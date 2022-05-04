fbpx

Expert Rating

Audi RS 4

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

74%

Expert Rating

Audi RS 4

(2020 - present)

    More Expert Ratings

    Summary

    The Audi RS 4 is a performance-focused estate car based on the regular A4 range. This is the fourth generation of the Audi RS 4, which arrived in the UK in early 2020.

    Available only as an eight-speed automatic, the RS 4 distinguishes itself from the standard A4 Avant with its sportier styling and its powerful 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine, which is capable of producing 450hp and accelerating from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

    Unlike some earlier generations of the RS 4, the current model is only available in an estate bodyshell. The Audi RS 5 Coupé and RS 5 Sportback are mechanically identical if you’re not keen on the estate styling.

    Described by Carwow as “a practical car with ballistic-missile performance”, the Audi RS 4 has been earmarked by many motoring journalists as an upmarket all-rounder, offering practical space for all the family in a cabin with great build-quality, all while providing supercar levels of pace and acceleration.

    Carbuyer adds that the RS 4 is easy to drive, explaining that the car “behaves in a benign way that gives even ‘normal’ drivers confidence”, while Car Keys comments that the estate car is quite comfortable on uneven road surfaces thanks to its adaptive damper technology, and wind noise is minimal at high speeds too.

    Despite its reputation as a great performance-tuned all-rounder, the RS 4 has been criticised for not particularly standing out in any one area – Carwow prefers the exciting engine sounds and bolder exterior styling of the Mercedes-AMG C 63, while What Car? states that the BMW B3 Alpha Touring is an even faster estate car, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has far superior handling and body control, and that Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is more comfortable on the road.

    As of May 2022, the Audi RS 4 holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 14 published reviews from British media outlets.

    RS 4 highlights

    • Well-built and refined interior
    • Rapid straight-line speed
    • Class-leading infotainment
    • Comfortable ride
    • Spacious cabin with plenty of boot space

    RS 4 lowlights

    • Expensive to run
    • Rivals have more responsive handling
    • Styling doesn’t match mighty performance
    • Optional extras get pricey
    • Alternatives offer more driver appeal

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door estate car
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £66,465 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2020
    Last updated: Spring 2021
    Replacement due: TBA

    Audi RS 4 front view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 4 rear view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 4 interior view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 4 boot view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Audi RS 4 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the regular Audi A4 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2015. However, this rating expired in January 2022 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of May 2022, the Audi RS 4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi RS 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 5 | BMW B3 Alpina Touring | BMW M3BMW M4 | Cupra Leon Estate | Ford Mustang | Jaguar XE Project 8 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG C 63 | Nissan GT-R | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

    An uprated estate car that is both quick and practical, reviewers agree that the Audi RS 4 is a superb package, despite its high running costs.Sean ReesAudi RS 4

