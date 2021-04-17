Audi Q4 e-tron is entry-level electric SUV

The Audi Q4 e-tron has been unveiled as the entry-level member of the German brand’s now four-strong electric range.

The Q4 e-tron will arrive in showrooms in the second half of 2021 and will be available as a standard SUV and a more aerodynamic Sportback version.

Audi’s first model to use parent company Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform, the Q4 e-tron has a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 316 miles between charges. Owners with access to 125kW rapid chargers will be able to put 80 miles of range into the battery pack in only ten minutes.

Three powertrain options will be available. The Q4 35 e-tron has one electric motor producing 170hp driving the rear wheels and its 52kWh battery pack offering a maximum range of 208 miles (in SUV form). 0-62mph takes nine seconds.

The Q4 40 e-tron is also rear-wheel drive but with power increased to 204hp. A larger battery capacity boosts the potential range to 316 miles, again in SUV form, with an 8.5-second 0-62mph time.





Range-topper is the Q4 e-tron quattro, with separate motors driving the front and rear wheels and power totalling 300hp. Range is quoted at 295 miles for both versions of the car which both produce a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds.

Rear-seat passengers will enjoy a commanding view in the Q4, their seats mounted 7cm higher than the front seats in order to accommodate the battery pack.

The car is also the first Audi to offer new head-up display technology. Augmented reality information such as moving navigation instructions are projected onto the windscreen, in two fields. The largest version of Audi’s well-known MMI digital dash display will be available some time after the car’s launch.

Prices for the Q4 e-tron range from £40,750 for the 35 Sport to £65,070 for the 50 quattro Vorsprung. First deliveries of the SUV will be in June, the Sportback following in September.