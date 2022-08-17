Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner gets Blackline trim

Alternative ‘Blackline’ exterior styling will soon be available on the range-topping Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner model.

This Blackine styling package is by no means new, however. Bentley says that around one in five of the flagship Continental GT Mulliner models that roll out of its factory in Crewe are specced with this alternative styling configuration.

Capitalising on the popularity of this additional package, Bentley now plans to offer it as an optional extra for the slightly more expensive Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner.

The Blackline specification removes the exterior chrome detailing found on the standard Mulliner models, and replaces them with gloss black versions. This means that the front bumper, the wing vents above the front wheels, the wing mirrors and the radiator grille are all finished in black rather than chrome, as is the Bentley logo and ‘Mulliner’ trim branding.

Bentley adds that it will offer this trim package with two optional 22-inch alloy wheel designs. One of these options includes self-levelling Bentley badges on the centre caps.

That sums up the Blackline package – there are no performance or interior design changes over regular Flying Spur Mulliner models. There has been no word from Bentley as to how much this alternative exterior styling option will cost, and it’s likely to stay that way, as the brand prompts potential customers to inquire about model pricing instead of listing costs on its website.

Now available as a plug-in hybrid, the Bentley Flying Spur currently holds an Expert Rating of 83%. While enthusiast-focused UK publications have given the luxury saloon glowing reviews thanks to its lavish interior and driving dynamics, consumer-orientated titles are less impressed by the Bentley’s expensive pricing and high running costs.