Bentley Mulsanne bows out with final ‘6.75 Edition’

Limited-edition flagship model waves goodbye to the 6.75-litre engine, too

The Bentley Mulsanne will bid farewell to the world with a limited-edition ‘6.75 Edition’ model.

That name refers to the 6.75-litre V8 engine under the bonnet, which was first introduced way back in 1959 – although has undergone several updates since that time to keep it in production.

The engine will also be finally phased out of production with the discontinuation of the Mulsanne. The luxury saloon will cease to roll off the production line this spring, says Bentley.

This limited run of 30 cars celebrates the 60th anniversary of that engine, which here produces 530hp and 110Nm. To help distinguish it against more ‘ordinary’ sister models, the Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition boasts a range of visual changes.

The exterior of the car gets gloss black trim elements such as the flying ‘B’ on the bonnet, as well as chrome front and rear headlights. Large 21-inch wheels sit on all four corners, too.

Lift the bonnet, and the air intake is finished in black rather than the usual silver, while the engine number plaque is signed by Bentley chairman and chief executive Adrian Hallmark.

Inside, a ‘6.75’ badge has been stitched into the seats while a commemorative plaque is fitted to the centre console. The traditional clock face has been replaced by cutaway drawings of the car’s engine, too.

Staff who worked on the Bentley Mulsanne’s production will be redeployed elsewhere, namely onto the introduction of the hybrid Flying Spur, which is expected to arrive before 2023.

