Summary

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible – widely known as the GTC – first appeared in 2006 as an open-top version of the luxury brand’s then-new first-generation Continental GT coupe.

The current model is the third generation, launched in 2018, and two versions are available – the standard model is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine with 550hp and the Speed a 6.0-litre W12 with 659hp and a 3.5-second 0-62mph time.

Reviewers are highly complimentary about Bentley’s drop-top. Auto Express describes it as “incredibly expensive” at prices starting from around £175,000, but adds “You get what you pay for.”

Car magazine believes that many buyers will actually prefer the less powerful V8 engine, dubbing the W12 curious, “with neither the analogue ferocity of a big, turbo-free V12 nor the bear-hug charm of a big-capacity V8.”

There are compromises compared to the coupé version – the drop-top folds with electric smoothness in 19 seconds at speeds up to 30mph, but Car dubs boot space cut from 358 to 250 litres “tragically half as useful.” But the roof impresses, Evo saying it folds away in virtual silence, “no cheapo whirring of motors here.”

The Continental GT Convertible is stiffer yet lighter than its predecessor but it still tips the scales at 2.4 tonnes. Despite this, testers like its road manners; “It rides like it is coasting on the back of a magic carpet,” says The Sun, while The Telegraph says in corners there is not a great deal of steering feedback but adds; “the grip from the wide tyres on 22-inch wheels is humungous.”

Of course being a Bentley, luxury is assured – “the quality of craftmanship of every switch, wooden veneer and leather covering separates the Continental GT Convertible from its rivals,” says Carbuyer.

As of September 2021, the Bentley Continental GT Convertible currently holds an Expert Rating of 80% from 16 reviews.

Continental GTC highlights Special levels of luxury

Potent engines

Fine handling despite heavy weight

Hood folds on the move at up to 30mph Continental GTC lowlights Tiny boot space

Much heavier than coupe

Tiny rear seats

Too much safety kit is optional rather than standard

Key specifications

Body style: Convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £170,000 on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: Spring 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

No safety rating

Like most upmarket low-volume cars, the Bentley Continental GT Convertible has not been crash-tested by Euro NCAP.

The GTC is available with a host of active safety features but not all of them come as standard equipment.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Bentley Continental GT Convertible, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DB11 Volante | Aston Martin DBS Volante | BMW M8 | Ferrari Portofino | Lexus LC Convertible | Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet | Porsche 911 Cabriolet | Rolls-Royce Dawn

There are plenty of upmarket performance convertibles around and models such as the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet can be considered rivals to the Bentley. But in terms of high luxury and very high price the options are rather less, ranging across the likes of the Aston Martin DB11 Volante, Ferrari Portofino.

Buy or lease a Bentley Continental GT Convertible

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Continental GTC, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

New and used Bentley Continental GTC cars for sale with heycar The best cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Buy a Bentley Continental GTC with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip. Find out more

Related posts