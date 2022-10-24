Summary

The Audi RS 5 is a high-performance, luxury coupé and liftback (Sportback) model based on the regular Audi A5 range. This is the second-generation line-up – the coupé arrived in the UK in 2017, and the Sportback followed in 2019.

This sporty Audi range has received a largely positive collection of review scores from the British motoring media – notably picking up plenty of praise for its performance. The RS 5 is powered by 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6, which produces 450hp and a reported 0-62 sprint time of 3.9 seconds.

Autocar‘s Nic Cackett concludes that “the Audi RS 5 is larger, lighter, quicker, cleaner and cleverer” than its predecessor – observations underscored by the car’s well-built, comfortable and practical interior, as well as its attractive exterior looks.

That said, the RS 5 has one major flaw that heavily hinders its review scores – it’s just not as fun to drive as its competitors, especially in the turns.

“The Audi RS 5 is up against some truly epic performance car rivals that match it in most areas and offer a far more involving and exciting driving experience”, the What Car? team explains, while recommending that readers check out the BMW M4, Mercedes-AMG C 63 or Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio instead.

As of October 2022, the Audi RS 5 holds an Expert Rating of 66%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

Key specifications

Body styles: Coupé and saloon

Engines: petrol

Price: From £73,850 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: Spring 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (Coupé and Sportback)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS 5 is an incredibly fast and comfortable coupé, but it’s not as fun as some rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: Sportback

Score: 8 / 10

“Huge performance, endless grip and impressive refinement are all there in abundance, as is a roomy cabin and a big boot.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS 5 is a very different experience to more humble versions of the A5 Coupe. It delivers insane speed and very capable handling, making it an exciting car to drive, but it also provides enough comfort to keep life civilised.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2021

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS 5 is larger, lighter, quicker, cleaner and cleverer than the six-year-old model it replaces.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Dig the monster GT vibe, and the Audi RS 5’s established gifts for interior splendour, technical prowess and sharp-edged looks start to make considerable sense – as does the generosity and seamlessness of the twin-turbo lump.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

‘Audi may describe the RS5 as a sprinter in a posh suit, but it feels more like an all-wheel drive muscle car without the full-bodied soundtrack. The RS5 boasts speed, comfort and luxury in spades, but this is not a car you’ll want to take out just for the hell of it.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: RS 5 coupé

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi RS 5 is easy to drive fast – but falls short of providing the necessary thrills”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“You expect cars this fast to force you to make some sort of compromise, but the RS5 could hardly be any easier to drive very quickly. It’s a great all-rounder.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Sportback

Score: 8 / 10

“The first Audi RS5 Sportback might lack the edge of Alfa’s Giulia Quadrifoglio, but its less frantic approach has strong appeal.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS 5 is borderline sensational.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 6 / 10

“A car that makes going fast incredibly easy. But rivals do the whole ‘fun’ thing much better.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: 2021

Score: 4 / 10

“An accomplished and rapid all-weather grand tourer, but the Audi RS5 is too aloof to be truly fun and can’t live up to the C63 or Giulia QF for driving involvement.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2015

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 89%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 75%

Safety assist: 75%

Notes on safety rating

The Audi RS 5 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP. Like the A5 coupé and saloon, the RS 5 shares its safety rating with the regular A4 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2015. However, this rating expired in January 2022 and is no longer valid, as the A4 no longer fulfilled the criteria for a five-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Audi RS 5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested in the future.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS 5, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi RS 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 4 | BMW M3 | BMW M4 | Lexus RC F | Maserati Ghibli Trofeo | Mercedes-AMG C 63 | Peugeot 508 PSE

