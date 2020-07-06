Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

75 %
Expert Rating
Audi Q2 (2016 onwards) Expert Rating

Audi Q2

(2016 – present)

The Audi Q2 is a small SUV/crossover – the smallest in Audi’s ever-growing line of SUV models. It was launched in 2016 and shares a lot of its underpinnings with similar models from the wider Volkswagen family, such as the SEAT Arona, Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Roc.

The Q2 range is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The top-spec version is the Audi SQ2, which joined the line-up in 2019 and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 300hp.

The Audi Q2 range has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media. The top-spec SQ2 tends to score slightly better than the rest of the range, while cars powered by the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol have scored more poorly. Overall, the Q2 range has an Expert Rating (as of July 2020) of 75%, which is some way behind the class-leading Ford Puma as well as other models from the Volkswaen family that are built on the same platform.

The Q2 has been praised for its overall quality and availablity of advanced technology options, while the performance of the SQ2 model is particularly praised. However, it has been criticised for being relatively expensive compared to many rivals and with limited practicality, especially in the rear seats, compared to many rivals.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £22,725 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2016
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: Late 2020

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2016

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

70%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

60%

SAFETY ASSIST

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q2 has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Small SUV over £25K

2018

  • What Car? Awards – Best Small SUV over £20K

BMW X1 | BMW X2 | Citroën C3 Aircross | DS 3 Crossback | Ford Puma | Jeep Renegade | Mazda CX-3 | Mini Countryman | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Roc

More Audi ratings, reviews, news and features

