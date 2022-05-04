Summary

The Audi RS 4 is a performance-focused estate car based on the regular A4 range. This is the fourth generation of the Audi RS 4, which arrived in the UK in early 2020.

Available only as an eight-speed automatic, the RS 4 distinguishes itself from the standard A4 Avant with its sportier styling and its powerful 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine, which is capable of producing 450hp and accelerating from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

Unlike some earlier generations of the RS 4, the current model is only available in an estate bodyshell. The Audi RS 5 Coupé and RS 5 Sportback are mechanically identical if you’re not keen on the estate styling.

Described by Carwow as “a practical car with ballistic-missile performance”, the Audi RS 4 has been earmarked by many motoring journalists as an upmarket all-rounder, offering practical space for all the family in a cabin with great build-quality, all while providing supercar levels of pace and acceleration.

Carbuyer adds that the RS 4 is easy to drive, explaining that the car “behaves in a benign way that gives even ‘normal’ drivers confidence”, while Car Keys comments that the estate car is quite comfortable on uneven road surfaces thanks to its adaptive damper technology, and wind noise is minimal at high speeds too.

Despite its reputation as a great performance-tuned all-rounder, the RS 4 has been criticised for not particularly standing out in any one area – Carwow prefers the exciting engine sounds and bolder exterior styling of the Mercedes-AMG C 63, while What Car? states that the BMW B3 Alpha Touring is an even faster estate car, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has far superior handling and body control, and that Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is more comfortable on the road.

As of May 2022, the Audi RS 4 holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 14 published reviews from British media outlets.

RS 4 highlights Well-built and refined interior

Rapid straight-line speed

Class-leading infotainment

Comfortable ride

Spacious cabin with plenty of boot space RS 4 lowlights Expensive to run

Rivals have more responsive handling

Styling doesn’t match mighty performance

Optional extras get pricey

Alternatives offer more driver appeal

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door estate car

Engines: petrol

Price: From £66,465 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: Spring 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS 4 Avant is one of the best performance car all-rounders you can buy, offering a blend of incredible pace, strong grip and excellent practicality. A series of subtle updates for 2020 means it’s better than ever.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“By any objective measure, this is an exceptional machine. The engine combines effortless reach with an elemental punch, and the chassis conjures such stability that you suspect the Audi RS 4 Avant would simply drive away from its rivals on any road that was less than immaculately surfaced.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS 4 is as much fun to drive as the RS5 (in fact, subjectively, it actually feels better balanced), while enjoying a more unassuming image.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi RS 4 Avant remains one of the best performance estate cars on sale. There are very few cars that can offer such impressive power and everyday usability in one package. Its interior may be slightly outdated, but this is still a car that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS4 is an incredibly quick estate that is a practical, comfortable and luxurious all-rounder.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS 4 Avant is a practical estate car that sticks to the road like a military-grade Dyson and goes like it’s been kitted out with a hyperdrive.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS4 isn’t as dynamic or exciting as its rivals, but as an everyday performance car it’s a superb package that looks the part.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Think fast estates and it’s impossible not to think of Audi, and its RS4. The company almost single-handedly, created the rocketship fast family hauler, and it remains inextricably linked to them.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS4 Avant is a super-fast estate car, it mixes practicality with huge pace, for the family buyer who wants near supercar levels of performance, whatever car they’re driving.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s not too flashy and obnoxious but is notably aggressive and sporty looking – just as a fast estate should be. While, personally, we prefer the styling of the B8 a tad more, the latest RS4 is still a very attractive car in our eyes – no complaints here.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“You ought to buy an Alfa, but when you buy an Audi RS 4 instead you won’t be disappointed.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The RS4 Avant is a compelling option for anybody who wants vast quantities of performance in a car that retains all the practicalities that come with being an estate. True, a Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate has greater adjustability to its handling, but if you prefer your fast estate with more grip than slip the RS4 is the one to have.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 8 / 10

“This reworked Audi RS 4 shows how committed RS GmbH is to creating cars of real character. A bit uptight, mind.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 4 / 10

“The Audi RS4 Avant can be very comfortable in the right spec, but whatever suspension you choose it with, it doesn’t handle in a way that competes on the level of an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolgio, BMW M3 or Mercedes-AMG C63.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Audi RS 4 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the regular Audi A4 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2015. However, this rating expired in January 2022 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of May 2022, the Audi RS 4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi RS 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 5 | BMW B3 Alpina Touring | BMW M3 | BMW M4 | Cupra Leon Estate | Ford Mustang | Jaguar XE Project 8 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG C 63 | Nissan GT-R | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

