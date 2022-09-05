fbpx

    Summary

    The Audi RS 7 is a high-performance, luxury five-door liftback based on the regular Audi A7 Sportback range. This is the second-generation model, which arrived in the UK in late 2019.

    Officially named the RS 7 Sportback, this sporty Audi has received a largely positive collection of review scores from the British motoring media – praised for its upmarket interior, which Car says is “tech heavy” and “beautifully built”, and its performance, which the Carwow team argues would “give some supercars a run for their money”.

    “The Audi RS 7 is very, very good”, says Jeremy Clarkson writing for the Sunday Times. “Knock off £25,000 and you’ve got a deal.”

    The majority of reviewers agree with this sentiment – the RS 7 is an impressive performance package, but the asking price is steep, even by Audi RS standards. “It’s a model that still lies in the shadows of the RS 6“, Car Key‘s Ted Welford explains. “The wagon offers a better mix of practicality and affordability.”

    While Top Gear describes the RS 7 as “genuine fun” on the road, announcing that it’s a proper rival to the likes of the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E 63, others do not find the liftback as appealing.

    “When you’re forking out this kind of cash, there are more thrilling performance cars”, What Car? concludes, recommending the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door, which it says is “the best-sounding car in the class”, as well as the slightly quicker all-electric Porsche Taycan.

    As of September 2022, the Audi RS 7 holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    RS 7 highlights

    • Blistering pace and acceleration
    • Plenty of grip in high speed corners
    • Well-built upmarket interior
    • Large boot

    RS 7 lowlights

    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Rivals are more fun to drive
    • Firm suspension
    • RS 6 is cheaper and more practical

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large liftback
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £104,405 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2019/20
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Audi RS 7 front view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 7 rear view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS 7 interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: October 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 93%
    Child protection: 85%
    Vulnerable road users: 81%
    Safety assist: 76%

    The Audi RS 7 shares its safety rating with the regular Audi A7 range which was awarded a five-star score in 2018.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The Audi RS 7 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested in the future.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of September 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS 7 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS 7, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi RS 7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 6 | BMW M5 | BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Maserati Ghibli Trofeo | Mercedes-AMG E 63 | Mercedes AMG GT 4 DoorPorsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

