Audi Q3 (2011 - 2018) | Expert Rating

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Audi Q3 (2011 – 2018)

Audi Q3 (2011 – 2018)

Not a current model

    Summary

    The Audi Q3 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, built on the same platform as the Volkswagen Tiguan. This was the first-generation model, first launched in 2011 and replaced by the current Q3 generation in 2018.

    Available with either a manual or automatic gearbox, the original Q3 range was praised by reviewers from launch thanks to its wide selection of both petrol and diesel engines, which were said to be quite economical when compared to class rivals like the BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

    The Q3 was also commended for its polite road manners and assured handling, but many journalists commented that this made the car rather dull to drive, with Car Keys concluding that it was “too sensible for its own good.”

    Auto Express labelled the Audi Q3 “a competent if uninspiring performer”, while Car said its test drive was a “decent, but hardly memorable drive.”

    Overall, reviewers generally agreed that the original Q3 was a car that you buy with your head rather than your heart, particularly as it was slightly cheaper than its BMW and Mercedes-Benz competition at the time.

    By the end of the Q3’s production life, however, a few motoring outlets were saying that its infotainment system and interior trim were starting to look dated. “The Audi Q3 is a bit of a dinosaur”, Carwow concluded, “but it still looks good and feels well put together.”

    The first-generation Audi Q3 holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 25 reviews published by the UK media. This is lower than the current Q3’s score of 69%.

    Q3 highlights

    • Assured handling
    • High-quality interior
    • Wide range of engine choices
    • Comfortable ride quality

    Q3 lowlights

    • Rather cramped rear seats
    • A bit dull to drive
    • High boot access
    • Dated infotainment and interior

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £23,745 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2011
    Last updated: Winter 2014/15
    Replaced: Autumn 2018

    Audi Q3 (2011 – 2014)
    Audi Q3 (2011 – 2014)
    Audi Q3 (2015 – 2018)
    Audi Q3 (2015 – 2018)
    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The first-generation Audi Q3 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The first-generation Audi Q3 was not lab tested by Green NCAP as its production life pre-dated the organisation’s founding in 2019.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Audi Q3 has a better-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both the original version of the Q3 and the current second-gen iteration.

    Almost 60% of all reported problems with the Q3 relate to its engine, with an average repair bill of more than £600. The other area to look out for is the fuel system, which accounts for around an eighth of repair claims. Fortunately, the average bill for these was only about £200. Gearbox problems are the most expensive, but fortunately they appear to be relatively rare. The petrol and diesel engines in the Q3 are all used in many other Audi and Volkswagen Group (VW, SEAT, Skoda) models, so they are well proven.

    If you’re looking at a used Audi Q3, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q3 has received

    2012

    • Off Road Magazine Awards – Best Crossover

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi Q3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    BMW X1 | BMW X2 | Cupra Ateca | Cupra Formentor | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Range Rover Evoque | Volkswagen TiguanVolvo XC40

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Replaced in 2018, the first-generation Audi Q3 is a capable and well-mannered upmarket SUV, but its infotainment and interior are now rather dated.Sean ReesAudi Q3 (2011 - 2018)

