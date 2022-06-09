Summary

The Audi RS 6 is a performance-focused estate car based on the regular A6 range. This is the fourth generation of the Audi RS 6, which arrived in the UK in early 2020.

Available only as an eight-speed automatic, the RS 6 distinguishes itself from the standard A6 Avant with its sportier styling and its powerful 4.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine, which is capable of producing 600hp and accelerating from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds.

Described by Auto Express as a “beguiling mix of supercar performance with limousine-like refinement and space”, the RS 6 is highlighted by reviewers for being a talented all-rounder that also provides impressive straight line speed. “It’s monstrously quick”, Carwow comments, “yet also quiet, comfortable and roomy inside.”

That said, a few titles say that alternatives are more exciting to drive overall. “For all its incredible ability, it’s a bit devoid of excitement”, Heycar explains. What Car? concludes that the Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate offers more driver appeal, and is a bit more spacious inside too.

Price is also a sticking point for a few reviewers, particularly as the smaller Audi RS 4 estate is over £30,000 cheaper. “If you’re in the market for a seriously fast estate car, then the Audi RS 6 remains the benchmark”, Parkers explains. “Just expect to pay six figures for the privilege.”

As of June 2022, the Audi RS 6 holds an Expert Rating of 84%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK media.

RS 6 highlights Well-built and refined interior

Rapid straight-line speed

Class-leading infotainment

Comfortable ride

Spacious cabin with plenty of boot space RS 6 lowlights Expensive to buy and run

Optional extras get pricey too

Quite heavy

Alternatives offer more driver appeal

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door estate car

Engines: petrol

Price: From £97,670 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: Spring 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Avant

Score: 8 / 10

“It doesn’t come cheap, but those people who can afford one will get a beguiling mix of supercar performance with limousine-like refinement and useable space. If there’s one car to do it all, then this may just be it.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Avant

Score: 8 / 10

“Latest version of Audi Sport’s large performance estate is more accomplished than ever as both an all-rounder and a driver’s car.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Avant

Score: 10 / 10

“Should you buy one? Absolutely.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: 2020

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS6 Avant is a rapid estate that shows off performance Audis at their finest.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi RS6 Avant is the car that does it all. It’s monstrously quick, yet also quiet, comfortable and roomy inside. A Mercedes E63 S Estate is roomier still, mind.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Avant

Score: 9 / 10

“First impressions of the RS6 are of its refinement more than anything else.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi has a long, established history of producing shockingly quick estate cars, and the RS6 is exactly that. All the space and grace of a regular A6 Avant too. Where it’s lacking is in relation to engagement, it is fast, surefooted and able, but for all its incredible ability it’s a bit devoid of excitement.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi RS 6 offers incredible performance, huge practicality and an luxurious interior.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Avant 2020

Score: 9.6 / 10

“The Audi RS 6 is a fast, spacious, practical daily – and now fun to drive.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 9 / 10

“Audi’s fast five-door family estate now has more brains to go with all that brawn, making it a consummate all-rounder.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS6’s all-round talents as a fast, comfortable, roomy and quiet-cruising high-performance estate are unquestionable. But for some it might feel a little restrained.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Audi RS 6 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the regular Audi A6 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2018.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of June 2022, the Audi RS 6 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS 6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS 6, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi RS 6 has received

2020 Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi RS 6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 4 | BMW B5 Alpina Touring | BMW M4 | Cupra Leon Estate | Mercedes-AMG E 63 | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Peugeot 508 PSE SW | Skoda Octavia vRS Combi

