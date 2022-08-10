fbpx

Expert Rating

Audi RS Q3

63%

Expert Rating

Audi RS Q3

(2019 - present)

    Audi RS Q3 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Audi RS Q3 is the sporty performance-enhanced version of the regular Q3 range, available in regular SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé SUV body styles.

    This ‘hot’ SUV slots into the market above cheaper performance SUVs like the Cupra Ateca and below luxury options like the Lamborghini Urus, and directly rivals the BMW X2 M35i, Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, and Porsche Macan S.

    With stiff competition like this, a few reviewers find the RS Q3 hard to recommend. “It just isn’t that much fun”, What Car? comments. “The Porsche Macan S feels plusher and is more enjoyable to drive, even if it isn’t as fast.”

    While it is slightly slower overall than hot hatch cousins like the RS 3, Carbuyer says that it is still very quick in a straight line, with more composed handling in the corners than the standard Q3 too. Beyond the SUV practicality it offers, Carwow adds that its soundtrack makes it a stand-out choice. “That characterful five-cylinder engine. It just sounds better than the competition.”

    Drawbacks aside, the RS Q3’s well-equipped interior, sporty exterior and engine soundtrack will be appealing to any Audi owner looking for a performance-tuned model upgrade, but for some this is not enough. “For proper driving enthusiasts”, Honest John concludes, “the Macan wins every time, even if the RS Q3 makes all the right noises.”

    As of August 2022, the Audi RS Q3 holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    RS Q3 highlights

    • Straight-line speed
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • More practical than RS hot hatches
    • Great engine soundtrack

    RS Q3 lowlights

    • Thirsty engines
    • Some cheap interior plastics
    • Rivals are more fun to drive
    • Stiff suspension

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV and coupé-SUV
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £57,185 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2019
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2018
    Adult protection: 95%
    Child protection: 86%
    Vulnerable road users: 76%
    Safety assist: 85%

    The Audi RS Q3 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety score with the regular Audi Q3 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2018.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the Audi RS Q3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of August 2022, we don't have enough reliability data on the Audi RS Q3 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert's reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS Q3, we'll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you're looking at the Audi RS Q3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X2 M35i | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen T-Roc R | Volkswagen Tiguan R

    The Audi RS Q3 is certainly quick in a straight line, but reviewers conclude that its SUV rivals are more fun and comfortable on the move.

