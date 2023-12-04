fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Best Car Awards

Best Large Car 2024

The all-new BMW i5 EV has arrived in the UK and gone straight to the top of the class. It wins our Best Large Car 2024 award.

BMW i5 – Best Large Car – The Car Expert Awards 2024

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by The Car Expert staff
spot_imgspot_img

The large car sector is one that’s suffered significantly in the face of ever-more SUVs in recent years. But there are still plenty of outstanding vehicles available if you prefer a low-riding car to a high-riding SUV.

This year, we’ve created a separate Best Luxury Car category to better filter between the broadly attainable and the mortgage-your-house-and-sell-your-children vehicles.

As with most other categories, there’s an ongoing shift from fossil-fuel power to electricity. But your choices are steadily reducing, regardless of your preferred choice of propulsion.

Best new large car + class champion, electric: BMW i5 (81%)

The arrival of an all-new BMW 5 Series is always a seminal moment for the car industry, but this one has been particularly significant as it has brought the first all-electric version, the BMW i5. And once again, BMW has delivered. The i5 has moved straight to the top of the premium executive class, with a sublime mix of comfort, quality and advanced technology.

Reviewers have agrees that the talented BMW i5 is one of the most well-rounded electric saloons on the market, although rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQE offer more battery range.

Class champion, petrol/diesel: Skoda Superb (82%)

Skoda Superb (2015 onwards) Expert Rating

After eight years of winning just about every award the industry has ever devised, the current-generation Skoda Superb heads into retirement still at the top of its game. As of December 2023, it’s still the highest-rated large petrol/diesel car with a vaguely affordable price tag – and it outscores a lot of cars with price tags many, many times more expensive.

For next year, we’ll have an all-new Skoda Superb on the streets. It has some very big shoes to fill.

The Car Expert Awards 2024 – all the category winners

The latest from The Car Expert

The Car Expert staff
The Car Expert staffhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved