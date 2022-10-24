fbpx

Expert Rating

Audi RS 5

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

66%

Expert Rating

Audi RS 5

(2017 - present)

    Audi RS 5 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Audi RS 5 is a high-performance, luxury coupé and liftback (Sportback) model based on the regular Audi A5 range. This is the second-generation line-up – the coupé arrived in the UK in 2017, and the Sportback followed in 2019.

    This sporty Audi range has received a largely positive collection of review scores from the British motoring media – notably picking up plenty of praise for its performance. The RS 5 is powered by 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6, which produces 450hp and a reported 0-62 sprint time of 3.9 seconds.

    Autocar‘s Nic Cackett concludes that “the Audi RS 5 is larger, lighter, quicker, cleaner and cleverer” than its predecessor – observations underscored by the car’s well-built, comfortable and practical interior, as well as its attractive exterior looks.

    That said, the RS 5 has one major flaw that heavily hinders its review scores – it’s just not as fun to drive as its competitors, especially in the turns.

    “The Audi RS 5 is up against some truly epic performance car rivals that match it in most areas and offer a far more involving and exciting driving experience”, the What Car? team explains, while recommending that readers check out the BMW M4, Mercedes-AMG C 63 or Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio instead.

    As of October 2022, the Audi RS 5 holds an Expert Rating of 66%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    RS 5 highlights

    • Blistering pace and acceleration
    • Well-built upmarket interior
    • Practical in both Coupé and Sportback guises
    • Sporty exterior styling

    RS 5 lowlights

    • Handling feels rather emotionless
    • BMW M4 is more fun to drive
    • Expensive, base price and up
    • So-so fuel economy

    Key specifications

    Body styles: Coupé and saloon
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £73,850 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2017
    Last updated: Spring 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    Audi RS 5 Coupé front view | Expert Rating
    RS 5 Coupé
    Audi RS 5 Coupé rear view | Expert Rating
    RS 5 Coupé
    Audi RS 5 Sportback front view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 5 Sportback
    Audi RS 5 Sportback rear view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 5 Sportback

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2015
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 89%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 75%
    Safety assist: 75%

    Notes on safety rating

    The Audi RS 5 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP. Like the A5 coupé and saloon, the RS 5 shares its safety rating with the regular A4 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2015. However, this rating expired in January 2022 and is no longer valid, as the A4 no longer fulfilled the criteria for a five-star rating.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The Audi RS 5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested in the future.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of October 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS 5 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS 5, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi RS 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 4 | BMW M3 | BMW M4 | Lexus RC F | Maserati Ghibli Trofeo | Mercedes-AMG C 63 | Peugeot 508 PSE

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Audi RS 5The Audi RS 5 has alluring looks, a comfortable cabin and rapid acceleration, but it lacks the high-octane cornering thrills of its rivals.

