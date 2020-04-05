Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
Audi SQ7 (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

Audi Q7

(2015 - present)

82 %
Expert Rating

The Audi Q7 is a large SUV/crossover, the largest in Audi’s rapidly expanding model range. The current second-generation model was launched in 2015, with a mid-life update in 2019.

The Q7 range includes the flagship high-performance SQ7 diesel model. There was previously a diesel-electric plug-in hybrid model, however this was dropped in 2019 when the range was updated.

Both the Audi Q7 and SQ7 have received very good reviews, with the SQ7 averaging very slightly higher scores in most cases. As of April 2020, the 28 reviews we have gathered on the Q7 give it an overall Expert Rating that puts it in a three-way tie for best-in-class honours with the Volvo XC90 and Land Rover Discovery.

The Audi Q7 has received particular praise for its comfort, refinement and cabin quality, which are all considered to be best in class. The main criticisms related to the stying, particularly in the facelifted models launched in 2019.

More Audi ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Large SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £56,880 on-road

Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA

  • Audi Q7 (2019) - front
  • Audi Q7 (2019) - rear
  • Audi Q7 (2019) - interior and dashboard

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

72%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Audi Q7 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q7 has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV

2019

  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV

2018

  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV

2017

  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV

2016

  • Professional Driver Awards – Best Luxury SUV
  • Autocar Awards – Innovation Award (SQ7 TDI)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi Q7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X5 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX LMaserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More Audi ratings, reviews, news and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

New model

New Audi A3 revealed with sharp new look

Audi has revealed the updated version of its popular A3 hatchback, which now sports a sharper, more angular look and much-improved technology.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Audi A4

79%
Based on nearly 50 reviews, the Audi A4 has an Expert Rating that matches the Mercedes-Benz C-Class but falls some way behind the BMW 3 Series and others.
Read more
Car reviews

Audi A1 S line Competition test drive

The go-faster Audi A1 S line Competition is an appealing hot-hatch prospect – if you can stomach the £25,000 price tag.
Read more
New model

Audi unveils all-electric e-tron Sportback

Audi has revealed its latest all-electric vehicle – the e-tron Sportback – at the Los Angeles motor show this week.
Read more
Model update

Audi reveals updated A5 range

Audi has revealed a facelift for its A5 range, with the family of coupé, cabriolet and liftback models receiving some minor styling tweaks and more equipment.
Read more
Car industry news

Seven stars in latest round of crash tests

Independent car safety regulator Euro NCAP has revealed that seven new cars have taken a top five-star rating in its latest round...
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.