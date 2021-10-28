Summary

The Audi e-tron GT is a four-door all-electric sports saloon that is built on the same platform as the highly-acclaimed Porsche Taycan.

Mirroring the powertrain of the Taycan, the e-tron GT has a 93kWh battery mated to two electric motors, the entry-level trim producing 493hp. However, Audi has opted for a softer suspension setup that Porsche, giving the Audi e-tron GT a more comfortable driving experience when compared to the Taycan.

Arriving in the UK in Spring 2021, the e-tron GT has had a very positive reception from the UK media, reviewers being particularly enthused by the saloon’s instantaneous and near-silent acceleration. Reviewers have also praised the e-tron GT’s refined interior trim and excellent ride comfort, with The Sunday Times concluding that the Audi is “not as raw as the Taycan, and all the better for it.”

Media outlets were also impressed by the e-tron GT’s ultra rapid charging ability, but the saloon’s battery range has collected some criticism, as Evo noted: “The entry level e-tron GT is another great grand tourer but question marks remain over touring range ability.”

Audi claims that the e-tron GT has a maximum battery range of just under 300 miles, but the Tesla Model S offers drivers 25 miles more range, and that has been on UK roads since 2014.

As of October 2021, the Audi e-tron GT holds an impressive Expert Rating of 85%, based on 17 reviews published by the UK media. Keep in mind that this is a new model, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

We are building a separate Expert Rating page for the highest-spec RS e-tron GT, which is the most powerful Audi production car ever made, coming soon.

e-tron GT highlights Handsome exterior design

Blistering performance in near silence

Very comfortable ride quality

Fast charging ability e-tron GT lowlights Tesla Model S offers better battery range

Not the most spacious

Expensive, entry-level and up

Motors make a whining sound at low speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: electric motors, battery-powered

Price: From £79,900 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The tech-packed Audi e-tron GT EV is a landmark model for the German brand.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Ingolstadt’s take on the Porsche Taycan combines striking looks with a high-class interior and never feels short of pace.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Quattro variant

Score: 8 / 10

“With the e-Tron GT quattro, Audi has used new technology to cover old ground, and It’s the most convincing EV it’s made so far.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Though the Porsche Taycan might be sportier to drive and the Tesla Model S able to travel further on a charge, the Audi e-tron GT manages to be a perfect all-rounder and proves that EVs can be just as cool as desirable as anything with an engine under the bonnet.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“A stunning design and 300-mile range make the Audi e-tron GT a threat to Tesla’s EV dominance.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The electric Audi RS e-tron GT has more performance than you’ll ever need and the ability to entertain on a twisty road, but Tesla still does a longer electric range.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed:

“The Audi e-tron GT has scintillatingly powerful but smooth acceleration that pushes you into the back of your seat.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi e-tron GT is an extremely impressive entry into the high-end electric sports saloon class from the German brand.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Using the Porsche Taycan as a basis has allowed Audi to create an electric flagship which really nibbles at the Tesla Model S’s Achilles’ heels.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Quattro variant

Score: 8 / 10

“The entry level e-tron GT is another great grand tourer but question marks remain over touring range ability.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The all-electric Audi e-tron GT offers a 298 mile range, and with 598PS, the RS GT model is the most powerful production car ever launched by Audi. It can also use a 270kW chargepoint, giving a 5% to 80% charge in just 23 minutes.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a luxurious electric saloon car that sits alongside the e-tron SUV in Audi’s range, and competes with cars like the Tesla Model S.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: RS variant

“Great battery range, but more expensive than the Porsche Taycan.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Electric power suits the Audi e-tron GT down to the ground.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The e-tron GT is instantly recognisable as an Audi. Same innards as a Porsche Taycan? Yes. But cheaper and no less beautiful.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Quattro variant

Score: 9 / 10

“Not as raw as the Taycan, and all the better for it.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“A handsome four-door GT that plays to Audi’s strengths, with a blistering turn of pace.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The Audi E-tron GT is an awesome-handling electric car. It’s also fast enough, comfortable enough and practical enough to pretty much meet your every whim.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the Audi e-tron GT has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Audi e-tron GT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-tron GT is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi e-tron GT has received

2021 Top Gear Electric Awards – Best GT Car

