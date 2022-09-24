Summary

The Audi TT RS is a performance-enhanced version of the regular TT coupé and convertible range, equipped with a more powerful 400hp petrol engine, additional exterior flair, and four-wheel drive as standard.

Both coupé and convertible ‘roadster’ models have received largely positive review scores from the British motoring media – described by Honest John as a “compelling all-rounder”, which the Carwow team says is “capable of fantastic point-to-point pace without asking too much of the driver skill-wise.”

Reviewers highlight the TT RS for its four-wheel drive traction that keeps the car composed in high-speed corners, as well as its engine’s performance and soundtrack, which Alex Robbins of The Telegraph calls a “glorious noise”.

However, while the TT RS is certainly a competent performance car, a number of reviewers concluded that rivals like the Alpine A110, Porsche 718 Cayman and BMW M2 are sharper and more rewarding on the road. It’s “both swift and efficient”, the Top Gear team says, “but does it have to be so joyless?”

Other criticisms are directed at the car’s price tag and options list, which are both expensive, and the car’s low fuel efficiency, which means high running costs. Some enthusiast-focused outlets also express their disappointment at the lack of a manual gearbox option – the TT RS is only available with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

But, if you are looking for a high-octane sports car with the interior quality to match, Autocar‘s Lawrence Allan concludes that the TT RS should be on your shortlist. “The low-set driving position is superb, the ergonomics largely faultless and the driver-focused cabin is impeccably finished.”

As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 18 reviews published by the British media. This is several points lower than the regular TT range upon which it’s based.

TT RS highlights Serious performance

Well-built upmarket interior

Surprisingly practical

Alluring looks and soundtrack TT RS lowlights Expensive to buy

High running costs

No manual versions

Rivals have more responsive handling

Key specifications

Body style: Two-door coupé and convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £57,890 on-road Launched: Autumn 2016

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The RS journey has now reached the latest TT models, and the result is a sports car whose blistering performance and relative value might make you think twice about buying an Audi R8 supercar.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The changes to the revised Audi TT RS have been minimal, which means it remains an excellent sports coupe in a market full of highly competent rivals. It’s very fast and very well-made, and a glorious engine and all-wheel drive traction make it an appealing alternative to rivals.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Sport Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The low-set driving position is superb, the ergonomics largely faultless and the driver-focused cabin is impeccably finished.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi Sport drops a sub-4.0sec-to-60mph bomb into Porsche Cayman territory.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With huge performance, loads of grip and a gorgeous interior, the Audi TT RS is a supremely quick car that’s usable every day.”

Read review Model reviewed: TT RS Roadster

Score: 7.8 / 10

“If you want to go as fast as possible with the roof down, there aren’t many better options than the TT RS Roadster.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Roadster

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi TT RS Roadster is the fastest version of the TT convertible with monumental performance courtesy of a 400hp five-cylinder engine powering all four wheels. It rivals other fast roadsters such as the Porsche 718 Boxster, Ford Mustang GT Convertible, and the Mercedes-AMG SLC43.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“If you think the regular TT is a little staid and the TTS is quick, but not quite quick enough, Audi has an answer – it’s called the TT RS, and with 395hp, it’s a rival for BMW’s smallest M car – the M2 – and the Porsche 718 Cayman S.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: TT RS Roadster

Score: 8 / 10

“While the Boxster S remains the more rewarding steer, the new TT RS Roadster will at least raise a smile on a twisting road and with so much straight-line performance the Audi will keep pace with much more expensive machinery.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“Still has that great five-cylinder soundtrack and a wonderful interior.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Hugely fast, and capable the TT RS isn’t short of pace, but it’s not got the polished, engaging chassis of its key rivals to make it a genuinely appealing driver’s car.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It might be bettered by some for outright agility and driver engagement, but there’s no denying that the the TT RS is a compelling all-rounder.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It looks fantastically aggressive on the outside and feels like a supercar on the inside, the cues it takes from the R8 are inspired and give the TT RS a feeling of something very special.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: TT RS coupé

Score: 6 / 10

“That fabulous five-cylinder engine really is all with the Audi TT RS, delivering sledgehammer performance and a glorious noise, and allied to incredible four-wheel-drive traction. But sadly, as competent as it is, the rest of the car lacks that frisson of delight and excitement you’ll find in all of its best rivals.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Though fifty grand for a TT might smack you in the chops, for the performance you’re getting it’s extraordinary value. The RS will demolish any hatchback you care to mention and on point-to-point pace, run with supercars costing three or four times as much.”

Read review Model reviewed: TT RS Roadster

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s a very nice object, with a stunning cabin, slick roof and some neat, thoughtful features. It’s a sensible size, a sensible price; it is, on paper, both swift and efficient. But does it have to be so joyless?”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman have a better chassis set-up, but their coarse four-cylinder engines sound poor next to the TT RS’s wonderful five-pot motor. Those looking for the purest driving experience for this money should try the sweet-handling Alpine A110 instead.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

“In creating the TT RS, Audi has injected top-level performance into a car that’s little harder to drive or live with than a family hatchback. Some drivers may bemoan the car’s ultimate lack of driver focus compared to rivals, but as an overall package, it’s a deeply compelling proposition.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS has not been specifically crash tested by Euro NCAP. The standard Audi TT was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2015 and awarded a four-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of September 2022, the Audi TT range has a poor reliability score of 31% which is well below average, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partner MotorEasy. This score covers both the current-generation TT and previous (pre-2014) models, as well as RS variants.

The two main problems with the TT – each accounting for a third of all reported issues – are engine and suspension problems. Compared to many other vehicles, the engine repairs are not that expensive at less than £500, while other repair bills for gearbox, brakes, electrics and fuel systems are also not as dear as you might expect.

Given the poor reliability score, you’re more likely to have a problem with a used Audi TT than many other vehicles. Make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi TT RS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Abarth 124 Spider | Alfa Romeo 4C | Alpine A110 | BMW M2 | BMW Z4 | Jaguar F-Type | Lotus Elise | Mercedes-AMG SLC 55 | Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR Supra

Buy a new or used Audi TT RS

If you’re looking to buy a Audi TT RS, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)