No matter how careful you are with your car, the chances are that it will receive a dent, scratch or scrape at some point during your ownership. But how do you repair that light cosmetic damage without an expensive and time-consuming visit to a bodyshop? With the help of mobile specialists and a cosmetic car repair system called ‘Smart’.

A bump on your door caused by a careless fellow parker, some paint chips from flying stones, a kerbed wheel. These are all relatively minor examples of cosmetic vehicle damage and not dangerous, but annoying all the same.

But, apart from being unsightly and detracting from the otherwise pristine appearance of your car, these small scuffs and dings can actually end up costing you dearly.

If you are leasing the vehicle, any damage will very likely be spotted on its return and a penalty charge made for the repair work. If it’s your own car and you want to sell it, a scratch or dent – even small – can chip away at the price you want for it.

The same applies if you are looking to use your car as part-exchange for another one. Buyers and traders are always looking for ways to haggle any price down and a few scratches or a dent will help them do that.

Separately, minor damage that’s left untreated, can get worse as time goes on and what was once a small scratch or scuff can turn into a hole or rust spot as water and dirt gets in, slowly aggravating the problem.

Today these smaller car bodywork issues can be repaired to a very high standard using a technique known as Smart (Small and Medium Area Repair Technology). Using professional repair products such as primers, high-tech equipment that matches paint hues perfectly, and buffers and polishers to produce factory-quality finishes, technicians can make minor cosmetic damage ‘disappear’ on bodywork and alloy wheels.

The UK’s best Smart repair providers 2024 Axioma MotorEasy ChipsAway Revive! Shine! DWV

Axioma*

URL: axioma.co.uk

Claiming to be the fastest growing mobile repair network in the UK, Axioma has gathered together a team of repairers from across the country to act as ‘partners’. This friendly site has a drop down list of all the areas the brand covers complete with the repairer’s first name and where they are based. If your town or area isn’t listed you can still get in touch with Axioma and they’ll try to ‘find a solution’.

Axioma say that the five-star service they offer comes from the relationship with the partners who take home ‘the lion’s share of the profits’. It’s also environmentally friendly, carrying out 99% of its repairs without replacing any parts.

There’s a ‘Get a quote’ button to press which takes you to a simple damage assessment form. Here you input your personal details and a description of damage and upload supporting pictures. You’ll then receive your estimate and, if agreed, a local repairer will be in touch to arrange a date. Most work can be done on your driveway or home location.

Axioma offers repairs to paint, bumper scuffs, dents, scratches and ‘keyed’ panels and also service larger fleets.

MotorEasy*

URL: motoreasy.com

MotorEasy is more of an insurance company than a repair shop, but running your car and keeping it maintained are at the heart of its business. You’ll find warranty, gap insurance, breakdown cover and tyre insurance among its list of products and services. And Smart cosmetic repairs are featured in there too.

From the landing page go to ‘Cosmetic & Alloy Repairs’ from the list running along the bottom. Don’t click on ‘Cosmetic Insurance’ which is a related – but different – offering. MotorEasy has partnered with Dent Wizard and Wheel Wizard repairers, and offers a 10% discount.

There’s a ‘Get a quote’ tab. Select that to go to the next page which takes your personal and vehicle details, plus a drop-down menu to select paint damage or wheel damage. You’re asked for two pictures of the damage and there’s a space to insert some additional notes if necessary, before you request the repair quote.

Technicians offer mobile coverage across the UK and cosmetic car repairs can be carried out ‘at a place that suits you’. They bring their own power so access to properties is not even required.

ChipsAway

URL: chipsaway.co.uk

ChipsAway has been operating for more than 25 years and has built a good reputation for carrying out Smart repairs. Its goal is to repair a car’s bodywork so that you can’t tell it was even damaged in the first place.

The company has amassed a huge network or repairers, with more than 200 across the UK, and is still growing. As well as mobile repairers, the company operates several repair shops called Car Care Centres.

A simple click will get you through to the free estimate page in which you add your details and car’s registration number while a drop down menu allows you to describe the kind of damage you have sustained. From here you’ll receive your estimate.

There’s a separate page containing details of all ChipsAway’s services which include scratches, scuffs and dent removal as well as alloy wheel repairs and a ‘Supagard’ treatment to protect paint in the future.

Revive!

URL: revive-uk.com

Specialists in mobile minor bodywork and alloy wheel refurbishment, Revive! works for private car owners, car dealerships, lease and insurance companies and offer all the Smart repairs you would expect.

The simple-to-use website describes these, and include: bumper scuffs, panel damage, paint scratches, small dents, alloy and diamond cut wheel refurbishment and even specialist paint finishes.

Either select the type of repair you need from the top of the landing page, or ‘Find your nearest Revive! Technician’ using your postcode and by selecting from a drop-down menu of repairs. Either way you end up requesting a quote, if you wish.

To ask for the quote you first have to click on a car picture, showing the areas on your vehicle, that have damage. You can also include your own photos. Enter your personal details and click ‘Confirmation’ and an agent will contact you with a no-obligation estimate.

Shine!

URL: shinerepair.com

Shine! formed in 2003 as a fully-employed cosmetic car repair service covering the UK. It directly employs their technicians which, they say, allows them to maintain the same level of quality throughout their network.

Partnering with RBS, Halfords and Kwik Fit, Shine! has close relationships with car makers, especially on paint repairs. The company is green-minded and tries to reduce its carbon footprint with measures such as reusable car covers, paint vapour extraction units and ‘paperless’ digital technology.

For a repair estimate, go to the ‘Get a quote’ tab on the landing page. Job One is to enter your car’s registration number. Then you insert personal contact information before going to the next page which asks for at least two photos to be uploaded – one close up and one that’s two metres away, showing a broader view of the damage.

You’ll get a confirmation of the booking and can make arrangements for the place of repair, either at home or your workplace.

DWV

URL: dwv.co.uk

A leading organisation that has a network of fully employed mobile repair specialists, DWV also has a franchise operation which should increase nationwide coverage. Its mobile van workshops are equipped with manufacturer approved paints and parts, their own power supply and overhead canopies for outdoor work.

From the home page a drop down menu explains the range of services offered by DWV, namely: alloy wheel, dent and paint repairs including bumper scuffs and scratches.

The ‘Get a quote’ button takes you to an easy-to-use page asking first for your personal details and car registration number. You then select the type (or types) of damage your vehicle has sustained with the help of useful pictures. Click on any of these images and a ‘Good to know’ box explains the typical cost for a repair to each.

You can also upload your own pictures to help with the quote process and then click ‘Request quote’. DWV offer PDR (Paintless Dent Removal) and if your car has a dent that has not chipped the paint they promise a ‘quick and affordable repair solution’.

*The Car Expert has commercial partnerships with Axioma and MotorEasy. If you click through to their websites, we may receive a small commission.