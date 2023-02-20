fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Model update

Audi TT near retirement with launch of Final Edition model

Audi has revealed the final special edition version of its TT coupé and roadster, bringing 25 years of TT production to a close

Sean Rees

First introduced back in 1998, the Audi TT coupé and roadster range is now nearing retirement after the launch of the TT Final Edition, a limited-run model that comes with a few cosmetic tweaks and additional styling and equipment packs.

Starting with exterior looks, the TT Final Edition comes Audi’s ‘black styling’ pack, meaning that the car’s Audi branding is finished in black, as are the wing mirrors, exhaust tips and rear spoiler. Convertible ‘roadster’ versions also come with black rollover bars behind the seats.

Both coupé and convertible models sit on grey 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Customers can choose between red, white and grey body colour options.

Stepping inside, the steering wheel is trimmed in Alcantara leather with red stitching, as part of the included ‘leather pack’ which also adds a leather finish to the doors panels, door pull handles and the centre console.

Red accents feature on the seats, centre console and dashboard air vents. Alcantara leather seats can be specced as an optional extra, and floor mats with red piping are available for an additional fee too.

Finally, the TT Final Edition comes with Audi’s ‘technology pack’, which is optional in the standard TT range. This adds the brand’s own navigation software with additional info like live local fuel prices and weather forecasts. Opting for the more powerful (but more expensive) TTS Final Edition model adds an upgraded sound system and a parking camera.

Available to order from March onwards in the UK, the TT Final Edition coupé is priced at just south of £42k, while prices for the roadster version start at around £44k. Opting for the TTS version will instead set you back over £54k.

Besides its performance and confident road manners, the Audi TT has been frequently praised by the UK media for its distinctive styling and high-quality interior. That said, its Expert Rating of 75% is hindered by its expensive price tag and cramped rear seating.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
