Now in its third generation, the Audi RS 3 is an upmarket performance model based on the wholesale Audi A3, available as both a five-door hatchback and a four-door saloon.

Arriving in late 2021, the RS 3 is the smallest member of Audi’s RS performance family. Audi calls the hot hatch version the RS 3 Sportback, and the saloon is called the RS 3 Sedan.

The Audi RS 3 has been warmly recieved by the UK media, with a large majority of road test reviews referring to the hatch rather than the saloon. Reviewers generally come to the conclusion that, while the RS 3 is an impressive performance package, its price is rather steep for a hot hatch of this size.

“It isn’t cheap and some rivals are more playful through the corners”, What Car? concludes, “but otherwise tough to fault.” The cheapest version of the Audi RS 3 starts at nearly £50,000, which is significantly more expensive than other hyper-hatches of the same size, such as the Hyundai i30 N and Ford Focus ST.

However, the RS 3 provides speed and acceleration that can rival some sports cars; performance that the i30 N and Focus ST simply cannot match. Powered by the same five-cylinder 400hp engine used by the Audi TT RS, the RS 3 accelerates from rest to 60mph in 3.8 seconds. This pace means that, from a performance standpoint, the only strong rival the Audi RS 3 faces is the Mercedes-AMG A 45.

Reviewers also point to how well the car performs through corners too, compared to older iterations of the RS 3, and both the hatch and saloon versions have earned praise for their ‘engaging’ exterior styling.

Finally, reviewers also comment that, while this is a class-leading performance model, it is still an Audi A3 at heart, being just as comfortable to drive as the wholesale model. Carwow explains: “The RS 3 isn’t hardcore all of the time, and can in fact settle down very nicely when you want it to. On the motorway, it feels comfortable and smooth – and you have that massive power on tap whenever you need it.”

As of November 2021, the Audi RS 3 holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

RS 3 highlights Quality interior trim

Class-leading hot hatch performance

Comfort that other hot hatches can’t match

Five-cylinder engine sounds great RS 3 lowlights Less storage space than the regular A3

Expensive base price, trims and options

Cheaper alternatives are more agile

So-so fuel economy

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door hot hatch and sports saloon

Engines: petrol

Price: From £49,415 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi mega-hatch takes sizable strides on handling balance and driver engagement but remains every bit as outlandish for its price as its stonking performance.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS3 is more engaging than ever. If the principle reason for buying an RS3 used to be its engine and its image, it now has far more to recommend it from a handling and engagement point of view, too.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Audi is really on to a winner with this latest RS3. It combines all the elements we’ve loved from previous cars – the engine, performance and quality – and combines that with added agility and fun.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Audi RS 3 is fearsomely quick but can be just as easy to drive as the regular A3.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The RS3 is faster and more fun than ever before thanks to a series of tweaks. It also looks pretty mean, making it a proper hyper-hatch.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s taken a while, too long we would argue, but finally, Audi has delivered an RS3 worthy of its badge.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Take any ordinary family car, give it a little more power and cooler styling than standard, and fine-tune the handling to make it a smidgen more fun to drive. The Audi RS3 takes this basic concept and stretches it to breaking point – with sports-car rivalling pace and a price to match.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“A proper hot hatch powered by 400PS 2.5-litre TFSI engine.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

” It may be the smallest car in Audi’s RS line-up, but its performance punch is as devastating as its visual impact.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The third generation of Audi’s five-cylinder megahatch – and the best one yet. Although you’ll need to spend some time getting the best out of it.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Staggering performance and grip, and the five-cylinder engine sounds wonderful. It isn’t cheap and some rivals are more playful through the corners, but otherwise tough to fault.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2021, the Audi RS 3 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Audi RS 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi RS 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW M135i | Cupra Leon | Ford Focus ST | Honda Civic Type R | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mercedes-AMG A 45 | Renault Megane RS | Volkswagen Golf GTI

