fbpx
Audi q4-etron front three quarter
New model

Audi Q4 e-tron is entry-level electric SUV

Regular SUV arrives in summer, liftback-style Sportback version due in Autumn

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

The Audi Q4 e-tron has been unveiled as the entry-level member of the German brand’s now four-strong electric range.

The Q4 e-tron will arrive in showrooms in the second half of 2021 and will be available as a standard SUV and a more aerodynamic Sportback version.

Audi’s first model to use parent company Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform, the Q4 e-tron has a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 316 miles between charges. Owners with access to 125kW rapid chargers will be able to put 80 miles of range into the battery pack in only ten minutes.

Three powertrain options will be available. The Q4 35 e-tron has one electric motor producing 170hp driving the rear wheels and its 52kWh battery pack offering a maximum range of 208 miles (in SUV form). 0-62mph takes nine seconds.

The Q4 40 e-tron is also rear-wheel drive but with power increased to 204hp. A larger battery capacity boosts the potential range to 316 miles, again in SUV form, with an 8.5-second 0-62mph time.

  • Audi q4-etron front and rear
  • Audi q4-etron rear threequarter

Range-topper is the Q4 e-tron quattro, with separate motors driving the front and rear wheels and power totalling 300hp. Range is quoted at 295 miles for both versions of the car which both produce a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds.

Rear-seat passengers will enjoy a commanding view in the Q4, their seats mounted 7cm higher than the front seats in order to accommodate the battery pack.

The car is also the first Audi to offer new head-up display technology. Augmented reality information such as moving navigation instructions are projected onto the windscreen, in two fields. The largest version of Audi’s well-known MMI digital dash display will be available some time after the car’s launch.

Prices for the Q4 e-tron range from £40,750 for the 35 Sport to £65,070 for the 50 quattro Vorsprung. First deliveries of the SUV will be in June, the Sportback following in September.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Andrew Charman
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.