Audi Q3 (2011 - 2018) | Expert Rating

Summary
The Audi Q3 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, built on the same platform as the Volkswagen Tiguan. This was the first-generation model, first launched in 2011 and replaced by the current Q3 generation in 2018.
Available with either a manual or automatic gearbox, the original Q3 range was praised by reviewers from launch thanks to its wide selection of both petrol and diesel engines, which were said to be quite economical when compared to class rivals like the BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
The Q3 was also commended for its polite road manners and assured handling, but many journalists commented that this made the car rather dull to drive, with Car Keys concluding that it was “too sensible for its own good.”
Auto Express labelled the Audi Q3 “a competent if uninspiring performer”, while Car said its test drive was a “decent, but hardly memorable drive.”
Overall, reviewers generally agreed that the original Q3 was a car that you buy with your head rather than your heart, particularly as it was slightly cheaper than its BMW and Mercedes-Benz competition at the time.
By the end of the Q3’s production life, however, a few motoring outlets were saying that its infotainment system and interior trim were starting to look dated. “The Audi Q3 is a bit of a dinosaur”, Carwow concluded, “but it still looks good and feels well put together.”
The first-generation Audi Q3 holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 25 reviews published by the UK media. This is lower than the current Q3’s score of 69%.
Q3 highlights
- Assured handling
- High-quality interior
- Wide range of engine choices
- Comfortable ride quality
Q3 lowlights
- Rather cramped rear seats
- A bit dull to drive
- High boot access
- Dated infotainment and interior
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £23,745 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2011
Last updated: Winter 2014/15
Replaced: Autumn 2018
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: (2011)
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi Q3 Mk1 impresses with its classy cabin and efficient engines, but it’s neither the roomiest nor most affordable small SUV out there.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Q3’s visual facelift is handsome, and the new 1.4 petrol is smoother, quieter and nearly as punchy as a diesel, making it cheap to run for private and company car buyers.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: (2014-18)
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Audi Q3 offers the economy and versatility of a hatchback, with the added style and luxury feel of a premium 4×4.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Audi Q3 is certainly one of the most advanced and efficient SUCs, and it’s also cracking to drive.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: (2011-17)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi Q3 is a desirable and capable contender that fails to engage its driver, which ultimately, leaves it trailing the BMW X1 and the Range Rover Evoque.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI Quattro
“Audi’s new junior 4×4 has class, quality and real dynamic polish, but is a little short on space.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q3 is a quality small 4×4 package with impressive running costs but P11D price isn’t cheap.”
Model reviewed:
“At £1,430 less than the equivalent 4×4 model, and a BIK saving of £28 per month for a higher rate tax payer, the 2WD Q3 is a very fleet-friendly addition.”
Car
Model reviewed: Performance (2016)
Score: 6 / 10
“The price premium over the standard car has been judged with fiendish brilliance: the Performance is only a bit quicker, but it is quicker. It only looks a bit cooler, but it does look cooler.”
Model reviewed: 1.4 TFSI S-line (2014)
Score: 6 / 10
“The 1.4 TFSI is an entertaining yet efficient motor. With the Audi Q3 a capable chassis, albeit a little dull in terms of steering and a tad rough on ride quality, its hatch-like character wins you over.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The latest 2012 Audi Q3 is a very decent, if hardly memorable drive.”
Model reviewed: TDI 138bhp FWD SE (2012)
Score: 6 / 10
“For the majority of buyers, a hyper-polished, restrained slug of quality wearing an Audi Q3 badge will be quite enough.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI Quattro (2011)
Score: 6 / 10
“Cabin quality, refinement, all the usual things that appeal about Audis, are present and correct in the Q3. Disregard the petrol engines and it’s a case of less is more though: the entry-level 138bhp 2.0 TDI is by far the best model.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: (2015)
Score: 8 / 10
“More power, greater efficiency and a subtle redesign are all present and correct for the 2015 Audi Q3.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 4.2 / 10
“The Audi Q3 is a small SUV with an upmarket design and interior, which goes head-to-head with the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA.”
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi Q3 is a well-built SUV that’s reasonably spacious, has low running costs and is easy to drive, but has a dated interior and infotainment system.”
Evo
Model reviewed: 2.0 TFSI Quattro
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q3 is quick, clean and good to drive.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI (177PS) quattro SE S tronic
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q3 2.0 TDI Quattro is a very refined four-wheel drive SUV crossover that can achieve 47.9mpg.”
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Audi Q3 is a stylish, compact SUV with impressive fuel economy and low CO2.”
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q3 is a capable mini-SUV.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Q3 offers Audi prestige with a big range of engines, good road manners and the choice of 2WD and 4WD.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI quattro SE S tronic (2012)
“The Audi Q3 is not practical, not nice to drive, and technologically, not thought out well, either.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Q3 is a decent enough family SUV, but it lacks charm. The cheap-feeling interior isn’t up to Audi’s usual high standards, while the unsupportive seats make long trips hard work, and the boot isn’t as large as you’d hope.”
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Q3 was always a competent if uninspiring performer.”
Which?
Model reviewed:
“Despite the raised platform and hefty weight, the Q3 is a surprisingly impressive car to drive. Some excellent engines offer strong performance, and there’s the option of Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.”
Safety rating
No safety rating
The first-generation Audi Q3 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
The first-generation Audi Q3 was not lab tested by Green NCAP as its production life pre-dated the organisation’s founding in 2019.
Reliability rating
The Audi Q3 has a better-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both the original version of the Q3 and the current second-gen iteration.
Almost 60% of all reported problems with the Q3 relate to its engine, with an average repair bill of more than £600. The other area to look out for is the fuel system, which accounts for around an eighth of repair claims. Fortunately, the average bill for these was only about £200. Gearbox problems are the most expensive, but fortunately they appear to be relatively rare. The petrol and diesel engines in the Q3 are all used in many other Audi and Volkswagen Group (VW, SEAT, Skoda) models, so they are well proven.
If you’re looking at a used Audi Q3, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q3 has received
2012
- Off Road Magazine Awards – Best Crossover
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Audi Q3, you might also be interested in these alternatives
BMW X1 | BMW X2 | Cupra Ateca | Cupra Formentor | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Range Rover Evoque | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC40
