Expert Rating

Audi RS Q8

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

61%

Expert Rating

Audi RS Q8

(2020 - present)

    Audi RS Q8 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Audi RS Q8 is the sporty performance-enhanced version of the regular Q8 range, and the most powerful petrol-powered SUV in Audi’s line-up. It has been on sale in the UK since 2020.

    The sporty SUV has received a largely positive reception from the UK media, with frequent plaudits for its pace – the Carbuyer team concludes that the RS Q8 offers “incredible performance”, while What Car? calls the SUV “outrageously fast.” The Audi shares its engine with the Lamborghini Urus – a 592hp twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that produces a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.8 seconds.

    The Top Gear team explains that the RS Q8 is “ideal if you need a supercar and an SUV rolled into one”, pointing to the car’s agile handling, as well as its spacious and well-built interior. However, they also find the SUV’s six-figure price tag to be a deterrent. “The Audi RS 6 costs much less, it’s faster, it’s more fuel efficient, boot space is nearly the same and you won’t look like a Premiership footballer when you pull up in one.”

    As well as rivals within the Audi range, multiple reviewers have reported that the SUV’s automatic gearbox is rather lethargic – a conclusion that leads What Car? to comment that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo offers more on-the-road fun overall.

    Jonathan Burn of Auto Express asserts that this heavy-set Audi is “too big to be truly engaging”, while Carwow explains that you will be lucky to get 25mpg out of the SUV’s thirsty engine. “But do you really care about fuel economy in a super-SUV such as this? Probably not.”

    As of November 2022, the Audi RS Q8 currently holds an Expert Rating of 61% based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media. The score of the regular Q8 range is slightly higher.

    RS Q8 highlights

    • Seriously quick in a straight line
    • Surprisingly agile in the bends
    • Plenty of on-board tech as standard
    • Comfortable upmarket interior

    RS Q8 lowlights

    • Thirsty petrol engine
    • Sluggish automatic gearbox
    • Expensive, base price and options list
    • Cheaper RS 6 is faster and more efficient

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £112,165 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2020
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Audi RS Q8 front view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS Q8 rear view | Expert Rating
    Audi RS Q8 interior view | Expert Rating

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 93%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 71%
    Safety assist: 73%

    The Audi RS Q8 shares its crash test safety rating with the regular Q8 SUV range, which was awarded a full five-star score in December 2019.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2022, the Audi RS Q8 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of November 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi Q8 range to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q8, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Audi RS Q8 has received.

    2021

    • World Performance Car Of The Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi RS Q8, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    BMW X6 M | Lamborghini UrusMaserati Levante Trofeo | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S | Porsche Cayenne Turbo | Range Rover Sport

    More news, reviews and information about the Audi Q8 at The Car Expert

    Audi prices up facelifted Q8 e-tron SUV

    Audi prices up facelifted Q8 e-tron SUV

    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8 test drive

    Audi Q8 test drive

    New Audi Q8 set to rival Range Rover Sport

    New Audi Q8 set to rival Range Rover Sport

    Audi electrics & SUVs head bold launch plans

    Audi electrics & SUVs head bold launch plans

    Audi confirms new Q8 and Q4 models for production

    Audi confirms new Q8 and Q4 models for production

    Detroit show: Audi Q8 targets Range Rover

    Detroit show: Audi Q8 targets Range Rover

    Audi Q8 concept heading for Detroit

    Audi Q8 concept heading for Detroit

    Audi RS Q8The Audi RS Q8 is a heavy-set SUV with sports car speed, but its price tag is just as eye-watering as its pace.

