The Bentley Flying Spur is a large luxury saloon, and the flagship of the Bentley range. This is the third generation of the Flying Spur and, like its predecessors, it is based on the Bentley Continental GT coupé.

The Bentley Mulsanne ceased production in 2020, with the Flying Spur moving up on previous generations in price and luxury to take on the role of Bentley’s flagship saloon. It’s significantly longer than the previous model to provide more rear cabin space. Initially launched only with the top-spec 6.0-litre W12 engine, the range grew with the addition of the familar 4.0-litre petrol V8 engine about a year later. A plug-in hybrid is expected in 2021.

The Bentley Flying Spur has received many positive reviews from the UK motoring media, with glowing reports of its luxury and driving dynamics. Its overall Expert Rating of 84% (as of January 2021, based on 18 UK reviews) has been dragged down slightly by low ratings from consumer-oriented titles What Car? and Carbuyer, who point out its obvious shortcomings on areas like value for money and fuel economy.

Several titles have also criticised the stinginess of the Flying Spur’s level of standard safety equipment, with key equipment like autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control only available as (expensive) options, despite being standard on other Volkswagen Group models – like a VW Golf for about a tenth of the price.

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: petrol

Price: From £156,130 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: Autumn 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: 6.0-litre W12 petrol automatic

Score: 10 / 10

“The new Bentley Flying Spur is a world-class flagship, balancing performance, luxury and style in equal measure. The way it drives and handles is quite astonishing for such a large car, while the opulence of the cabin and attention to detail show Bentley at its best.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Hand-built Bentley Flying Spur luxury saloon combines breathtaking performance with majestic luxury and refinement.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Bentley Flying Spur is a luxury saloon, and essentially a four-door version of the immensely popular Continental GT. Built to be driven or be driven in, the Flying Spur is packed with leather, wood and acres of well-appointed space.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Bentley Flying Spur is a luxury saloon with both the soul and the model mechanicals of a sports car. It handles better and goes harder than you’d imagine it will ever need to. But all that pace and purpose can’t outweigh the acknowledgement that the Flying Spur should be a better limousine.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 6.0-litre W12 petrol automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“It won’t be within reach of most fleets or drivers, but the Flying Spur heralds a new era of electrification for Bentley.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Bentley Flying Spur isn’t so much an evolutionary improvement on the old model, as a giant leap forward.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Continental Flying Spur is a luxury saloon that’s both great to drive and be driven in”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Bentley Flying Spur is one of the most luxurious, and high-tech, saloon cars on sale. Its boot could be bigger, though, and automatic cruise control should be standard.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 6.0-litre petrol automatic

“For such a large car it handles beautifully even in the narrowest and twistiest lanes of Monaco, so should be a doddle in London, Glasgow, New York and Beijing.”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: W12

Score: 8 / 10

“For the first time in any Bentley saloon, the ride now ranks among the best in the world. Yet on a decent road, the Spur remains commendably poised, accurate and always pleasant – if not actively fun to drive. When I think of what I want a Bentley saloon to be, almost all of it is right here.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 6.0-litre W12 petrol automatic

“Performance is toe-curling, but not the riotous drive you would expect from an out and out sports saloon. Okay, floor the accelerator and its like jet taking off, but occupants otherwise suffer no discomfort and feel as safe as you can be with such performance.”

Read review Model reviewed: 6.0-litre W12 petrol automatic First Edition

“Comfort is supreme wherever you choose to sit, with everything from massaging seats to picnic tables and Champagne bottle coolers, mood lighting throughout and a rotating central display in the dash, plus touch screen remote control in the rear.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“All-new Bentley Flying Spur is one of the few, if not the only, luxury car that is as good to drive as it is to be driven in.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Four-door Bentley is a fast, elegant and comfortable alternative to a private jet.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 6.0-litre W12 petrol automatic

“The Bentley Flying Spur is a fusion of cutting-edge tech and artisan craftsmanship.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 6.0-litre W12 petrol automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“The Bentley Flying Spur is a fine car spoiled by a shabby ride.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Perhaps the most compelling four-door Bentley’s built since the Arnage”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There are plenty of luxury cars that make more sense, but few have the sense of occasion that you get with the Bentley Flying Spur. Flawed, but we can see why you might.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Bentley Flying Spur hasn’t been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we really don’t think it’s ever likely to happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Bentley Flying Spur has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flying Spur weighs about three tonnes with passengers on board and is powered by either a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine or a 6.0-litre W12 petrol engine, so it’s safe to assume it won’t be winning any environmental awards.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The Bentley Flying Spur has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Flying Spur is tested (and you probably shouldn’t hold your breath), we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Bentley Flying Spur has received

2019

carwow Awards – Best Luxury Car

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Bentley Continental GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin Rapide | Audi S8 | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Mercedes-AMG S 63 | Porsche Panamera | Rolls-Royce Ghost