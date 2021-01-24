Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

84 %
Expert Rating
Bentley Flying Spur (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

Bentley Flying Spur

(2019 – present)

The Bentley Flying Spur is a large luxury saloon, and the flagship of the Bentley range. This is the third generation of the Flying Spur and, like its predecessors, it is based on the Bentley Continental GT coupé.

The Bentley Mulsanne ceased production in 2020, with the Flying Spur moving up on previous generations in price and luxury to take on the role of Bentley’s flagship saloon. It’s significantly longer than the previous model to provide more rear cabin space. Initially launched only with the top-spec 6.0-litre W12 engine, the range grew with the addition of the familar 4.0-litre petrol V8 engine about a year later. A plug-in hybrid is expected in 2021.

The Bentley Flying Spur has received many positive reviews from the UK motoring media, with glowing reports of its luxury and driving dynamics. Its overall Expert Rating of 84% (as of January 2021, based on 18 UK reviews) has been dragged down slightly by low ratings from consumer-oriented titles What Car? and Carbuyer, who point out its obvious shortcomings on areas like value for money and fuel economy.

Several titles have also criticised the stinginess of the Flying Spur’s level of standard safety equipment, with key equipment like autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control only available as (expensive) options, despite being standard on other Volkswagen Group models – like a VW Golf for about a tenth of the price.

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: petrol
Price: From £156,130 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: Autumn 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Bentley Flying Spur (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Bentley Flying Spur (2019 onwards) – front
Bentley Flying Spur (2019 onwards) – side profile
Bentley Flying Spur (2019 onwards) – rear

No safety rating

The Bentley Flying Spur hasn’t been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we really don’t think it’s ever likely to happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

No eco rating

The Bentley Flying Spur has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flying Spur weighs about three tonnes with passengers on board and is powered by either a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine or a 6.0-litre W12 petrol engine, so it’s safe to assume it won’t be winning any environmental awards.

The Bentley Flying Spur has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Flying Spur is tested (and you probably shouldn’t hold your breath), we will update this page.

2019

  • carwow Awards – Best Luxury Car

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Bentley Continental GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin Rapide | Audi S8 | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Mercedes-AMG S 63 | Porsche Panamera | Rolls-Royce Ghost

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

This page last updated:
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA | Warranty offers from Warrantywise | Sell your car with Motorway | Cars for sale from Carsnip

More from The Car Expert

