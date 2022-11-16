Summary

The Audi RS Q8 is the sporty performance-enhanced version of the regular Q8 range, and the most powerful petrol-powered SUV in Audi’s line-up. It has been on sale in the UK since 2020.

The sporty SUV has received a largely positive reception from the UK media, with frequent plaudits for its pace – the Carbuyer team concludes that the RS Q8 offers “incredible performance”, while What Car? calls the SUV “outrageously fast.” The Audi shares its engine with the Lamborghini Urus – a 592hp twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that produces a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.8 seconds.

The Top Gear team explains that the RS Q8 is “ideal if you need a supercar and an SUV rolled into one”, pointing to the car’s agile handling, as well as its spacious and well-built interior. However, they also find the SUV’s six-figure price tag to be a deterrent. “The Audi RS 6 costs much less, it’s faster, it’s more fuel efficient, boot space is nearly the same and you won’t look like a Premiership footballer when you pull up in one.”

As well as rivals within the Audi range, multiple reviewers have reported that the SUV’s automatic gearbox is rather lethargic – a conclusion that leads What Car? to comment that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo offers more on-the-road fun overall.

Jonathan Burn of Auto Express asserts that this heavy-set Audi is “too big to be truly engaging”, while Carwow explains that you will be lucky to get 25mpg out of the SUV’s thirsty engine. “But do you really care about fuel economy in a super-SUV such as this? Probably not.”

As of November 2022, the Audi RS Q8 currently holds an Expert Rating of 61% based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media. The score of the regular Q8 range is slightly higher.

RS Q8 highlights Seriously quick in a straight line

Surprisingly agile in the bends

Plenty of on-board tech as standard

Comfortable upmarket interior RS Q8 lowlights Thirsty petrol engine

Sluggish automatic gearbox

Expensive, base price and options list

Cheaper RS 6 is faster and more efficient

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £112,165 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The monster Audi RS Q8 is too big to be truly engaging, too heavy to be agile, and not particularly engaging to drive, despite its vast reserves of power and Nürburgring record-setting credentials.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Audi RS Q8 complements the unapologetically aggressive styling with the awesome power of its muscular turbocharged V8 engine. Comparisons with luxury SUV equivalents from Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini sharing the same platform are not entirely favourable though.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“As a physics-bashing engineering achievement, it’s hard not to admire the Audi RS Q8. And of course, it doesn’t hurt that it undercuts the less powerful Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo yet includes many of that car’s optional dynamic driver aids as standard.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Excessive? Yes. Powerful? Also yes. There’s a lot to the RS Q8, but we feel like it’s still missing something.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Audi RS Q8 is quicker than most sports cars while offering estate-car practicality, but running costs are high.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS Q8 isn’t just ludicrously fast for a mammoth SUV, it’s also impressively practical and easy to live with.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Deeply impressive powertrain, transmission calibration and response. The Audi RS Q8 feels expensive and fully loaded.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“The first ever full-size Audi SUV to bear the RS badge, the RS Q8 is powered by a 600PS twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS Q8 is a Q7 for those who don’t need seven seats.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi RS Q8 is better looking than the Lambo Urus, phenomenal performance and handling, hugely expensive… ideal if you need a supercar and an SUV rolled into one.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi RS Q8 is an outrageously fast sports SUV that corners with composure, mostly rides well and betters its rivals for practicality. Just bear in mind that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé is a bit more fun.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 93%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 71%

Safety assist: 73%

The Audi RS Q8 shares its crash test safety rating with the regular Q8 SUV range, which was awarded a full five-star score in December 2019.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2022, the Audi RS Q8 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi Q8 range to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q8, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi RS Q8 has received.

2021 World Performance Car Of The Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi RS Q8, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW X6 M | Lamborghini Urus | Maserati Levante Trofeo | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S | Porsche Cayenne Turbo | Range Rover Sport

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Audi Q8 at The Car Expert

