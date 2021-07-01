Summary

The Audi Q8 is the German brand’s SUV flagship, and is basically a coupe version of the big-selling Q7. When The Car Expert tested the Q8, we described it as “a car for buyers who want the elegance of a luxury coupé and the convenience of a large SUV” while wondering just how many buyers would actually want such a vehicle.

While based on the Audi Q7, the Q8 is shorter, lower and wider, offering five seats instead of seven. The car demonstrates its sporty appeal with much bolder visuals particularly on the front end – styling according to Auto Trader that can be “as divisive as it is distinctive.”

Despite the sculpted looks and sloping roof the Q8 is surprisingly practical with lots of space in the rear. Being an Audi the fit and finish interior is to excellent standards and the technology both extensive and bang up to date. But to get all the bells and whistles that are available you have to dip deeply into the options list which can add serious extra cost – Top Gear points out the high-spec Vorsprung model is priced at around £18,000 more than the S-Line, which itself is well specified.

Power options range across a 3.0-litre petrol of 340hp and a 286hp 3.0-litre diesel, along with a couple of plug-in hybrid units. There is also a high-performance version, the SQ8, with a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine pumping out 507hp and even an RS version with 600hp and a sub 4-second 0-62mph time…

On the road the Q8 is confident and lives up to its sporty billing – according to Auto Express it “offers good road manners and superb refinement, as well as a plush ride – if you avoid Dynamic mode.”

The Audi Q8 currently holds an Expert Rating of 73% from 17 reviews.

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £67,840 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Autumn 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

The Car Expert + “Although it’ll appeal to limited numbers of buyers, the Q8 is a compelling package that’s enjoyable to drive, comfortable and packed with usable and useful technology.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: SQ8

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Audi SQ8 TFSI moves away from diesel frugality, which strengthens its principles as a performance SUV. It’s slightly better to drive than the SQ7, but it risks making the RS Q8 redundant, given it serves up similar performance as well as greater levels of comfort at a much cheaper price.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q8 is luxurious, extravagant and stylish, and makes an admirable executive express for owners who aren’t too worried about its rather obvious packaging compromises. It takes up about as much room on the road as a Q7 SUV, but has only five seats and a much less useful boot.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi Q8 is designed to be a sportier accompaniment to the Q7, and to that end, it has a much more aggressive look. This styling may prove to be divisive, but buyers will still be impressed by the Q8’s beautifully modern interior, plentiful technology, strong practicality and muscular performance.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre diesel automatic SQ8

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi AQ8 doesn’t offer as much pace or fun-factor as some in the class, but does technology, dynamic versatility, refinement and cruising range better than most.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Group cousins that share this platform are an oddly hit-and-miss bunch, but there is enough substance about the Q8 50 TDI to ensure a favourable, if not quite glowing, road-test verdict.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: SQ8

Score: 6 / 10

“Like all Q-cars wearing a four-ring bandana and displaying flared Quattro arches, the latest effort by Ingolstadt’s Sport division is a quality piece of kit.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre diesel automatic SQ8

Score: 8 / 10

“The SQ8 is another niche-filling model from an Audi, but a successful one at that, and while a diesel engine might not be the ideal choice for a sports model, the SQ8 is a true performance SUV. It’s the engine that really stands out here, though, with its seriously impressive torque.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre petrol automatic SQ8

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Audi SQ8 is effortlessly fast and has a great interior but it’s expensive”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“You won’t have trouble finding the new Audi Q8 in a crowded car park – it’s one of the biggest SUVs on sale – but boxier alternatives have bigger boots and come with the option of seven seats.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: SQ8

Score: 7 / 10

“Ruthless coverer of ground whilst keeping the driver at arm’s length/”

Read review The Sun + “The Audi SQ8 is faster, smoother and more desirable then ever.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre diesel automatic SQ8

Score: 8 / 10

“From the driver’s seat, the Audi SQ8 is an easy car to love. Effortless performance, impressive comfort and handling that belies its size combine with a classy interior and plenty of space to make this a terrific all-rounder. It is, however, a very expensive beast, especially in this Vorsprung form – and not one that will raise appreciative smiles from your fellow road users.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 6 / 10

“More economical diesel, hybrid and big petrol engines are on the way for this handsome if pretty pointless SUV coupé, which is launched with a big diesel engine. Lovely cabin, and comfortable apart from a low-speed ride harshness, the Audi Q8 drives really nicely until you try and wring the last 10% out of it, whereupon you wonder why you bothered.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi’s big, aggressive Q8 is interesting and clever, with a side order of *whoa*”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: SQ8

Score: 6 / 10

“As an SUV, the Audi SQ8 is great – it’s spacious, well equipped, full of technology, quick yet fuel efficient.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Audi Q8 certainly looks imposing and it’s an impressive machine to sit in and – for the most part – to drive. It’s comfortable and safe, if not quite as dynamic as some rivals. We’d also prefer to see more of the excellent safety kit that Audi offers to be fitted as standard.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 71% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 73% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The current Audi Q8 was tested in 2019 and gained a five-star rating. Testers highlighted the effectiveness of the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking and the car scored maximum points in several of the impact tests. Audi offers a wide range of active safety systems but many are expensive options.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Audi Q8 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the Q8 is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi Q8, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X6 | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport

The BMW X6 is regarded as the key rival to the Audi Q8, and offers a better driving performance. The Mercedes-Benz GLE also goes up against it, while the Audi’s sporty styling might also tempt buyers of the Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport, though both these are more practical.

