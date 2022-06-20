Audi Q3 (2011 - 2018) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Audi Q3 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, built on the same platform as the Volkswagen Tiguan. This was the first-generation model, first launched in 2011 and replaced by the current Q3 generation in 2018.

Available with either a manual or automatic gearbox, the original Q3 range was praised by reviewers from launch thanks to its wide selection of both petrol and diesel engines, which were said to be quite economical when compared to class rivals like the BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The Q3 was also commended for its polite road manners and assured handling, but many journalists commented that this made the car rather dull to drive, with Car Keys concluding that it was “too sensible for its own good.”

Auto Express labelled the Audi Q3 “a competent if uninspiring performer”, while Car said its test drive was a “decent, but hardly memorable drive.”

Overall, reviewers generally agreed that the original Q3 was a car that you buy with your head rather than your heart, particularly as it was slightly cheaper than its BMW and Mercedes-Benz competition at the time.

By the end of the Q3’s production life, however, a few motoring outlets were saying that its infotainment system and interior trim were starting to look dated. “The Audi Q3 is a bit of a dinosaur”, Carwow concluded, “but it still looks good and feels well put together.”

The first-generation Audi Q3 holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 25 reviews published by the UK media. This is lower than the current Q3’s score of 69%.

Q3 highlights Assured handling

High-quality interior

Wide range of engine choices

Comfortable ride quality Q3 lowlights Rather cramped rear seats

A bit dull to drive

High boot access

Dated infotainment and interior

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £23,745 on-road Launched: Autumn 2011

Last updated: Winter 2014/15

Replaced: Autumn 2018

Safety rating

No safety rating

The first-generation Audi Q3 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The first-generation Audi Q3 was not lab tested by Green NCAP as its production life pre-dated the organisation’s founding in 2019.

Reliability rating

The Audi Q3 has a better-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both the original version of the Q3 and the current second-gen iteration.

Almost 60% of all reported problems with the Q3 relate to its engine, with an average repair bill of more than £600. The other area to look out for is the fuel system, which accounts for around an eighth of repair claims. Fortunately, the average bill for these was only about £200. Gearbox problems are the most expensive, but fortunately they appear to be relatively rare. The petrol and diesel engines in the Q3 are all used in many other Audi and Volkswagen Group (VW, SEAT, Skoda) models, so they are well proven.

If you’re looking at a used Audi Q3, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q3 has received

2012 Off Road Magazine Awards – Best Crossover

