Expert Rating

Audi RS e-tron GT

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

77%

Expert Rating

Audi RS e-tron GT

(2021 - present)

    Audi RS e-tron GT | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Audi RS e-tron GT is a high-performance version of the regular Audi e-tron GT sports saloon, which has been on sale since early 2021.

    As the What Car? team explains, the standard e-tron GT is “extremely fast”, but the RS e-tron GT is “the warp-speed version” which is able to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.3 seconds. Beyond the added power, the RS also comes with some extra features, including more agile four-wheel steering, a suspension upgrade, a sound generator that mimics a petrol engine and larger alloy wheels.

    Top Gear concludes that this sports saloon offers “a belting turn of pace that’s more than worthy of the RS badge”, but most reviewers struggle to recommend this RS model over the regular e-tron GT, which already comes with a long list of standard equipment, and still offers thrilling acceleration and pace.

    When compared to other high-performance electric saloon rivals like the Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Carwow points out that the Tesla offers a longer battery range, while What Car? reviewers prefer the Porsche’s more agile steering.

    As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    RS e-tron GT highlights

    • Handsome exterior design
    • Even faster than the blisteringly quick e-tron GT
    • Very comfortable ride quality
    • Fast charging ability

    RS e-tron GT lowlights

    • Tesla Model S Plaid is faster
    • Not the most spacious
    • Very expensive, entry-level and up
    • Shorter battery range than e-tron GT

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large saloon
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £119,950 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2021
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the RS e-tron GT is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place.

    Reliability rating

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS e-tron GT to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS e-tron GT, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Audi RS e-tron GT. Check back again soon

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi RS e-tron GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-DoorPolestar 1 | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

