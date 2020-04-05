The Audi Q7 is a large SUV/crossover, the largest in Audi’s rapidly expanding model range. The current second-generation model was launched in 2015, with a mid-life update in 2019.

The Q7 range includes the flagship high-performance SQ7 diesel model. There was previously a diesel-electric plug-in hybrid model, however this was dropped in 2019 when the range was updated.

Both the Audi Q7 and SQ7 have received very good reviews, with the SQ7 averaging very slightly higher scores in most cases. As of April 2020, the 28 reviews we have gathered on the Q7 give it an overall Expert Rating that puts it in a three-way tie for best-in-class honours with the Volvo XC90 and Land Rover Discovery.

The Audi Q7 has received particular praise for its comfort, refinement and cabin quality, which are all considered to be best in class. The main criticisms related to the stying, particularly in the facelifted models launched in 2019.

More Audi ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Large SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £56,880 on-road Launched: Summer 2015

Last updated: Autumn 2019

Replacement due: TBA







SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 71% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 72% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Audi Q7 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q7 has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV 2019 What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV 2018 What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV

2017 What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV 2016 Professional Driver Awards – Best Luxury SUV

Autocar Awards – Innovation Award (SQ7 TDI)

