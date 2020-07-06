The Audi Q2 is a small SUV/crossover – the smallest in Audi’s ever-growing line of SUV models. It was launched in 2016 and shares a lot of its underpinnings with similar models from the wider Volkswagen family, such as the SEAT Arona, Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Roc.

The Q2 range is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The top-spec version is the Audi SQ2, which joined the line-up in 2019 and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 300hp.

The Audi Q2 range has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media. The top-spec SQ2 tends to score slightly better than the rest of the range, while cars powered by the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol have scored more poorly. Overall, the Q2 range has an Expert Rating (as of July 2020) of 75%, which is some way behind the class-leading Ford Puma as well as other models from the Volkswaen family that are built on the same platform.

The Q2 has been praised for its overall quality and availablity of advanced technology options, while the performance of the SQ2 model is particularly praised. However, it has been criticised for being relatively expensive compared to many rivals and with limited practicality, especially in the rear seats, compared to many rivals.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £22,725 on-road Launched: Autumn 2016

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: Late 2020





Audi SQ2

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2016 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 70% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 60% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Audi Q2 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The Audi Q2 has not yet been assessed for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Check back again soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q2 has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Small SUV over £25K 2018 What Car? Awards – Best Small SUV over £20K

