Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Audi e-tron GT

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

85%
Summary

The Audi e-tron GT is a four-door all-electric sports saloon that is built on the same platform as the highly-acclaimed Porsche Taycan.

Mirroring the powertrain of the Taycan, the e-tron GT has a 93kWh battery mated to two electric motors, the entry-level trim producing 493hp. However, Audi has opted for a softer suspension setup that Porsche, giving the Audi e-tron GT a more comfortable driving experience when compared to the Taycan.

Arriving in the UK in Spring 2021, the e-tron GT has had a very positive reception from the UK media, reviewers being particularly enthused by the saloon’s instantaneous and near-silent acceleration. Reviewers have also praised the e-tron GT’s refined interior trim and excellent ride comfort, with The Sunday Times concluding that the Audi is “not as raw as the Taycan, and all the better for it.”

Media outlets were also impressed by the e-tron GT’s ultra rapid charging ability, but the saloon’s battery range has collected some criticism, as Evo noted: “The entry level e-tron GT is another great grand tourer but question marks remain over touring range ability.”

Audi claims that the e-tron GT has a maximum battery range of just under 300 miles, but the Tesla Model S offers drivers 25 miles more range, and that has been on UK roads since 2014.

As of October 2021, the Audi e-tron GT holds an impressive Expert Rating of 85%, based on 17 reviews published by the UK media. Keep in mind that this is a new model, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

We are building a separate Expert Rating page for the highest-spec RS e-tron GT, which is the most powerful Audi production car ever made, coming soon.

e-tron GT highlights

  • Handsome exterior design
  • Blistering performance in near silence
  • Very comfortable ride quality
  • Fast charging ability

e-tron GT lowlights

  • Tesla Model S offers better battery range
  • Not the most spacious
  • Expensive, entry-level and up
  • Motors make a whining sound at low speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: electric motors, battery-powered
Price: From £79,900 on-road

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi e-tron GT front view white | Expert Rating
Audi e-tron GT rear view white | Expert Rating
Audi e-tron GT charging port view | Expert Rating
Audi e-tron GT front view grey | Expert Rating
Audi e-tron GT rear view grey | Expert Rating
Audi e-tron GT interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Evo

+

Green Car Guide

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the Audi e-tron GT has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Audi e-tron GT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-tron GT is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi e-tron GT has received

2021

  • Top Gear Electric Awards – Best GT Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi e-tron GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

Regardless of whether you're looking for a new or used e-tron GT, The Car Expert's partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

Audi A8

Audi A8

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Flying Spur

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Ghost

This page last updated:

