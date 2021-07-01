fbpx
Expert Rating

Audi Q8

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

73 %
More Expert Ratings

Buy an Audi Q8 from your sofa with Cazoo

Buy online. We’ll deliver it.
Find out more

Summary

The Audi Q8 is the German brand’s SUV flagship, and is basically a coupe version of the big-selling Q7. When The Car Expert tested the Q8, we described it as “a car for buyers who want the elegance of a luxury coupé and the convenience of a large SUV” while wondering just how many buyers would actually want such a vehicle.

While based on the Audi Q7, the Q8 is shorter, lower and wider, offering five seats instead of seven. The car demonstrates its sporty appeal with much bolder visuals particularly on the front end – styling according to Auto Trader that can be “as divisive as it is distinctive.”

Despite the sculpted looks and sloping roof the Q8 is surprisingly practical with lots of space in the rear. Being an Audi the fit and finish interior is to excellent standards and the technology both extensive and bang up to date. But to get all the bells and whistles that are available you have to dip deeply into the options list which can add serious extra cost – Top Gear points out the high-spec Vorsprung model is priced at around £18,000 more than the S-Line, which itself is well specified.

Power options range across a 3.0-litre petrol of 340hp and a 286hp 3.0-litre diesel, along with a couple of plug-in hybrid units. There is also a high-performance version, the SQ8, with a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine pumping out 507hp and even an RS version with 600hp and a sub 4-second 0-62mph time…

On the road the Q8 is confident and lives up to its sporty billing – according to Auto Express it “offers good road manners and superb refinement, as well as a plush ride – if you avoid Dynamic mode.”

The Audi Q8 currently holds an Expert Rating of 73% from 17 reviews.

Audi Q8 highlights

  • Surprisingly practical
  • Powerful performance
  • Lots of tech
  • Strong standard safety spec

Audi Q8 lowlights

  • Styling can be divisive
  • Options add lots of expense
  • Lots of safety kit on options list
  • Super potent S and RS versions seem a bit pointless

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £67,840 on-road

Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Autumn 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Audi Q8 blue (2018 onwards) – front view
Audi Q8 blue (2018 onwards) – rear view
Audi Q8 orange (2018 onwards) – front view
Audi Q8 orange (2018 onwards) – rear view
Audi Q8 (2018 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Audi Q8 orange (2018 onwards) – side profile view

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Evo

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

73%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The current Audi Q8 was tested in 2019 and gained a five-star rating. Testers highlighted the effectiveness of the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking and the car scored maximum points in several of the impact tests. Audi offers a wide range of active safety systems but many are expensive options.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Audi Q8 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the Q8 is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi Q8, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X6 | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport

The BMW X6 is regarded as the key rival to the Audi Q8, and offers a better driving performance. The Mercedes-Benz GLE also goes up against it, while the Audi’s sporty styling might also tempt buyers of the Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport, though both these are more practical.

Buy or lease an Audi Q8

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Q8, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Buy an Audi Q8 from your sofa with Cazoo

Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Carparison logo 400x112

Audi Q8 deals from Carparison Leasing

Personal contract hire offers on a new Q8. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo

Audi Q8 deals from Rivervale Leasing

Personal contract hire offers on a new Q8. Find out more

Carsnip logo

Buy an Audi Q8 with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine

Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip. Find out more

This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved