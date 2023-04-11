Summary

The Audi Q8 e-tron is a large electric SUV/crossover vehicle and Audi’s first production electric car, Named the ‘Audi e-tron’ when launched in early 2019, the SUV picked up the ‘Q8’ moniker after its 2022 facelift, despite not being related to the combustion-powered Audi Q8 range.

The Q8 e-tron is available in two similar body styles; a conventional SUV with a fairly vertical tailgate, and a slightly sleeker ‘Coupé-SUV’ liftback version called the Q8 e-tron Sportback. The front half of the two cars is the same.

The Audi e-tron has received positive reviews from the UK automotive media, with scores ranging from good to outstanding. The lowest scores have tended to be from performance-oriented titles like Top Gear and Evo, while the highest scores have come from consumer titles like Honest John and Auto Express.

The e-tron has received particular praise for its smooth and quiet drivetrain, practicality and overall refinement. The main criticisms levelled at it argue that it’s not as exciting to drive as a Jaguar I-Pace and the optional rear-view wing cameras are a bit gimmicky.

Facelifted in the late months of 2022, the updated model features several cosmetic tweaks and an improved battery range.

As of April 2023, the Audi e-tron holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 59 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a combination of reviews of the original e-tron and early reviews of the updated Q8 e-tron.

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV and Coupé-SUV

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £68,595 on-road Launched: Winter 2018/19

Last updated: Winter 2022/23

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 71%

Safety assist: 76%

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of April 2023, the Audi e-tron has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-tron is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable

Relay Attack: Pass Date: 2019

Awards

2022 Auto Trader New Car Awards – Best Car for Families

Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Luxury EV 2021 carwow Awards – Best Large Electric Car (e-tron Sportback)

What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car for Comfort + Best Coupé SUV for Comfort (e-tron Sportback) 2020 What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car over £70,000

Similar cars

BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Tesla Model X

If you're looking to buy a new or used Audi e-tron

