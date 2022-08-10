Summary

The Audi RS Q3 is the sporty performance-enhanced version of the regular Q3 range, available in regular SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé SUV body styles.

This ‘hot’ SUV slots into the market above cheaper performance SUVs like the Cupra Ateca and below luxury options like the Lamborghini Urus, and directly rivals the BMW X2 M35i, Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, and Porsche Macan S.

With stiff competition like this, a few reviewers find the RS Q3 hard to recommend. “It just isn’t that much fun”, What Car? comments. “The Porsche Macan S feels plusher and is more enjoyable to drive, even if it isn’t as fast.”

While it is slightly slower overall than hot hatch cousins like the RS 3, Carbuyer says that it is still very quick in a straight line, with more composed handling in the corners than the standard Q3 too. Beyond the SUV practicality it offers, Carwow adds that its soundtrack makes it a stand-out choice. “That characterful five-cylinder engine. It just sounds better than the competition.”

Drawbacks aside, the RS Q3’s well-equipped interior, sporty exterior and engine soundtrack will be appealing to any Audi owner looking for a performance-tuned model upgrade, but for some this is not enough. “For proper driving enthusiasts”, Honest John concludes, “the Macan wins every time, even if the RS Q3 makes all the right noises.”

As of August 2022, the Audi RS Q3 holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

RS Q3 highlights Straight-line speed

Well-equipped as standard

More practical than RS hot hatches

Great engine soundtrack RS Q3 lowlights Thirsty engines

Some cheap interior plastics

Rivals are more fun to drive

Stiff suspension

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV and coupé-SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £57,185 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“If a rapid, small SUV is a niche you crave, then the Audi RS Q3 is all you’re being served right now at this sort of price point.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Its taller roofline and extra weight don’t make a significant difference to body roll or lean through the corners, at least at the speeds possible on our test route, and the confidence-inspiring grip levels we expect from Audi’s RS models is present and correct.”

Read review Model reviewed: Sportback

Score: 8 / 10

“Performance is easily on par with more expensive rivals, but ride comfort has taken a back seat, and while in-cabin technology is up there with the best in the class, materials quality is less impressive. Those seeking an entertaining steer as well as rapid pace may be better served elsewhere.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“The RS Q3 has plenty going for it, specifically that fantastic five-pot motor.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Audi RS Q3 adds a much more powerful engine to the Q3 recipe, which already includes a great interior and a large boot.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Sportback

Score: 6 / 10

“The Audi RS Q3 Sportback is a fast SUV with a distinctive five-cylinder petrol engine and a lovely interior. The lower, lighter hatchback RS 3 will be even more fun to drive, mind you.”

Read review Model reviewed: SUV

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi RS Q3 is a fast SUV with a distinctive five-cylinder petrol engine and a lovely interior. The lower, lighter Audi RS 3 will be even more fun to drive, mind you.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Anti-ageing treatment keeps Audi’s RS Q3 dark horse on the pace.”

Read review Model reviewed: Sportback

Score: 6 / 10

“Contrary to expectations, the Audi RSQ3 Sportback hits back against its flaws with a charismatic demeanor unusual in the class.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Q3 is Audi’s second-smallest SUV, now into its second generation. And the cult success of a leftfield sporty version of the original, the RS Q3, has encouraged the marque to quickly launch a follow-up. Wisely, Audi has stuck to the original template, which proved such a guilty pleasure.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“For proper driving enthusiasts, the Macan wins every time, even if the RS Q3 makes all the right noises.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 6 / 10

“Something of an oddity, but not without charm.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 4 / 10

“Now in its second generation, the Audi RS Q3 is what you get when you feed the German brand’s family SUV nothing but red meat and protein shakes, then force it to live in a gym.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2018

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 95%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 76%

Safety assist: 85%

The Audi RS Q3 has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety score with the regular Audi Q3 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2018.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of August 2022, the Audi RS Q3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi RS Q3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RS Q3, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi RS Q3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X2 M35i | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen T-Roc R | Volkswagen Tiguan R

