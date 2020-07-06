The Audi Q2 is a small SUV/crossover – the smallest in Audi’s ever-growing line of SUV models. It was launched in 2016 and shares a lot of its underpinnings with similar models from the wider Volkswagen family, such as the SEAT Arona, Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Roc.
The Q2 range is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The top-spec version is the Audi SQ2, which joined the line-up in 2019 and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 300hp.
The Audi Q2 range has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media. The top-spec SQ2 tends to score slightly better than the rest of the range, while cars powered by the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol have scored more poorly. Overall, the Q2 range has an Expert Rating (as of July 2020) of 75%, which is some way behind the class-leading Ford Puma as well as other models from the Volkswaen family that are built on the same platform.
The Q2 has been praised for its overall quality and availablity of advanced technology options, while the performance of the SQ2 model is particularly praised. However, it has been criticised for being relatively expensive compared to many rivals and with limited practicality, especially in the rear seats, compared to many rivals.
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £22,725 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2016
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: Late 2020
MEDIA REVIEWS
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
“Those looking for a performance car would be better suited to the almost-identical Audi S3, or one of the other VW Group hot hatches. The Audi SQ2’s higher centre of gravity makes it feel a little less confidence-inspiring in corners, though there’s no denying its ability to cover ground quickly.”
Read review
Score: 8.4 / 10
“An exciting new car that will attract many new Audi customers, affordable for the brand until one starts browsing the options list.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q2 crossover brings style, class and big-car features to the small crossover class, but at a cost.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi SQ2 can’t match the performance of an equivalent hot hatchback, but on the other hand it offers an image that a hot hatch can’t compete with – and one that modern buyers are craving.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic S line
Score: 6 / 10
“The 1.4-litre petrol engine is a good choice for the Audi Q2, but it’s pricey in S-line trim with added options.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual
Score: 8 / 10
“This entry-level 1.0 TFSI is arguably the pick of the Audi Q2 range. It’s quick enough, remarkably quiet and will be cheap to run, and comes wrapped in a stylish crossover body.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s pretty much a given that the stylish, configurable interior, fuel-efficient engines and tech-friendly equipment will be a hit with image-conscious company car drivers and Yummy Mummies alike.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi SQ2 is a little more expensive to buy than the Cupra Ateca (which doesn’t have quite the same prestige image, but is much bigger and more practical), yet a good slice less than similarly sized premium rivals such as the BMW X2 M35i and the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi SQ2 Quattro has proved itself a credible, fairly rounded performance car during our test processes, delivering a healthy quantity of driver appeal.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It drives competently but no more convincingly than the better prospects among its rivals and, like most Audis, it doesn’t necessarily translate firm and forthright into greater involvement. It is not unreasonably expensive, yet there are bigger, better-equipped and better-value rivals for the price.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual Sport
Score: 8 / 10
“While it may be a reasonable steer in the compact crossover segment, that still places it midtable in the realm of the benign and uninteresting. Ultimately, Audi’s efforts to tack the Q2 down results in the usual driver ambivalence: you feel closer to the road, but no more involved in it.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE
Score: 8 / 10
“The 1.0 TFSI is remarkably capable, but if possible, we’d stretch to the more powerful 148bhp 1.4 TFSI petrol. It has the extra muscle to exploit the Q2’s capable handling but, with cylinder-on-demand tech, should also keep your fuel bills reasonably low.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
Score: 8 / 10
“Love it or loathe it, we don’t particularly care. Some may lament the SQ2’s SUV-ishness but it opens up the Group’s performance end of the scale to a more lucrative market. If you’re desperate for the crossover look, the Audi SQ2 is a potent, entertaining and genuinely fast machine.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a polished, smart, very in-vogue kind of product – albeit a slightly unimaginative one – and one we think is well judged for its target demographic.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic
Score: 6 / 10
