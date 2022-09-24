fbpx

Audi TT RS

(2016 - present)

    Audi TT RS coupe (2016 onwards) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Audi TT RS is a performance-enhanced version of the regular TT coupé and convertible range, equipped with a more powerful 400hp petrol engine, additional exterior flair, and four-wheel drive as standard.

    Both coupé and convertible ‘roadster’ models have received largely positive review scores from the British motoring media – described by Honest John as a “compelling all-rounder”, which the Carwow team says is “capable of fantastic point-to-point pace without asking too much of the driver skill-wise.”

    Reviewers highlight the TT RS for its four-wheel drive traction that keeps the car composed in high-speed corners, as well as its engine’s performance and soundtrack, which Alex Robbins of The Telegraph calls a “glorious noise”.

    However, while the TT RS is certainly a competent performance car, a number of reviewers concluded that rivals like the Alpine A110, Porsche 718 Cayman and BMW M2 are sharper and more rewarding on the road. It’s “both swift and efficient”, the Top Gear team says, “but does it have to be so joyless?”

    Other criticisms are directed at the car’s price tag and options list, which are both expensive, and the car’s low fuel efficiency, which means high running costs. Some enthusiast-focused outlets also express their disappointment at the lack of a manual gearbox option – the TT RS is only available with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

    But, if you are looking for a high-octane sports car with the interior quality to match, Autocar‘s Lawrence Allan concludes that the TT RS should be on your shortlist. “The low-set driving position is superb, the ergonomics largely faultless and the driver-focused cabin is impeccably finished.”

    As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 18 reviews published by the British media. This is several points lower than the regular TT range upon which it’s based.

    TT RS highlights

    • Serious performance
    • Well-built upmarket interior
    • Surprisingly practical
    • Alluring looks and soundtrack

    TT RS lowlights

    • Expensive to buy
    • High running costs
    • No manual versions
    • Rivals have more responsive handling

    Key specifications

    Body style: Two-door coupé and convertible
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £57,890 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2016
    Last updated: Summer 2019
    Replacement due: TBA

    Audi TT RS coupe front view | Expert Rating
    TT RS coupé
    Audi TT RS coupe rear view | Expert Rating
    TT RS coupé
    Audi TT RS interior view | Expert Rating
    Audi TT RS roadster front view | Expert Rating
    TT RS roadster
    Audi TT RS roadster rear view | Expert Rating
    TT RS roadster

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS has not been specifically crash tested by Euro NCAP. The standard Audi TT was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2015 and awarded a four-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of September 2022, the Audi TT RS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of September 2022, the Audi TT range has a poor reliability score of 31% which is well below average, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partner MotorEasy. This score covers both the current-generation TT and previous (pre-2014) models, as well as RS variants.

    The two main problems with the TT – each accounting for a third of all reported issues – are engine and suspension problems. Compared to many other vehicles, the engine repairs are not that expensive at less than £500, while other repair bills for gearbox, brakes, electrics and fuel systems are also not as dear as you might expect.

    Given the poor reliability score, you’re more likely to have a problem with a used Audi TT than many other vehicles. Make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Audi TT RS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Abarth 124 Spider | Alfa Romeo 4C | Alpine A110 | BMW M2 | BMW Z4 | Jaguar F-Type | Lotus Elise | Mercedes-AMG SLC 55 | Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR Supra

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

