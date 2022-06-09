Summary
The Audi RS 6 is a performance-focused estate car based on the regular A6 range. This is the fourth generation of the Audi RS 6, which arrived in the UK in early 2020.
Available only as an eight-speed automatic, the RS 6 distinguishes itself from the standard A6 Avant with its sportier styling and its powerful 4.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine, which is capable of producing 600hp and accelerating from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds.
Described by Auto Express as a “beguiling mix of supercar performance with limousine-like refinement and space”, the RS 6 is highlighted by reviewers for being a talented all-rounder that also provides impressive straight line speed. “It’s monstrously quick”, Carwow comments, “yet also quiet, comfortable and roomy inside.”
That said, a few titles say that alternatives are more exciting to drive overall. “For all its incredible ability, it’s a bit devoid of excitement”, Heycar explains. What Car? concludes that the Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate offers more driver appeal, and is a bit more spacious inside too.
Price is also a sticking point for a few reviewers, particularly as the smaller Audi RS 4 estate is over £30,000 cheaper. “If you’re in the market for a seriously fast estate car, then the Audi RS 6 remains the benchmark”, Parkers explains. “Just expect to pay six figures for the privilege.”
As of June 2022, the Audi RS 6 holds an Expert Rating of 84%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK media.
RS 6 highlights
- Well-built and refined interior
- Rapid straight-line speed
- Class-leading infotainment
- Comfortable ride
- Spacious cabin with plenty of boot space
RS 6 lowlights
- Expensive to buy and run
- Optional extras get pricey too
- Quite heavy
- Alternatives offer more driver appeal
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door estate car
Engines: petrol
Price: From £97,670 on-road
Launched: Spring 2020
Last updated: Spring 2021
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Avant
Score: 8 / 10
“It doesn’t come cheap, but those people who can afford one will get a beguiling mix of supercar performance with limousine-like refinement and useable space. If there’s one car to do it all, then this may just be it.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Avant
Score: 8 / 10
“Latest version of Audi Sport’s large performance estate is more accomplished than ever as both an all-rounder and a driver’s car.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Avant
Score: 10 / 10
“Should you buy one? Absolutely.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: 2020
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi RS6 Avant is a rapid estate that shows off performance Audis at their finest.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The Audi RS6 Avant is the car that does it all. It’s monstrously quick, yet also quiet, comfortable and roomy inside. A Mercedes E63 S Estate is roomier still, mind.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Avant
Score: 9 / 10
“First impressions of the RS6 are of its refinement more than anything else.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi has a long, established history of producing shockingly quick estate cars, and the RS6 is exactly that. All the space and grace of a regular A6 Avant too. Where it’s lacking is in relation to engagement, it is fast, surefooted and able, but for all its incredible ability it’s a bit devoid of excitement.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi RS 6 offers incredible performance, huge practicality and an luxurious interior.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Avant 2020
Score: 9.6 / 10
“The Audi RS 6 is a fast, spacious, practical daily – and now fun to drive.”
Read review
Top Gear
Score: 9 / 10
“Audi’s fast five-door family estate now has more brains to go with all that brawn, making it a consummate all-rounder.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi RS6’s all-round talents as a fast, comfortable, roomy and quiet-cruising high-performance estate are unquestionable. But for some it might feel a little restrained.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The Audi RS 6 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the regular Audi A6 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2018.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of June 2022, the Audi RS 6 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS 6 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS 6, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi RS 6 has received
2020
- Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Audi RS 6, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 4 | BMW B5 Alpina Touring | BMW M4 | Cupra Leon Estate | Mercedes-AMG E 63 | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Peugeot 508 PSE SW | Skoda Octavia vRS Combi
Buy a new or used Audi RS 6
If you’re looking to buy a Audi RS 6, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car
Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more
Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more
Lease a new Audi RS 6
If you’re looking to lease a new Audi RS 6, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Car subscriptions
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cazoo.
Find out more
Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
Find out more