Summary
The Audi Q8 e-tron is a large electric SUV/crossover vehicle and Audi’s first production electric car, Named the ‘Audi e-tron’ when launched in early 2019, the SUV picked up the ‘Q8’ moniker after its 2022 facelift, despite not being related to the combustion-powered Audi Q8 range.
The Q8 e-tron is available in two similar body styles; a conventional SUV with a fairly vertical tailgate, and a slightly sleeker ‘Coupé-SUV’ liftback version called the Q8 e-tron Sportback. The front half of the two cars is the same.
The Audi e-tron has received positive reviews from the UK automotive media, with scores ranging from good to outstanding. The lowest scores have tended to be from performance-oriented titles like Top Gear and Evo, while the highest scores have come from consumer titles like Honest John and Auto Express.
The e-tron has received particular praise for its smooth and quiet drivetrain, practicality and overall refinement. The main criticisms levelled at it argue that it’s not as exciting to drive as a Jaguar I-Pace and the optional rear-view wing cameras are a bit gimmicky.
Facelifted in the late months of 2022, the updated model features several cosmetic tweaks and an improved battery range.
As of April 2023, the Audi e-tron holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 59 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a combination of reviews of the original e-tron and early reviews of the updated Q8 e-tron.
Q8 e-tron highlights
- Comfortable, refined, spacious
- Plenty of advanced technology
- Drives better than expected for a heavy car
- Similarities to regular Audis will appeal to some
Q8 e-tron lowlights
- More expensive than Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC
- Battery range not as good as rivals
- Expensive camera option to replace mirrors not worth it
- Not as dramatic as a Tesla Model X
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV and Coupé-SUV
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £68,595 on-road
Launched: Winter 2018/19
Last updated: Winter 2022/23
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
“The Audi e-tron has completely wowed simply because it is so normal. For years, we’ve been testing electric cars with spaceship-like qualities, but Audi has taken the features of its fantastic SUV range and seamlessly added all-electric power.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: SQ8 e-tron
Score: 8 / 10
“The revised Audi SQ8 e-tron – like its predecessor – can sometimes feel every bit of its chunky kerb weight. Yet the blend of power, performance, luxury and refinement it delivers remains hard to beat, especially now that the updated car gets the standard Q8 e-tron’s bigger battery and faster charging. It’s expensive, but as an effective all-rounder, there’s an awful lot to like.” (Richard Ingram)
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“The e-tron is Audi’s first all-electric production car, but it excels with a fantastic blend of performance, comfort and refinement.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“Whether you opt for this sleeker Sportback over the already quiet and comfortable e-tron SUV will come down to personal taste. You will need to step up to the more expensive specs, but like-for-like, the premium this car commands isn’t as sizeable as you might imagine.”
Read review
Model reviewed: e-tron S Sportback 2020
Score: 8 / 10
“This Audi e-tron S feels a cut above its main rivals when it comes to performance. The changes to the chassis, the integration of the triple-motor set-up and the way it handles for such a heavy car are all mighty impressive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: e-tron 55 quattro 2019
Score: 9 / 10
“Audi has already established itself in the SUV market, but the e-tron moves the game on and is a convincing step into the next-generation.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“The e-tron is a well-made, comfortable SUV that offers a more premium experience than its rivals with a great interior and plenty of features available. If you want a really nicely made electric family car, the Audi e-tron is well worth checking out.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“It handles tidily, with decent grip, tight body control, well-weighted, progressive steering and a subtle sense of rear bias, but it’s too big and heavy for you to really want to chuck it around.” (Illya Verpraet)
Read review
Model reviewed: e-tron S (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi e-tron S quattro isn’t likely to win friends or influence keener drivers on behalf of the electric car. Accomplished though it may be in other ways, it simply doesn’t move the needle on the kind of entertainment value that might be expected from a car that charges from the mains.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S Sportback 2021
Score: 8 / 10
“An interesting sporty drivetrain, fitted to the wrong car. Impressive, but other E-trons are better bets.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 9 / 10
“Quick, classy and quiet electric SUV builds on the solid foundations of its more upright sibling.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 9 / 10
“Audi has delivered a car with all the hallmarks of its conventionally-engined models: smart styling, outstanding quality and a level of engineering that sets it apart both from the masses and from its rivals.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 55 quattro S Line
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi’s e-tron gets an injection of style with a morsel of extra range. However, the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace are both cheaper than the Audi, and they and the Tesla Model X all offer greater driving ranges.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“It now offers a competitive claimed range from its enormous battery packs, and the comfort and tech are up there with the best. It’s a lovely place to sit and drive around in, and now handles more sharply – something we’d welcome.” (Keith Adams)
Read review
Model reviewed: SQ8 e-tron
Score: 8 / 10
“The name change of Audi’s flagship electric SUV is a little confusing, but the car underneath is definitely worth it. We’d still question the wisdom behind those virtual mirrors and at 2.6 tonnes it is extremely heavy, but if you liked the Audi e-tron you’ll love the Audi Q8 e-tron.” (James Dennison)