“The new Audi Q2 has the presence, the badge power and enough fundamental ability to do well.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“While it might be on the pricey side, few cars can offer the luxury and cliched ‘premium feel’ that the Audi Q2 offers in this class thanks to its well-built interior. It’s also great to see an Audi standing out from the crowd, which is a trait we would like to see continue.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q2 takes the small SUV class upmarket, boasting a luxurious interior along with style and practicality.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The Audi SQ2 is a discreet, desirable but expensive high-performance crossover that surprises in several ways.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
Score: 7 / 10
“If you want performance, but also the raised driving position and butch looks of an SUV, then the Audi SQ2 will be for you. It’s pricey, though and not the most practical choice inside.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi Q2 is a small SUV with a smart interior, plenty of optional high-tech touches and a raised driving position, but its back seats aren’t particularly comfy and high-spec models are quite pricey.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
“While it’s clearly very rapid, it doesn’t feel like the out-and-out performance SUV you’d expect, given the power and performance figures. It’s only a 2.0-litre petrol engine, so the fuel economy figures will leave drivers well out of pocket on HMRC’s 14p-per-mile reclaim rate.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Audi’s new SUV. Except that it’s only Quite Interesting.” (Chris Evans)
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic
“The Audi Q2 is a very practical proposition that looks classy on the drive.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7 / 10
“Audi’s most compact SUV is as impressive as it probably needed to be, but no more.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic S line
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q2 is certainly a desirable small SUV. It provides a feel-good factor for the driver thanks to its interior ambience, and the exterior is more visually interesting than its bigger Audi SUV stablemates.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you don’t mind spending a pretty penny then the Audi Q2 is a more upmarket and desirable alternative to smaller crossover options like the Nissan Juke or Peugeot 2008.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual
“There are surprisingly few alternatives of this size that can compete with the pull of the Audi brand – apart from perhaps the Mini Countryman.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Unsurprisingly, given the popularity of both the Audi badge and the small crossover sector, the Q2 has been a huge hit from the outset, with some models requiring quite a long order lead time due to demand.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“Smallest Audi crossover delivers chunky styling and a fine drive.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
“It’s quite clear the engine is the star of the show here. It’s the same 2.0-litre turbo we all know and love from the Golf R and Audi S3 – both sublimely good hot hatches.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual
“Cool, small and affordable. Audi’s future king?”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
“I cannot think of a single soul who would be interested in such a car.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic Sport
Score: 8 / 10
“The petrol-powered 1.4 would be our pick of the range. If you buy the petrol-powered model, ‘quality product’ just about sums up the Audi Q2. It might be aimed at the selfie-generation but there’s nothing shallow about Audi’s smallest Q car.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 190hp S Line
Score: 8 / 10
“It is a mark of just how accomplished Audi’s small SUV is that despite not being the best Q2, when all things are considered, this 2.0 TFSI is still a highly desirable car.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
Score: 6 / 10
“Audi serves up a confident, capable hot crossover. Just forgets to add spice.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi Q2 is pleasingly bold on the surface, but plays with a very safe bat beneath it.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SQ2
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi SQ2 is plusher inside than the Cupra Ateca but isn’t quite as practical or as sharp to drive. For some, though, the added appeal of the four-ring emblem on the nose will be enough to justify the extra expense over its Spanish rival.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q2 is a desirable and fine-driving small SUV with a stunning interior. Most similarly sized rivals are cheaper, though.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.1 / 10
“With an upmarket badge, a high-quality cabin and smooth engine and transmission options, the Audi Q2 is a desirable compact SUV. It’s also safe. But mediocre practicality, a lack of dynamism and restricted all-round visibility rob it of Best Buy status.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2016
Eco Rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Audi Q2 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Security Rating
Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research
The Audi Q2 has not yet been assessed for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Check back again soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q2 has received
2020
- What Car? Awards – Best Small SUV over £25K
2018
- What Car? Awards – Best Small SUV over £20K
