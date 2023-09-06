Audi Q8 set for mid-life facelift

Audi has given its Q8 and SQ8 SUV range a small mid-life refresh, including cosmetic changes and an infotainment upgrade.

This update follows on from the all-electric Q8 e-tron’s facelift last year (formerly named the ‘e-tron’), and introduces some minor exterior alterations to the Q8 range, to keep the car competitive with rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X6.

The most notable styling change is the updated front grille, which now sports a different pattern with wider slats. The LED headlights are the same shape but have a new light signature pattern, and the alloy wheels have been given a new design too to keep the model looking fresh.

OLED tail lights will be available as an option in the rear for the first time. The headlights and these optional tail lights can both be customised using the infotainment screen on the dashboard.

2023 Audi Q8

This infotainment has also been given a small app update that sees the likes of Spotify and Amazon Music built in for the first time. The digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel also displays sharper HD graphics. Otherwise, the interior layout is practically the same, as are the infotainment screen and climate control screen on the dashboard.

The Sportier Audi SQ8 model has been given the same grille and headlights treatment, but with the addition of some silver grille and air intake surrounds and a silver rear diffuser, with the latter installed above a quad tailpipe exhaust system.

2023 Audi SQ8

The engine options remain the same. The Q8 range consists of two 3.0-litre diesels or a 3.0-litre V6 petrol, while the more powerful SQ8 is powered by a 507hp 4.0-litre V8 engine, which can complete a 0-60mph in a reported 4.1 seconds.

Three trims will make up the standard grade choices – ‘S line’, ‘Black Edition’ and ‘Vorsprung’. Audi adds that a limited-run ‘Launch Edition’ will also be available to order when the updated Q8 officially arrives on 10th October. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for early next year.

That sums up what you need to know about the refreshed Q8 – more details, including full UK trim specs and pricing, are sure to follow in the coming weeks.

The Audi Q8 has been widely praised for its practicality and strong performance, though reviewers also point out that the car’s most desirable features are optional extras that seriously hike up the final price, and some outlets are not fans of its rather polarising front end styling. The SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%.

Looking for a Audi Q8? The Car Expert’s partners can help