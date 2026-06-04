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Audi Q4 e-tron updated with longer battery range

Audi has announced that it has updated its electric Q4 e-tron SUV and coupé-SUV range, introducing a longer battery range and new technology

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by Sean Rees

Audi has announced that it has updated its electric Q4 e-tron SUV and coupé-SUV range, introducing a longer battery range, new technology and bidirectional charging.

The Q4 e-tron has become one of Audi’s most important models in the UK, finishing as the UK’s third best-selling EV last year. This update comes as the German marque looks to keep the Q4 e-tron competitive with alternatives like the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4.

Longer range and faster charging

Audi says efficiency upgrades have increased the Q4 e-tron’s driving range to as much as 360 miles on a single charge, depending on version.

Charging performance has also been improved, reducing the time spent at rapid chargers on longer journeys. Higher-powered versions can now charge at up to 185kW, allowing the battery to be topped up from 10% to 80% in around 27 minutes.

The updated Q4 e-tron also becomes the first Audi to offer bidirectional charging. This allows owners to use the vehicle’s battery to power external devices such as e-bikes, camping equipment and electrical appliances. In some European markets, the car can even be used as a home energy storage system, although UK availability of that feature is yet to be confirmed.

Interior tweaks

Inside, Audi has given the Q4 e-tron a more modern feel with upgraded displays and infotainment tech. All versions now feature an 12-inch digital driver’s display and a larger 13-inch central touchscreen, while wireless smartphone connectivity and twin wireless charging pads are standard.

Higher-specification models gain further tweaks, including a passenger touchscreen, an augmented reality head-up display and improved voice controls powered by artificial intelligence.

Four trim levels available

Audi has simplified the UK line-up into four trim levels: ‘Sport’, ‘S line’, ‘Black Edition’ and ‘Vorsprung’.

The entry-level ‘Sport’ model comes well equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting and the latest infotainment system.

Stepping up to ‘S line’ adds sportier styling, 20-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension and a more driver-focused interior featuring a flat-bottom steering wheel and leather sports seats.

The ‘Black Edition’ introduces gloss black exterior detailing, Audi Sport alloy wheels, electrically adjustable front seats and heated rear outer seats.

At the top of the range, ‘Vorsprung’ models gain Matrix LED headlights, digital OLED rear lights, a panoramic glass roof, SONOS premium audio, augmented reality head-up display and Audi’s most advanced driver assistance systems.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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