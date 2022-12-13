Best large cars of 2022

The large car sector covers an enormous range of price tags – you’ll see a £30K Skoda Superb mixing with a £300K Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Alongside traditional saloons and estates, there are also sleeker liftbacks and ‘four-door coupé’ models trying to grab buyers’ interests as well.

Over the years, the sector has shifted more and more towards luxury car territory, as the famed ‘Mondeo Man’ of the 1990s has largely shifted to an SUV or a smaller but more premium saloon.

As with every other segment of the new car market, electrification is growing ever stronger. That’s not just with fully-electric models, but also plug-in hybrids, which have a greater presence among larger vehicles than in their smaller siblings.

Our awards recognise both the best new models to have been launched over the last 12 months, but also the best overall cars in each category – because newer doesn’t always mean better, as you can see below.

Best new large car: Citroën C5 X

The Citroën C5 X has been hailed by many reviewers as the brand’s best model in years. There’s been much praise for its refined cabin and spacious interior, while the distinctive exterior styling provides a refreshing alternative to the hordes of lookalike SUV/crossovers.

A starting price of £27K also means the Citroën C5 X is great value for money. With an Expert Rating of 73% as of December 2021, it’s a worthy winner of this year’s Best Large Car award.

Class champion, electric: Mercedes-Benz EQS (88%)

Last year’s Car of the Year is still the best large car on the market in 2022. In fact, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has improved its rating this year to edge past the Porsche Taycan as our overall large car class champion.

The EQS arrived is a technological tour de force. Similar in size and price to the company’s traditional S-Class flagship, it shows just how suited an EV can be to luxury motoring.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS prioritises comfort over performance, unlike other large electric saloons from Porsche, Audi and Tesla, and is a fine benchmark for the rest of the car industry to chase over the next few years.

Class champion, petrol/diesel: BMW 5 Series (86%)

The BMW 5 Series has been the benchmark for executive saloons for generations, and the current model continues to uphold that high standard. For a conventional petrol/diesel/plug-in hybrid saloon with a relatively normal price tag, its Expert Rating score of 86% is outstanding.

Regarded as an accomplished all-rounder, the 5 Series is enjoyable to drive when you’re in the mood and comfortable when you’re merely commuting. The saloon is spacious for passengers, while the Touring estate version adds a large boot for practicality that is leagues ahead of most SUVs.

