The Audi Q7 is a large SUV/crossover, the largest in Audi’s rapidly expanding model range. The current second-generation model was launched in 2015, with a mid-life update in 2019.
The Q7 range includes the flagship high-performance SQ7 diesel model. There was previously a diesel-electric plug-in hybrid model, however this was dropped in 2019 when the range was updated.
Both the Audi Q7 and SQ7 have received very good reviews, with the SQ7 averaging very slightly higher scores in most cases. As of April 2020, the 28 reviews we have gathered on the Q7 give it an overall Expert Rating that puts it in a three-way tie for best-in-class honours with the Volvo XC90 and Land Rover Discovery.
The Audi Q7 has received particular praise for its comfort, refinement and cabin quality, which are all considered to be best in class. The main criticisms related to the stying, particularly in the facelifted models launched in 2019.
More Audi ratings, reviews, news and features
Body style: Large SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £56,880 on-road
Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI Sport
“One of the most comfortable cars on the market, combined with a luxurious interior and some fantastic engines, makes the Audi Q7 is a superb all-rounder.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 60 TFSIe 455ps Competition
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q7 60 TFSIe Competition is a worthy addition to the large SUV range. It has the same abilities as other Q7s, of course – but it scores heavily on refinement and cabin tech.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“The facelifted Q7 is still one of the best luxury SUVs in its class – but the 50 TDI will be a better pick for most buyers when it comes to running costs.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“There wasn’t that much wrong with the last Q7, so Audi has focused its attention on aesthetics, technology and mild-hybrid efficiency to bring its largest SUV up to date.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q7 is an upmarket SUV that’s practical and packed with hi-tech features.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 60 TFSIe quattro
Score: 8 / 10
“Facelifted luxury SUV finds its soul mate in a 443bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“Impressively comfortable, massively refined and as a long-distance cruiser, very likeable indeed.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 60 TFSIe Hybrid
Score: 8 / 10
“A big fat SUV is never going to be the eco-friendliest base for a hybrid, but the Q7 makes up for that for just being a very impressive place to spend your time.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi really didn’t need to make huge changes to the Q7. It’s had to move with the times and fall in line with the rest of the range, and the good news is the interior feels like an excellent blend of high-tech and luxurious.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SQ7
Score: 8 / 10
“In isolation, the Audi SQ7 is a wonderful thing. It’s a total techfest and certainly houses one of the best (and most interesting) motors you can currently buy.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The huge Audi Q7 is powerful, has a fantastic interior and can be surprisingly affordable to run for such a large car”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: petrol-electric plug-in hybrid 60 TFSIe S line
“The most fleet-friendly Audi Q7. It’s also the most appealing to use thanks to great efficiency, impressive performance and total refinement. But only five seats.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic
Score: 10 / 10
“I was blown away by the looks, it accelerates and handles well and is big on storage. There is very little not to like.” (Chris Evans)
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Better to drive and plenty of tech, but still behind rivals”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel-electric plug-in hybrid
Score: 9 / 10
“For drivers who cover up to 20 miles or so locally between charges, and then undertake longer journeys, this car will offer better economy than a petrol plug-in hybrid, and if driven on electric power, it can offer zero tailpipe emissions in built-up areas – so much better than a conventional diesel.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Comfortable, quiet, practical and more efficient. You could almost say the Audi Q7 has been worth the wait.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8.8 / 10
“Modern, imposing, capable and efficient full-sized SUV.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SQ7
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi’s seven-seater supercar-slayer”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 45 TDI S line
“Audi’s facelifted Q7 feels luxurious and is actually quite fun to drive”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic S line
Score: 6 / 10
“If Yoda were heading to the Highlands, he’d go in this” (AA Gill)
Read review
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic
Score: 8 / 10
“It can handle Namibia; the run to Nobu will be a breeze”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 50 TDI Quattro S Line
Score: 10 / 10
“Decry big SUVs all you like – if people want them, the manufacturers will build them. And of them all, the Audi Q7 is the best at being a proper seven-seat family wagon with an upmarket bent. This facelift brings standard air suspension, making the Q7 more comfortable, as well as a host of other worthwhile upgrades. It’s worth waiting for.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 50 TDI
“This is an enormous, and quite enormously intimidating, ‘car’. Inverted commas, because it’s actually a tank masquerading as a friendly family-mobile, albeit an incredibly upmarket one.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Not exactly revolutionary, but it makes plenty of sense… if you need this sort of thing.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 10 / 10
“The outstanding Audi Q7 offers a relaxing blend of comfort and peaceful cruising manners, while proving surprisingly agile for such a big SUV, too.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: e-tron
Score: 8.1 / 10
“This is a tremendously refined and high-performing luxury SUV. Whether the e-tron hybrid version of the Q7 suits you depends on the use the car will get.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SQ7
Score: 8.1 / 10
“The Audi SQ7 is a high-powered, gigantic SUV with a mighty diesel engine and a sharpened-up chassis.” Rated a BEST BUY.
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The new Audi Q7 impresses, even for a luxury SUV in this price bracket. It impresses across the board, managing not only to be as refined and well-constructed as we’d expect of an Audi, but more engaging to drive than a two-tonne car has any right to be.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Audi Q7 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi Q7 has received
2020
- What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV
2019
- What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV
2018
- What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV
2017
- What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV
2016
- Professional Driver Awards – Best Luxury SUV
- Autocar Awards – Innovation Award (SQ7 TDI)
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Audi Q7, you might also be interested in these alternatives
BMW X5 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX L | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90