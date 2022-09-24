Summary
The Audi TT RS is a performance-enhanced version of the regular TT coupé and convertible range, equipped with a more powerful 400hp petrol engine, additional exterior flair, and four-wheel drive as standard.
Both coupé and convertible ‘roadster’ models have received largely positive review scores from the British motoring media – described by Honest John as a “compelling all-rounder”, which the Carwow team says is “capable of fantastic point-to-point pace without asking too much of the driver skill-wise.”
Reviewers highlight the TT RS for its four-wheel drive traction that keeps the car composed in high-speed corners, as well as its engine’s performance and soundtrack, which Alex Robbins of The Telegraph calls a “glorious noise”.
However, while the TT RS is certainly a competent performance car, a number of reviewers concluded that rivals like the Alpine A110, Porsche 718 Cayman and BMW M2 are sharper and more rewarding on the road. It’s “both swift and efficient”, the Top Gear team says, “but does it have to be so joyless?”
Other criticisms are directed at the car’s price tag and options list, which are both expensive, and the car’s low fuel efficiency, which means high running costs. Some enthusiast-focused outlets also express their disappointment at the lack of a manual gearbox option – the TT RS is only available with a seven-speed automatic transmission.
But, if you are looking for a high-octane sports car with the interior quality to match, Autocar‘s Lawrence Allan concludes that the TT RS should be on your shortlist. “The low-set driving position is superb, the ergonomics largely faultless and the driver-focused cabin is impeccably finished.”
As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 18 reviews published by the British media. This is several points lower than the regular TT range upon which it’s based.
TT RS highlights
- Serious performance
- Well-built upmarket interior
- Surprisingly practical
- Alluring looks and soundtrack
TT RS lowlights
- Expensive to buy
- High running costs
- No manual versions
- Rivals have more responsive handling
Key specifications
Body style: Two-door coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £57,890 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2016
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The RS journey has now reached the latest TT models, and the result is a sports car whose blistering performance and relative value might make you think twice about buying an Audi R8 supercar.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“The changes to the revised Audi TT RS have been minimal, which means it remains an excellent sports coupe in a market full of highly competent rivals. It’s very fast and very well-made, and a glorious engine and all-wheel drive traction make it an appealing alternative to rivals.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Sport Edition
Score: 8 / 10
“The low-set driving position is superb, the ergonomics largely faultless and the driver-focused cabin is impeccably finished.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Audi Sport drops a sub-4.0sec-to-60mph bomb into Porsche Cayman territory.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“With huge performance, loads of grip and a gorgeous interior, the Audi TT RS is a supremely quick car that’s usable every day.”
Read review
Model reviewed: TT RS Roadster
Score: 7.8 / 10
“If you want to go as fast as possible with the roof down, there aren’t many better options than the TT RS Roadster.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Roadster
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi TT RS Roadster is the fastest version of the TT convertible with monumental performance courtesy of a 400hp five-cylinder engine powering all four wheels. It rivals other fast roadsters such as the Porsche 718 Boxster, Ford Mustang GT Convertible, and the Mercedes-AMG SLC43.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“If you think the regular TT is a little staid and the TTS is quick, but not quite quick enough, Audi has an answer – it’s called the TT RS, and with 395hp, it’s a rival for BMW’s smallest M car – the M2 – and the Porsche 718 Cayman S.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: TT RS Roadster
Score: 8 / 10
“While the Boxster S remains the more rewarding steer, the new TT RS Roadster will at least raise a smile on a twisting road and with so much straight-line performance the Audi will keep pace with much more expensive machinery.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 6 / 10
“Still has that great five-cylinder soundtrack and a wonderful interior.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Hugely fast, and capable the TT RS isn’t short of pace, but it’s not got the polished, engaging chassis of its key rivals to make it a genuinely appealing driver’s car.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“It might be bettered by some for outright agility and driver engagement, but there’s no denying that the the TT RS is a compelling all-rounder.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
“It looks fantastically aggressive on the outside and feels like a supercar on the inside, the cues it takes from the R8 are inspired and give the TT RS a feeling of something very special.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: TT RS coupé
Score: 6 / 10
“That fabulous five-cylinder engine really is all with the Audi TT RS, delivering sledgehammer performance and a glorious noise, and allied to incredible four-wheel-drive traction. But sadly, as competent as it is, the rest of the car lacks that frisson of delight and excitement you’ll find in all of its best rivals.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Though fifty grand for a TT might smack you in the chops, for the performance you’re getting it’s extraordinary value. The RS will demolish any hatchback you care to mention and on point-to-point pace, run with supercars costing three or four times as much.”
Read review
Model reviewed: TT RS Roadster
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s a very nice object, with a stunning cabin, slick roof and some neat, thoughtful features. It’s a sensible size, a sensible price; it is, on paper, both swift and efficient. But does it have to be so joyless?”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman have a better chassis set-up, but their coarse four-cylinder engines sound poor next to the TT RS’s wonderful five-pot motor. Those looking for the purest driving experience for this money should try the sweet-handling Alpine A110 instead.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“In creating the TT RS, Audi has injected top-level performance into a car that’s little harder to drive or live with than a family hatchback. Some drivers may bemoan the car’s ultimate lack of driver focus compared to rivals, but as an overall package, it’s a deeply compelling proposition.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS has not been specifically crash tested by Euro NCAP. The standard Audi TT was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2015 and awarded a four-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of September 2022, the Audi TT range has a poor reliability score of 31% which is well below average, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partner MotorEasy. This score covers both the current-generation TT and previous (pre-2014) models, as well as RS variants.
The two main problems with the TT – each accounting for a third of all reported issues – are engine and suspension problems. Compared to many other vehicles, the engine repairs are not that expensive at less than £500, while other repair bills for gearbox, brakes, electrics and fuel systems are also not as dear as you might expect.
Given the poor reliability score, you’re more likely to have a problem with a used Audi TT than many other vehicles. Make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
