Expert Rating

Audi RS 6

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

84%

Expert Rating

Audi RS 6

(2020 - present)

    Audi RS 6 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Audi RS 6 is a performance-focused estate car based on the regular A6 range. This is the fourth generation of the Audi RS 6, which arrived in the UK in early 2020.

    Available only as an eight-speed automatic, the RS 6 distinguishes itself from the standard A6 Avant with its sportier styling and its powerful 4.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine, which is capable of producing 600hp and accelerating from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds.

    Described by Auto Express as a “beguiling mix of supercar performance with limousine-like refinement and space”, the RS 6 is highlighted by reviewers for being a talented all-rounder that also provides impressive straight line speed. “It’s monstrously quick”, Carwow comments, “yet also quiet, comfortable and roomy inside.”

    That said, a few titles say that alternatives are more exciting to drive overall. “For all its incredible ability, it’s a bit devoid of excitement”, Heycar explains. What Car? concludes that the Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate offers more driver appeal, and is a bit more spacious inside too.

    Price is also a sticking point for a few reviewers, particularly as the smaller Audi RS 4 estate is over £30,000 cheaper. “If you’re in the market for a seriously fast estate car, then the Audi RS 6 remains the benchmark”, Parkers explains. “Just expect to pay six figures for the privilege.”

    As of June 2022, the Audi RS 6 holds an Expert Rating of 84%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK media.

    RS 6 highlights

    • Well-built and refined interior
    • Rapid straight-line speed
    • Class-leading infotainment
    • Comfortable ride
    • Spacious cabin with plenty of boot space

    RS 6 lowlights

    • Expensive to buy and run
    • Optional extras get pricey too
    • Quite heavy
    • Alternatives offer more driver appeal

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door estate car
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £97,670 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2020
    Last updated: Spring 2021
    Replacement due: TBA

    Audi RS 6 front view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 6 rear view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 6 side view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 6 interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Audi RS 6 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the regular Audi A6 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2018.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Audi RS 6 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS 6 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS 6, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi RS 6 has received

    2020

    • Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi RS 6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 4 | BMW B5 Alpina Touring | BMW M4 | Cupra Leon Estate | Mercedes-AMG E 63 | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Peugeot 508 PSE SW | Skoda Octavia vRS Combi

    This page last updated:

    A fast five-door estate that is both comfortable and quiet, the Audi RS 6 has received very favourable reviews, but it doesn't come cheap.Sean ReesAudi RS 6