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“As you’d expect, the Audi e-tron’s engineering is polished. What you might not expect is how well it handles given its vast size and weight. The e-tron is also comfortable and spacious, and will hit the spot for wealthy Audi fans keen to embrace zero emissions. However, you’ll find that many rivals will go further between plugs while delivering a similarly seamless driving experience. “
Read review
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“While it’s not the most exciting option the Sportback does turn the heat up a little when compared to the e-tron SUV and at its heart remains a good car – with a class-leading interior and buttoned-down driving experience.” (Adam Binnie)
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi e-tron Sportback remains hugely spacious but also impressively luxurious and brimmed with technology.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 9 / 10
“The amazing thing about the Audi e-tron is that it’s so normal, which is a surprisingly strange thing to be happy about. Audi has ensured that the e-tron feels as like its regular Q SUVs as possible, so the transition for drivers won’t be as difficult.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: e-tron Sportback range (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The striking Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback is an upmarket electric SUV, with a huge battery to match its prodigious long-distance refinement.” (Richard Ingram)
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi’s first production electric has been updated, with a new name, plus bigger batteries for more range.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
“The Audi Q8 e-tron builds on the success of the e-tron, with the updated styling and battery options a huge bonus.” (Mat Watson)
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi e-tron is a posh, practical, electric large SUV. It has an impressive turn of speed but not the range you’d expect from a traditional petrol or diesel SUV.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: e-tron S (before Q8 facelift)
“Incredibly rapid and more engaging and driveable than might be expected from a high-powered electric SUV.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
“The looks of the Audi e-tron Sportback may sway it over the regular e-tron, and a good range, pleasant driving experience and high-quality interior are strong draws for what is still an expensive up-front cost that will of course benefit from low BiK payments for the next few years.”
Model reviewed: 55 quattro 95 kWh 2019
Score: 8.5 / 10
“Another step for electric vehicle technology, the Audi e-tron takes what Audi is good at and turns it into an electric vehicle with decent range and performance.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
“It really is a prime example of the sort of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ – or leap ahead through technology – for which the German car firm has become rightly renowned over many decades.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 55 quattro SUV 2019
Score: 6 / 10
“Audi has achieved what it has set out to do with the e-tron and that’s to guide its customers into the world of electric motoring with a car that will be familiar to them – just as Mercedes has done with its conventional EQC electric SUV. Just leave those wacky camera ‘mirrors’ off.”
Read review
Discover EV
Model reviewed: Sportback 55 S line
Score: 7 / 10
“Unless you’re an ardent Audi fan, we’d go for the Tesla Model X, because what it lacks in eye-catching design and build quality it makes up for in range and an easy-to-use, quick and widespread charging network, otherwise we’d save over £12k and go for the Mercedes EQC.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi’s flagship electric SUV has been updated with bigger batteries and more range, but it still puts comfort first.” (Richard Ingram)
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“Audi’s revamp of its big electric SUV has given it the range it needs to stay competitive and it is a thoroughly nice car to drive. Just don’t expect great efficiency.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 6 / 10
“Audi played it safe with its first electric car. It’s simply another of its high quality, signature SUVs that happens to be powered by electricity. But its looking old and inefficient these days.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi e-tron is the most convincing example yet of an electric SUV, undone by the usual range compromise.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s smooth and refined, but the Audi e-tron is very heavy and can’t match a Jaguar i-Pace for entertainment.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: Sportback S line
Score: 7 / 10
“Lower boot line doesn’t hinder practicality much, but elevates the e-tron into an expensive but smart electric cruiser.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 9 / 10
“The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro is a capable and desirable premium product.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 10 / 10
“The Audi e-tron does lots of things very well. It delivers a very polished and enjoyable driving experience, with strong performance. The interior is bristling with all the very latest Audi technology. And all this comes in a spacious and practical SUV body style.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“Thanks to an impressive electric range, sharper looks and a mix of trim levels and power outputs to suit a wide audience, the new Audi Q8 e-tron is finally the competitive premium SUV its predecessor ought to have been.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi e-tron might not be one of the best electric cars out there, but it is a very good choice for those looking for a big dose of luxury in their electric SUV, and is well worthy of your consideration.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“In many ways, the Audi Q8 e-tron is simply an Audi e-tron with a few minor tweaks. A longer electric range makes it a much more desirable choice, though, while the interior is one of the most impressive in its class.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Audi e-tron offers the space and comfort of one of the brand’s typical full-size models.”
