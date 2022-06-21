Bentley refreshes Continental GT Mulliner

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, which is the fastest and most luxurious trim choice in the two-door Continental range, has received a few minor visual alterations, additional customisation options and an uprated engine.

The updated Mulliner model will only be available with Bentley’s flagship 6.0-litre 12-cylinder petrol engine, which has been tuned to produce an extra 33hp – now almost 660hp in total.

This increase shaves a fraction of a second off the grand tourer’s 0-60mph sprint time, which now stands at 3.5 seconds, and gives it a tiny top speed increase to 208mph.

The most prominent exterior styling tweak is the new-look ‘double diamond’ grille, which is matched by ‘Mulliner’ branded side vents with the same pattern. The ten-spoke design for the trim’s 22-inch alloy wheels remains the same, apart from the fact that these alloys now feature self-levelling Bentley badges in the centre caps, which remain upright when the car is in motion – an idea Rolls-Royce has been using for nearly 20 years on its Phantom saloon.

The previous two-tone interior colour schemes have been replaced by a range of three-colour split choices, with eight options in total. Further interior customisation options include a selection of 88 different wood veneers and a wide array of colour choices for the seat stitching.

The Continental GT Mulliner is set to make its debut alongside the recently revealed ‘S’ trim at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, but no pricing has been announced as of yet for the updated trim.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Porsche Panamera, the Bentley Continental GT arrived in the UK in 2018, and has received unanimously positive reviews since. The luxury saloon variant currently holds an Expert Rating of 84%, while the GTC convertible holds an Expert Rating of 81%.