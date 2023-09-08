Summary

The Audi RS e-tron GT is a high-performance version of the regular Audi e-tron GT sports saloon, which has been on sale since early 2021.

As the What Car? team explains, the standard e-tron GT is “extremely fast”, but the RS e-tron GT is “the warp-speed version” which is able to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.3 seconds. Beyond the added power, the RS also comes with some extra features, including more agile four-wheel steering, a suspension upgrade, a sound generator that mimics a petrol engine and larger alloy wheels.

Top Gear concludes that this sports saloon offers “a belting turn of pace that’s more than worthy of the RS badge”, but most reviewers struggle to recommend this RS model over the regular e-tron GT, which already comes with a long list of standard equipment, and still offers thrilling acceleration and pace.

When compared to other high-performance electric saloon rivals like the Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Carwow points out that the Tesla offers a longer battery range, while What Car? reviewers prefer the Porsche’s more agile steering.

As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media.

RS e-tron GT highlights Handsome exterior design

Even faster than the blisteringly quick e-tron GT

Very comfortable ride quality

Fast charging ability RS e-tron GT lowlights Tesla Model S Plaid is faster

Not the most spacious

Very expensive, entry-level and up

Shorter battery range than e-tron GT

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £119,950 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Although it shares much with Porsche’s Taycan, the Audi RS e-tron GT more akin to an electrified spin on the Audi RS 7 given it’s a very fast, large, four-door GT. That just happens to be electric.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Big new electric RS saloon is exceptionally fast and has its own character.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The electric Audi RS e-tron GT has more performance than you’ll ever need and the ability to entertain on a twisty road, but Tesla still does a longer electric range.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed:

“Launch control lets the more powerful racing inspired RS jump from 598 horse-power (440kW) to a mighty 646 horse-power (475kW), increasing 0 to 62mph acceleration to just 3.3 seconds up to a top speed restricted to 155mph.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Range-topping Audi RS e-tron GT benefits from Porsche Taycan DNA to be a superb grand tourer.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“Anyone who still says that electric cars aren’t as good to drive as petrol cars needs to drive the all-electric Audi RS e-tron GT, which can be a very refined five-seater luxury saloon, or a crazy zero emission racing car.” (Paul Clarke)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“An electrically charged sports car with a GT character, the Audi RS e-tron GT combines practicality with driving thrills. All this doesn’t come cheap, though.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“It looks wonderful but the high-performance version of Audi’s flagship EV is more assault with battery than eco-friendly family transport.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS e-tron GT is a belting turn of pace that’s more than worthy of the RS badge.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: e-tron GT range overview (including RS)

Score: 10 / 10

“The Tesla Model S Plaid is quicker and roomier for families, and we favour (by a whisker) the Taycan Turbo S’s extra agility.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2023, the Audi RS e-tron GT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the RS e-tron GT is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS e-tron GT to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS e-tron GT, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Audi RS e-tron GT. Check back again soon