Read review
Model reviewed: e-tron 55 quattro 2019
“Putting concerns about cost and range aside, the e-tron is a no-less-than-brilliant entry into the electric vehicle market for Audi. It’s great to drive, if not quite as impressive as the Jaguar I-Pace, and it’s up to the firm’s usual high standards in every way. As a car to live with every day, there probably isn’t a better electric car on the market.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi’s first all-electric car is a classy SUV. It’s everything you’d expect from an Audi SUV, but without a traditional engine. It’s also rather heavy and expensive. Early adopters will love it.”
Read review
Move Electric
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“Like its SUV sister, the Audi e-tron Sportback isn’t the most exciting to drive, but the sleeker looks do give it undeniable kerb appeal. It’s also supremely comfortable and refined, helping take the stress out of almost any journey. Yet there’s no escaping the fact you could buy the standard Audi e-tron and get the same comfort, quality and range for less cash.” (James Disdale)
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“Not the most exciting to look at or dynamic to drive, but the Audi e-tron is one of the most comfortable and luxurious large EVs you can buy. It’s also packed with cool features and technology and available in a wide variety of guises. If only the range were a little better.” (James Disdale)
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 7.8 / 10
“With this mid-life update and shift to the Q8 E-Tron name, Audi’s flagship electric car is far more competitive than it once was. We’ve always rated the E-Tron for its refinement and usability, but the rate of change is rapid in the electric car market.” (Keith Adams)
Read review
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 5.8 / 10
“Audi’s first electric model sets an interesting benchmark”
Read review
RAC
Model reviewed: SQ8 e-tron
Score: 6.4 / 10
“It’s difficult to think of another large EV model line more in need of this kind of dynamic enhancement than the standard Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback range, which in their more straightforward forms can feel a little flat-footed compared to rivals. The SQ8 e-tron models, though, are very different. Don’t choose the ordinary version without trying this one. It’s as simple as that.” (Jonathan Crouch)
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Audi e-tron is another fast and planet-friendly family wagon but lack of wing mirrors let it down.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“Very, very good… but not for everyone.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re after a big, friendly, quiet and comfortable electric SUV, you could do much worse than the Audi Q8 e-tron. The changes that have accompanied the new name have done just enough to keep this car toward the top of its class, which it sits astride as a good all-rounder; not perfect, but still rather likeable nonetheless.” (Alex Robbins)
Read review
Model reviewed: Sportback 55 quattro 2020
Score: 8 / 10
“While dynamically the Audi e-tron Sportback is no rival for the Jaguar i-Pace, it is in refinement and luxurious appointment. It’s expensive, but this is a lovely relaxing car in which to do long distances, although you’ll need to drink a lot of coffee while waiting for it to charge.”
Read review
Model reviewed: e-tron 55 Quattro 2019
Score: 8 / 10
“Effortless cruising ability, quality feel and, yes, even its studied normality will make the Audi e-tron the ideal electric car for some. But it doesn’t come cheap, falls short on range – and you do wonder whether it couldn’t be just a little bit more exciting.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“A very conventional Audi, built to persuade regular SUV buyers to make the EV jump.”
Read review
Model reviewed: e-tron 55 quattro 2019
Score: 8 / 10
“A car designed to make precisely no statement about electrification at all.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview (after Q8 facelift)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Q8 e-tron is one of the quietest and most comfortable electric cars you can buy, and fixes the disappointing range of its predecessor. What’s more, it’s beautifully finished and more practical than a lot of rivals. If you value a sporty drive, you’d be better off looking at the BMW iX3 or Jaguar I-Pace, but otherwise the Q8 e-tron is an excellent choice.”
Read review
Which EV?
Model reviewed: e-tron 50 quattro
Score: 6.6 / 10
“Audi appears to have started with a Q series body, dropped in an early electric motor and hoped for the best. Great driver comfort features go some way to off-setting the lack of performance, range and fun factor, but when you’re shelling out upward of £60,000, you don’t want to spend all your time worrying about range and whether you’ll make it through the next high-speed corner comfortably.” (James Morris)
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Sportback overview (before Q8 facelift)
“If you like the way the Sportback looks compared to the regular Audi e-tron, and you can stomach its premium price, then this is an attractive choice. Its low roofline doesn’t sacrifice much in terms of practicality, while its 241-mile range means it’s perfectly feasible to use as an everyday car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (before Q8 facelift)
“The Audi e-tron’s reasonable range means it will be considered as a family’s main car by many buyers. Its eerie refinement, decent practicality, excellent performance and luxurious ride will find it many friends, too.
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2019
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 91%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 71%
Safety assist: 76%
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of April 2023, the Audi e-tron has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-tron is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Security rating
Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research
Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
Relay Attack: Pass
Date: 2019
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi e-tron has received
2022
- Auto Trader New Car Awards – Best Car for Families
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Luxury EV
2021
- carwow Awards – Best Large Electric Car (e-tron Sportback)
- What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car for Comfort + Best Coupé SUV for Comfort (e-tron Sportback)
2020
- What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car over £70,000
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Audi e-tron, you might also be interested in these alternatives
BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Tesla Model X
