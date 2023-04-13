fbpx

Car manufacturer news

Audi revises trim line-up for many models in its range

Audi has rolled out trim grade revisions across 11 models in its combustion-powered range, and introduced new optional packages

Sean Rees

Several Audi models are now available with a revised three trim line-up that consists of the entry-level ‘Sport’, mid-range ‘S Line’ and top-spec ‘Black Edition’ grades.

This trim restructure comes as Audi aims to reduce the model derivatives across its range by 45%, simplifying model names to make the buying process less confusing for customers. This change currently only affects combustion-powered Audi models, with no change to the brand’s electric line-up.

The German manufacturer has essentially decided to focus on its most popular trims, dropping ‘SE’, ‘Technik’ and ‘First Edition’ versions previously on sale.

The three trim designations listed above now apply to all ‘A’ models, excluding the A6 and A7 saloons, and also apply to the ‘Q’ SUV range, excluding the large Q7 and Q8 SUVs that now come with a choice of ‘S line’, ‘Black Edition’ and ‘Vorsprung’ variants.

Sportier ‘S’ models are now available with two different trim specs, either the entry-level ‘Black Edition’ or range-topping ‘Vorsprung’ guise.

Regardless of the trim chosen, the updated Audi range is now available with a ‘Technology Pack’ for an additional fee that includes an upgraded sound system, wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats and Audi’s parking assistance system. The price for this pack ranges from just over £1k for the A1, to £3k for the Q7, Q8 and A8.

Audi also now offers ‘Technology Pack Pro’ for prices between £3k to just under £9k, which adds a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, electronically-adjusted seats and more driver assistance software.

Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
