Model update

Battery range boost for Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been given a battery range boost and a refreshed front-end which also introduces a hood ornament

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS

by Sean Rees

The all-electric upmarket Mercedes-Benz EQS saloon has been given a significant battery range boost and a refreshed front-end which also introduces the brand’s upright star hood ornament.

The BMW i7 competitor was The Car Expert’s ‘Car of the Year’ in 2021, and is the electric alternative and eventual successor of the high-class combustion-powered S-Class saloon.

This update exterior styling changes are an optional extra – an additional package that includes a new chrome-finished grille and front bumper, as well as the brand’s three-pointed star hood ornament – a Mercedes-Benz specialty that is also currently available with the S-Class.

As this package is optional, entry-level models in the UK will retain the existing ‘AMG Line’ design.

Inside, the saloon has also more luxurious rear upholstery options and now comes with the brand’s top-spec ‘MBUX’ hyperscreen infotainment as standard. The rear seats can also now recline at a higher angle.

Now on to the technical changes. The EQS has gained an extra 51 miles of electric range – the total from full charge now a reported 497 miles for the dual-motor 450 4Matic, and 511 miles for the single-motor 450+ (UK-specific battery stats not currently confirmed).

Towing capacity has also been increased from 750kg to 1,700kg, which is 100kg less than its EQS SUV sibling.

This has been achieved by swapping out the old battery entirely. In place of the current 108kWh unit sits a larger 118kWh battery with several tweaks to optimise the max range. A heat pump is now standard, all-wheel-drive models can disconnect the front motor when not required, and Mercedes-Benz has also improved the energy recuperation while braking.

The updated EQS will be available to order in Germany later this month – the model’s UK arrival is yet to be announced. Mercedes-Benz says that base pricing will remain unchanged, with the current model priced from around £113k.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 79%. It gets points for its excellent safety rating, zero tailpipe emissions and outstanding media reviews. The only poor score is for running costs, which is not surprising for a £100K luxury saloon.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
