguar I-Pace and the optional rear-view wing cameras are a bit gimmicky.

    Facelifted in the late months of 2022, the updated model features several cosmetic tweaks and an improved battery range.

    As of April 2023, the Audi e-tron holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 59 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a combination of reviews of the original e-tron and early reviews of the updated Q8 e-tron.

    Q8 e-tron highlights

    • Comfortable, refined, spacious
    • Plenty of advanced technology
    • Drives better than expected for a heavy car
    • Similarities to regular Audis will appeal to some

    Q8 e-tron lowlights

    • More expensive than Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC
    • Battery range not as good as rivals
    • Expensive camera option to replace mirrors not worth it
    • Not as dramatic as a Tesla Model X

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV and Coupé-SUV
    Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
    Price: From £68,595 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2018/19
    Last updated: Winter 2022/23
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: May 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 85%
    Vulnerable road users: 71%
    Safety assist: 76%

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of April 2023, the Audi e-tron has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-tron is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

    Security rating

    Thatcham Research 600x300

    Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

    Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
    Relay Attack: Pass

    Date: 2019

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi e-tron has received

    2022

    • Auto Trader New Car Awards – Best Car for Families
    • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Luxury EV

    2021

    • carwow Awards – Best Large Electric Car (e-tron Sportback)
    • What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car for Comfort + Best Coupé SUV for Comfort (e-tron Sportback)

    2020

    • What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car over £70,000

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi e-tron, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Tesla Model X

    Motorway 600x300