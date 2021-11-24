fbpx

Expert Rating

Audi RS 3

Expert Rating

75%
Summary

Now in its third generation, the Audi RS 3 is an upmarket performance model based on the wholesale Audi A3, available as both a five-door hatchback and a four-door saloon.

Arriving in late 2021, the RS 3 is the smallest member of Audi’s RS performance family. Audi calls the hot hatch version the RS 3 Sportback, and the saloon is called the RS 3 Sedan.

The Audi RS 3 has been warmly recieved by the UK media, with a large majority of road test reviews referring to the hatch rather than the saloon. Reviewers generally come to the conclusion that, while the RS 3 is an impressive performance package, its price is rather steep for a hot hatch of this size.

“It isn’t cheap and some rivals are more playful through the corners”, What Car? concludes, “but otherwise tough to fault.” The cheapest version of the Audi RS 3 starts at nearly £50,000, which is significantly more expensive than other hyper-hatches of the same size, such as the Hyundai i30 N and Ford Focus ST.

However, the RS 3 provides speed and acceleration that can rival some sports cars; performance that the i30 N and Focus ST simply cannot match. Powered by the same five-cylinder 400hp engine used by the Audi TT RS, the RS 3 accelerates from rest to 60mph in 3.8 seconds. This pace means that, from a performance standpoint, the only strong rival the Audi RS 3 faces is the Mercedes-AMG A 45.

Reviewers also point to how well the car performs through corners too, compared to older iterations of the RS 3, and both the hatch and saloon versions have earned praise for their ‘engaging’ exterior styling.

Finally, reviewers also comment that, while this is a class-leading performance model, it is still an Audi A3 at heart, being just as comfortable to drive as the wholesale model. Carwow explains: “The RS 3 isn’t hardcore all of the time, and can in fact settle down very nicely when you want it to. On the motorway, it feels comfortable and smooth – and you have that massive power on tap whenever you need it.”

As of November 2021, the Audi RS 3 holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

RS 3 highlights

  • Quality interior trim
  • Class-leading hot hatch performance
  • Comfort that other hot hatches can’t match
  • Five-cylinder engine sounds great

RS 3 lowlights

  • Less storage space than the regular A3
  • Expensive base price, trims and options
  • Cheaper alternatives are more agile
  • So-so fuel economy

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door hot hatch and sports saloon
Engines: petrol
Price: From £49,415 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi RS 3 Sportback (2021 onwards) – front
RS 3 Sportback
Audi RS 3 Sportback (2021 onwards) – rear
RS 3 Sportback
Audi RS 3 Saloon (2021 onwards) – front
RS 3 Saloon
Audi RS 3 Saloon (2021 onwards) – rear
RS 3 Saloon
Audi RS 3 (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Audi RS 3 Sportback and Saloon (2021 onwards)

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2021, the Audi RS 3 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Audi RS 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi RS 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW M135i | Cupra Leon | Ford Focus ST | Honda Civic Type R | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mercedes-AMG A 45 | Renault Megane RS | Volkswagen Golf GTI

