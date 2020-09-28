Audi Q5 Sportback is coupé-styled mid-size SUV

Audi has given the coupé treatment to its mid-sized Q5 as the firm expands its range of SUV into ever-narrowing niches.

The Audi Q5 Sportback joins the Q3 and e-tron Sportback models, with a liftback rear end design compared to the more upright styling of the standard SUV.

It will launch with a choice of two diesel and one petrol engine. The entry level options are both 2.0-litre units making 204hp, badged as 40 TDI and 40 TFSI. A high-performance SQ5 Sportback will also be available, with a 347hp diesel engine, while a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid unit will be available at a later date.

The styling is largely similar to the existing Audi Q5, but the Sportback version’s roofline begins to taper down from the middle of the roof to give that liftback-style appearance. In top-spec Vorsprung models, the rear lights have OLED technology that splits the light into six segments that can be controlled differently. Customers can choose from three different rear light signatures when they order the car.





Inside, all UK cars are fitted with Audi Virtual Cockpit with its 12-inch panoramic display, as well as satellite navigation and internet connectivity. The Vorsprung trim adds a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, head-up display, wireless charging and more.

The redesigned rear end means that the Q5 Sportback loses some boot space compared to its regular Q5 sibling, down 40 litres from 550 to 510 litres. Folding the rear seats flat increases this to 1,480 litres, and Vorsprung models get a sliding rear bench that can add up to 60 litres when pushed forward as far as possible. The difference will be more noticeable when you’re loading up to maximum levels to go away on holiday, but Audi conveniently doesn’t provide load volumes for luggage loaded above the window line.

The Audi Q5 Sportback is due to go on sale in the first half of 2021, with Sport, S line, Vorsprung and Edition One specifications available at launch.