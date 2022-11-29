Audi unveils RS 6 and RS 7 ‘Performance’ range

Audi is set to replace the current RS 6 estate and RS 7 saloon models with an upgraded ‘Performance’ range, which adds a touch more pace and power, as well as extra equipment.

These new ‘Performance’ variants are powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine as the outgoing RS 6 and 7 models, but with larger turbochargers that increase the saloon and estate’s power output by 30hp – 630hp in total.

This performance boost makes both the RS 6 and RS 7 slightly quicker in a straight line. Audi says that these ‘Performance’ versions can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.4 seconds – that’s two tenths of a second quicker than the current models.

Audi has also changed the electronic speed limiter settings, so that both models now have a top speed of 174mph – up from 155mph. Opting for the additional ‘RS Dynamics Package Plus’ bundle ups this top speed to 189mph, which also comes with a weight reduction and a ceramic braking system.

The manufacturer has also removed some of the sound insulation material between the engine compartment and the interior, to make the engine soundtrack louder in the cabin. Both models sit on ‘matte grey’ 22-inch alloy wheels as standard, fitted with ‘high-performance’ Continental tyres.

The wing mirrors, front spoiler, front side flaps, side sill inserts, roof rails, window surrounds and rear diffuser are also finished in grey as standard. The mid-range ‘Performance Carbon Black’ trim grade changes the colour of the wheels, roof rails and window surrounds to matte black.

Inside, the interior stitching is available in red, grey and (for the first time) blue, in contrast with the black trim of the Alcantara leather steering wheel. All models come with a premium audio setup with 3D sound capabilities, as well as parking assistance technology, a head-up display and 360-degree parking camera.

The 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel has received a small software update, and now features a ‘blinking shift indicator’ that flashes at the optimum time to change gear.

The Audi RS 6 and RS 7 ‘Performance’ model lines will be available to order from December 8th, with prices starting at around £113k for the RS 6 Performance, and £116k for the RS 7 Performance. This is a significant price increase of more than £10k for both models.

Opting for the ‘Carbon Black’ trim adds a further £9k to the price tag, while the range-topping ‘Carbon Vorsprung’ trims both cost over £130k.

The Audi RS 6 and RS 7 have received largely positive reviews from the UK media, both highlighted for their impressive performance and interior refinement. The RS 6 currently holds an Expert Rating of 82%, and is regarded as one of the most practical options in the performance car class, while the RS 7 holds an Expert Rating of 69%.

This new ‘Performance’ range is unlikely to improve these Expert Rating scores – the RS 6 and RS 7 were already said to have steep pricing, and now their price will significantly increase once again.