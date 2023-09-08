Summary
The Audi RS e-tron GT is a high-performance version of the regular Audi e-tron GT sports saloon, which has been on sale since early 2021.
As the What Car? team explains, the standard e-tron GT is “extremely fast”, but the RS e-tron GT is “the warp-speed version” which is able to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.3 seconds. Beyond the added power, the RS also comes with some extra features, including more agile four-wheel steering, a suspension upgrade, a sound generator that mimics a petrol engine and larger alloy wheels.
Top Gear concludes that this sports saloon offers “a belting turn of pace that’s more than worthy of the RS badge”, but most reviewers struggle to recommend this RS model over the regular e-tron GT, which already comes with a long list of standard equipment, and still offers thrilling acceleration and pace.
When compared to other high-performance electric saloon rivals like the Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Carwow points out that the Tesla offers a longer battery range, while What Car? reviewers prefer the Porsche’s more agile steering.
As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media.
RS e-tron GT highlights
- Handsome exterior design
- Even faster than the blisteringly quick e-tron GT
- Very comfortable ride quality
- Fast charging ability
RS e-tron GT lowlights
- Tesla Model S Plaid is faster
- Not the most spacious
- Very expensive, entry-level and up
- Shorter battery range than e-tron GT
Key specifications
Body style: Large saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £119,950 on-road
Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Although it shares much with Porsche’s Taycan, the Audi RS e-tron GT more akin to an electrified spin on the Audi RS 7 given it’s a very fast, large, four-door GT. That just happens to be electric.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“Big new electric RS saloon is exceptionally fast and has its own character.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The electric Audi RS e-tron GT has more performance than you’ll ever need and the ability to entertain on a twisty road, but Tesla still does a longer electric range.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed:
“Launch control lets the more powerful racing inspired RS jump from 598 horse-power (440kW) to a mighty 646 horse-power (475kW), increasing 0 to 62mph acceleration to just 3.3 seconds up to a top speed restricted to 155mph.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Range-topping Audi RS e-tron GT benefits from Porsche Taycan DNA to be a superb grand tourer.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“Anyone who still says that electric cars aren’t as good to drive as petrol cars needs to drive the all-electric Audi RS e-tron GT, which can be a very refined five-seater luxury saloon, or a crazy zero emission racing car.” (Paul Clarke)
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“An electrically charged sports car with a GT character, the Audi RS e-tron GT combines practicality with driving thrills. All this doesn’t come cheap, though.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“It looks wonderful but the high-performance version of Audi’s flagship EV is more assault with battery than eco-friendly family transport.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi RS e-tron GT is a belting turn of pace that’s more than worthy of the RS badge.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: e-tron GT range overview (including RS)
Score: 10 / 10
“The Tesla Model S Plaid is quicker and roomier for families, and we favour (by a whisker) the Taycan Turbo S’s extra agility.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the RS e-tron GT is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS e-tron GT to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS e-tron GT, we’ll publish the score here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Audi RS e-tron GT. Check back again soon
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Audi RS e-tron GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S
